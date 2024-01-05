After Years Of Delay, Golden Gate Bridge’s Suicide Nets Are Finished

The 1.7-mile-long bridge now has a continuous physical barrier as part of an effort to reduce suicide attempts made from the iconic structure. Meanwhile, in Texas, a $50 million mental health treatment center is approved, and Houston schools brace for the loss of covid mental health funding.

AP: It Took Decades, But San Francisco Finally Installs Nets To Stop Suicides Off Golden Gate Bridge

Suicide-prevention barriers at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge have been completed more than a decade later. “We have a continuous physical suicide barrier installed the full length of the 1.7-mile bridge on the east and the west side. The bridge is sealed up,” said Dennis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. The barriers are already working as intended, he added. (Rodriguez, 1/3)

If you are in need of help — Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

Houston Chronicle: Texas Plans New $50M Mental Health Treatment Center In Conroe

Texas is sending $50 million to Montgomery County to build a new mental health treatment center to expand the number of beds and facilities to address behavioral health illnesses across the state. Senate Bill 30, which was effective in September, allocates about $3 billion for new mental health facilities. (Dominguez, 1/4)

CBS News: New N.Y. Law Aids Mental Health Crisis Response; "Every Second Counts"

Westchester County is building a network of mobile crisis response teams, trained experts who respond to mental and behavioral health emergencies. Now a new state law "green lights" helping them get where they're needed, faster. ... "Individuals with mental health needs should be approached and helped, not by law enforcement, but by professionals who are trained in mental health and mental health crisis," said Joe Glazer, of the county's Department of Community Mental Health. (Aiello, 1/4)

Houston Landing: Houston Schools Brace For Losing COVID Mental Health Funds

In Harris County, thousands of students continue to grapple with the long shadow of grief cast by the deaths of parents and caregivers from COVID-19. Yet today, with federal stimulus funding for schools drawing to an end and state lawmakers dedicating virtually no additional money for public schools during the 2023 legislative session, education leaders are starting to make tough choices about whether to maintain mental health support for children. Their decisions will have lifelong effects on students quietly struggling with their anguish. Researchers have found the sudden loss of a parent trumps all other traumas when it comes to impact on academic performance. (Lehrer-Small, 1/5)

The Hechinger Report: School Program Reduces Trauma In Latina And Black Girls But Faces Hurdles

On a November afternoon inside Robert Abbott Middle School, six eighth grade girls quickly filed into a small but colorful classroom and seated themselves in a circle. Yuli Paez-Naranjo, a Working on Womanhood counselor, sported a purple WOW T-shirt as she led the group in a discussion about how values can inform decisions. (Hayes, 1/4)

On the use of psychedelics —

USA Today: Ibogaine Helps Combat Veterans With Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD

Herb Daniels attempted suicide twice before he decided he'd try anything to make life livable again. The 52-year-old former Green Beret had traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. ... In July 2022, Daniels booked a trip to Tijuana to become part of an experimental psychoactive treatment. He knew little about ibogaine, a psychedelic derived from the root bark of a plant from the African rainforest, and neither do many U.S. scientists. But he signed up for the treatment anyway, along with other combat veterans, compelled reports of its curative potential. (Cuevas, 1/5)

Bloomberg: Peter Thiel-Backed Psychedelic Firm Atai To Buy Stake In Beckley

Atai Life Sciences NV agreed to acquire a stake in smaller rival Beckley Psytech to expand its portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of mental health conditions. The German psychedelic drug maker firm is buying 35.5% of UK-based Beckley for $50 million, according to a statement Thursday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. It will also receive warrants that could give it more stock in the future. (Henning, 1/4)

