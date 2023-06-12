White House Strikes Tentative Deal To Keep Preventive Care Coverage In Place
Attorneys may present the deal to a federal appeals court Tuesday that would preserve the ACA's preventive care mandate while the case challenging the measure plays out in the courts.
AP:
Compromise May Mean Continued Reprieve For 'Obamacare' Preventive Care Mandates
Attorneys told a federal appeals court Friday they are close to an agreement that could temporarily maintain government requirements that health insurance plans include coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and other preventive care while a court battle over the mandates plays out. An agreement could be ready to present to the court by Tuesday, attorneys for opponents of the mandates and the Biden administration, which is defending the mandates, said in a brief report filed with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. (McGill, 6/9)
Reuters:
Biden Administration Near Deal To Preserve Preventive Care Coverage, For Now
The agreement between the administration and conservative businesses and individuals that sued to challenge the mandate is not yet final, according to a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The deal would preserve the mandate nationwide while appeals play out, but allow the employer challenging the mandate, Texas-based Braidwood Management, to stop covering pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against HIV and other preventive services without co-pays for its employees for now. (Pierson, 6/9)