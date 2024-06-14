After Roe V. Wade

USA Today: Map Shows Where Abortion Is On The Ballot In Upcoming Elections With the November general election a few months away, residents in Colorado, Maryland, South Dakota and Florida will be able to vote on ballot initiatives related to abortion. (Chernikoff and Hoff, 6/14)

Gallup: Record Share Of U.S. Electorate Is Pro-Choice And Voting On It A record-high 32% of U.S. voters say they would only vote for a candidate for major office who shares their views on abortion. The importance of a candidate’s abortion stance to one’s vote is markedly higher among pro-choice voters than it was during the 2020 presidential election cycle, while pro-life voters’ intensity about voting on the abortion issue has waned. Also, voters’ greater intensity on the issue today compared with 2020 is explained mainly by Democrats, while Republicans and independents have shown little change. (Brenan and Saad, 6/13)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Reproductive Freedom Amendment Is 'Trojan Horse,' Opponents Say Abortion-rights advocates are in the midst of a campaign to enshrine abortion protections in a state constitutional amendment this fall. Parental rights advocates also are gearing up in opposition — door-knocking and sharing literature with voters, preparing for TV and radio advertisements and fundraising. They say the proposed amendment establishing a right to reproductive freedom isn’t what it seems, making the claim, disputed by abortion-rights advocates, that the amendment would open the door for children to receive gender-affirming care without their parent’s consent. (Conrad, 6/14)

AP: GOP Women Who Helped Defeat A Near-Total Abortion Ban Are Losing Reelection In South Carolina A near-total abortion ban was defeated in South Carolina with the help of the only three Republican women in the Senate, but after Tuesday’s primary, they’re losing their election bids. Voters handed the senators – and winners of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for people who risk their careers for the greater good – two losses and a runoff after they joined with Democratic women to defeat the measure, saying a pregnant woman shouldn’t lose control of her body as soon as an egg is fertilized. (Collins, 6/12)

Politico: House Votes To Overturn Pentagon Abortion Policy, Pushing Defense Bill Hard-Right A Republican proposal to block a Biden administration policy that shores up troops’ access to abortion was added to the House Pentagon policy bill Thursday, a move that will jeopardize bipartisan support and complicate efforts to pass the legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson allowed a vote on the anti-abortion measure and a laundry list of other conservative amendments to ensure Republican support for the National Defense Authorization Act. But the tactic also means losing Democrats who had previously supported the bill, and there’s no guarantee Republicans can pass the bill. (O'Brien, 6/13)

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Protect IVF Access Nationwide

Senate Democrats' proposed measure failed Thursday in a 48-47 vote. The bill would have provided federal protections for in vitro fertilization access and required insurance coverage for federal employees.

Roll Call: Senate Falls Short On IVF Vote

The Senate on Thursday fell short of the votes needed to move forward on legislation that would protect access to and expand coverage of commonly used fertility treatments, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in support of the legislation. (Cohen and Raman, 6/13)

The New York Times: How Baptists And The G.O.P. Took Different Paths On I.V.F.

that frozen embryos were to be considered children under the law, Andrew T. Walker, an ethicist at a Southern Baptist seminary in Kentucky, called a friend with an idea: to spread Alabama’s argument beyond Alabama. The Alabama ruling, which had threatened access to in vitro fertilization and other reproductive services in the state, caught many Americans, including conservatives, off guard. (Graham, 6/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Abortion-Pill Ruling And IVF Battle Highlight Vulnerability For GOP

Reproductive-rights advocates saw some momentum during a dramatic week in which the Supreme Court maintained widespread access to abortion pills and Republicans were put on the defensive over whether they support in vitro fertilization. The rapidly unfolding events came as abortion and fights over related issues such as IVF and contraception are expected to drive turnout in the 2024 election. President Biden has campaigned aggressively on a pledge to protect abortion following the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the right to the procedure. Former President Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing justices who joined that decision but has struggled to articulate a message and has warned fellow Republicans that the issue is perilous for them. (Lucey and Kusisto, 6/14)

On birth control restrictions —

San Francisco Chronicle: Despite Abortion Pill Ruling, Crusade Against Contraceptives Continues

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court declined to limit the use of the abortion pill mifepristone Thursday, Republicans lawmakers have made little secret of what they want to ban next: contraceptives. From Donald Trump to Congress to state legislatures, conservatives are trying to restrict or deny access to contraceptives, often by employing campaigns riddled with misinformation and lies, like equating IUDs and emergency contraceptives with abortion. (Garofoli and Stein, 6/13)

In other news about maternal health care —

Military.com: DoD To Reimburse Service Members Up To $1,000 For Shipping Breast Milk During Military Moves

The Defense Department will now cover certain costs for service members to ship breast milk during a permanent change of station move. Service members breastfeeding an infant up to 12 months old can now be reimbursed up to $1,000 in shipping expenses as part of ongoing initiatives to alleviate out-of-pocket costs for troops during military-related travel. The benefit does not apply to military spouses or other family members who are nursing infants. (Kime, 6/13)

Roll Call: Post-Dobbs, Maternal Mental Health Care Is Even More Complicated

When J.H. became pregnant in 2022, she was already a single mom grappling with a recent autism diagnosis for her youngest child. She was exhausted, physically and mentally. Overwhelmed by her situation and in need of emotional support, the Montgomery, Ala., woman connected with Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, a Georgia-based group that provides logistical support for women in the region seeking abortions. The experience changed both her feelings about abortion and her approach to mental health. (Raman, 6/13)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Panhandle Has Few Options For Maternal Care

Texas’ urban cities can offer women a luxe birthing suite, equipped with high-tech monitoring for mom and the baby, spacious rooms and a full team to handle any emergency. That isn’t the case in the Panhandle, where just eight hospitals are scattered in the 26,000 square mile region. Instead of high-tech monitoring, women are hooked up to the most basic medical equipment in a cramped and outdated room. There is no emergency team in the face of risks or complications, except in Amarillo. (Carver, 6/14)

PBS NewsHour: Miscarriage Is Common. These Researchers Are On A Mission To Better Understand Why

Up to a million pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriage every year. For many patients, there’s no answer about why. ... Yet in most cases, the cause is not investigated or identified until multiple pregnancy losses have occurred. As many as half of pregnancies that end in miscarriage and stillbirth have no explanation. And stigma and shame keep many people who experience miscarriage from discussing it. “It’s not something that people are willing to share. It’s often kept as a family secret.” (Norris and Liesendahl, 6/13)