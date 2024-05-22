‘A Major Step Forward’: HIV Vaccine Candidate Sparks Immune Response
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
A Trial HIV Vaccine Triggered Elusive And Essential Antibodies In Humans
An HIV vaccine candidate triggered low levels of an elusive type of broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies among a small group of people enrolled in a 2019 clinical trial. (Duke University Medical Center, 5/17)
ScienceDaily:
Drug-Like Inhibitor Shows Promise In Preventing Flu
Currently available flu medications only target the virus after it has already established an infection, but what if a drug could prevent infection in the first place? Now, scientists have designed drug-like molecules to do just that, by thwarting the first stage of influenza infection. (Scripps Research Institute, 5/21)
CIDRAP:
Stewardship Programs Tied To Reduced Initiation, Shorter Duration Of Antibiotics In Newborns
A review and meta-analysis found that neonatal antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs) are associated with reduced initiation and duration of antibiotics use in newborns, with no increase in adverse events, researchers reported today in Pediatrics. (Dall, 5/21)
CIDRAP:
CARB-X To Fund Neonatal Sepsis Vaccine Candidate
An estimated 2.5 million newborns and infants a year die within the first month of life from sepsis, with the greatest burden in low- and middle-income countries. CVD officials say they believe the vaccine, which is being developed in partnership with Auro Vaccines of Hyderabad, India, could prevent 80% to 90% of K pneumoniae neonatal sepsis infections if successful. (Dall, 5/21)
Reuters:
Aktis To Collaborate With Eli Lilly On Cancer Therapies
Aktis Oncology said on Tuesday it will collaborate with Eli Lillyto develop cancer therapies, making it eligible for milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion and royalties on sales. The Boston-based drug developer will use its proprietary technology along with Lilly's expertise in oncology drugs to develop therapies for a range of solid tumors. (5/21)
The Boston Globe:
Moderna Wins A Battle In Vaccine Patent Dispute With Pfizer-BioNTech
Moderna said Friday that the European Patent Office has upheld the validity of one of its key patents, a victory in a continuing dispute with Pfizer and BioNTech over rival COVID-19 vaccines. Cambridge-based Moderna has been fighting Pfizer and BioNTech in the courts over the partners’ COVID shot, called Comirnaty. Moderna sued them in 2022 for allegedly copying its messenger RNA technology. (Saltzman, 5/17)