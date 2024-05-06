Kids Who Lost Parents To Drugs Or Gun Violence Face ‘Double Burden’
Data from 2020 show the number of parents who died from these two causes is double what it was in 1999. A separate study found that not only is the child death rate rising, but there are growing disparities across ethnic and racial groups.
CNN:
Nearly 100,000 Children In The US Lost A Parent To A Drug Overdose Or Gun Violence In 2020, Study Finds
Deaths from drug overdoses and firearm-related injuries have reached record levels in the United States in recent years, and it’s created a “double burden” for children who face an increased risk of losing their parents and of dying themselves, according to the authors of a new study. (McPhillips, 5/4)
The New York Times:
Widening Racial Disparities Underlie Rise In Child Deaths In The U.S.
Thanks to advancements in medicine and insurance, mortality rates for children in the United States had been shrinking for decades. But last year, researchers uncovered a worrisome reversal: The child death rate was rising. Now, they have taken their analysis a step further. A new study, published Saturday in The Journal of the American Medical Association, revealed growing disparities in child death rates across racial and ethnic groups. Black and Native American youths ages 1 to 19 died at significantly higher rates than white youths — predominantly from injuries such as car accidents, homicides and suicides. (Baumgaertner, 5/4)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Foster Kids Will Now Keep Their Social Security Money
The Department of Children and Families is ending a controversial practice that diverted to the state millions in federal Social Security benefits meant for foster children. In recent years, DCF withheld about $5.5 million annually, or roughly 90 percent of the survivor and disability benefits intended for foster children who lost a parent or have a disability, and instead redirected the money to the state’s general treasury. (Laughlin, 5/5)
The Washington Post:
Start-Ups Aim To Fix ‘Broken Market’ For Child Care
In the beginning, Andrea and Travis Schroeder’s hunt for child care in Grand Junction, Colo., was all too typical. They put out a call on Facebook. Crickets. They asked their neighbors. Shrugs. When the Schroeders finally found an open slot, it was at an unlicensed center where, after a few weeks, their adopted 18-month-old granddaughter, Madison, came home “spouting cusswords.” Their next provider was also unlicensed and would sometimes take Madison with her on other jobs — and not be home when the Schroeders came to pick her up. (Black, 5/4)
Also —
NBC News:
Gas Stoves Linked To Childhood Asthma Cases, Study Finds
Gas stoves, found in more than 40 million U.S. homes, are likely giving some children asthma, new research suggests. A study published Friday suggests that around 50,000 current cases of pediatric asthma in the U.S. are linked to long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide from gas and propane stoves. ... It is known to irritate airways and worsen existing respiratory problems. Previous studies have also linked long-term exposure to new cases of asthma and chronic lung disease. (Bendix, 5/3)