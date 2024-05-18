Journalists Broach Topics From Treating Shooting Victims to Sunscreen Safety

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith and KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe discussed removing bullets from bodies on KCUR’s “Up To Date” on May 14.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how tribal opioid settlement funds are being used on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on May 12.

KFF Health News senior South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser discussed genetic diversity in research on the “America’s Heroes Group” podcast on May 11.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed sunscreen safety on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 10.

KFF Health News correspondent Molly Castle Work discussed a surprise air-ambulance bill on NBC News 9 on May 10.