Despite the rise of gun violence in America, few medical guidelines exist on removing bullets from survivors’ bodies. In the second installment of our series “The Injured,” we meet three people shot at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade who are dealing with the bullets inside them in different ways. (Bram Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe, KCUR, )
Dozens of hospitals have deployed a device that uses artificial intelligence to monitor patients remotely. One hospital says it reduces nurses’ workloads — but some nurses fear the technology could replace them. (Phil Galewitz, )
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
DIFFICULT DECISIONS
Dreaming of health care.
Will immigrants feel OK
visiting doctors?
- Emily S.
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
New Set Of Covid Variants Dubbed 'FLiRT' Overtakes JN.1 For Dominance
According to the CDC, FLiRT variants have been detected in wastewater. Also in the news: AstraZeneca begins a worldwide withdrawal of its covid vaccine; the HHS covid vaccine campaign saved billions; the importance of wastewater testing as H5N1 bird flu spreads in cattle; and more.
USA Today:
There's A New COVID-19 Variant Called FLiRT: Here's What You Need To Know About It
A new set of COVID-19 variants, nicknamed FLiRT, has been detected in wastewater surveillance, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From April 14 through April 27, the variant, labeled KP.2, makes up about 25% of the cases in the United States, according to the CDC. That makes it the new dominant variant in the country, overtaking JN.1. The JN.1 variant, which spread globally over the winter, made up 22% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the same two-week span.KP.1.1, another FLiRT variant that is circulating, made up about 7.5% of COVID-19 cases in that two-week span, according to CDC data. (Hauari, 5/7)
Reuters:
AstraZeneca Says It Will Withdraw COVID-19 Vaccine Globally As Demand Dips
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic. The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorizations within Europe. (5/7)
CIDRAP:
Study: HHS's COVID Vaccine Campaign Saved $732 Billion In Averted Infections, Costs
The US Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS's) COVID-19 vaccination campaign saved $732 billion by averting illness and related costs during the Delta and Omicron variant waves, with a return of nearly $90 for every dollar spent, estimates a study by HHS and the research firm Fors Marsh. (Van Beusekom, 5/7)
Stat:
House Panel Eyes PBM Reform To Pay For Telehealth Extensions
A new bill set to be considered on Wednesday by the House Ways & Means Committee would extend for two years telehealth flexibilities for Medicare enrollees that were adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, and look to reform drug industry middlemen to pay for it. (Aguilar and Zhang, 5/7)
In bird flu developments —
CIDRAP:
USDA Reports More H5N1 Detections In Poultry, Wild Birds
In its latest updates, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported more H5N1 avian flu detections in poultry and wild birds, including several pigeons in Michigan's Ionia County, an area where the virus has been reported in dairy cows. (Schnirring, 5/7)
CIDRAP:
With H5N1 Avian Flu Silently Spreading In US Cattle, Wastewater Testing Could Be Key
Over a year ago, Marc Johnson, PhD, of the University of Missouri, developed a probe to detect H5 avian influenza A virus (IAV) genetic material in city wastewater because he expected it to start popping up in routine surveillance—just not from cattle. "This cattle thing, that snuck up on us," he told CIDRAP News. "If this [probe] had been implemented nationally, we would've known about this in wastewater back in February, and they would have maybe gotten a lid on it sooner. It's really surprising that it became so widespread without anybody knowing." But the probe wasn't operationalized at that time because H5N1 wasn't recognized until some cattle started showing symptoms in late March. (Van Beusekom, 5/7)
Abortion Rights Amendment Blocked From New York Ballot; Appeal Planned
In other news, Idaho asks appeals court to allow enforcement of a law that prohibits strangers from secretly helping minors seek out-of-state abortions. In Florida, advocates for and against abortion contemplate legal course over other states' shield laws.
Politico:
New York’s Abortion Rights Amendment Thrown Off Ballot, For Now
A measure that would codify abortion rights in the New York constitution, as well as other equal rights, was tossed off the ballot Tuesday, a blow to Democrats’ efforts to get the question to voters in November. A conservative judge in upstate Livingston County rejected the measure in a court ruling, questioning the legality of the ballot question. Democrats hope the measure will drive out turnout in a critical election year where New York will have a half dozen battleground House seats that could determine control of the chamber next year. (Mahoney, 5/7)
Reuters:
Idaho Seeks To Revive 'Abortion Trafficking' Law In US Appeals Court
A lawyer for the state of Idaho on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to revive a 2023 state law making it a crime to help a minor cross state lines for an abortion without her parent's consent, which a lower court judge had blocked in November. "The law is narrow, and one would think, unobjectionable," Idaho Deputy Solicitor General Joshua Turner told the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle. (Pierson, 5/7)
NBC News:
Florida’s 6-Week Abortion Ban Could Set Up Clash With Shield Law States
With Florida’s six-week abortion ban now in place, telehealth appointments with out-of-state physicians and mail-order abortion pills could play increasingly important roles in allowing women there to safely end their pregnancies. Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate agree that the practice is likely to be challenged in court, as red states assert their right to curtail abortion and blue states attempt to protect abortion providers. (Szabo, 5/7)
Chicago Tribune:
Proposal Aimed At Quieting Anti-Abortion Protests Outside Chicago Clinic Moves Forward
Recurring anti-abortion protests outside a downtown women’s health clinic may soon be dampened by a new ordinance limiting nearby loud sounds. (Sheridan, 5/7)
In other reproductive health news —
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa HHS Contracts With 4 Crisis Pregnancy Centers Under MOMS Program
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will distribute more than $680,000 to four crisis pregnancy centers under its More Options for Maternal Support, or MOMS, program in the next two years. (Krebs, 5/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
O'Fallon, Illinois Is Now Home To A New Breast Milk Dispensary
When a baby is born, a mother’s breast milk helps the child grow safe and healthy. But many new moms have trouble breastfeeding their newborns. A newly opened dispensary at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois, is offering donated milk to families in the Metro East who need breast milk for their babies. (Fentem, 5/8)
Joint Commission Begins Rural Health Care Accreditation Program
The Rural Health Clinic Accreditation Program is designed to help clinics in underserved areas streamline safety and quality of care. Also in the news: Oscar Health, KKR and Healthcare Realty Trust, Amazon Clinic, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Joint Commission Launches Rural Health Clinic Accreditation
The Joint Commission is launching a new accreditation program to standardize patient care practices and staff training at rural health clinics nationwide. The Rural Health Clinic Accreditation Program, which will open to applicants sometime this summer, is intended to help clinics in medically underserved, rural communities improve the safety and quality of primary care and personal health services, The Joint Commission announced Tuesday. (Devereaux, 5/7)
In other health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Oscar Health Records First-Ever Quarterly Profit
A dozen years after it debuted, promising to transform the health insurance sector, Oscar Health has recorded its first profitable quarter. The health insurance company, which accumulated losses throughout its existence, earned $177.5 million in net income during the first quarter after losing $39.6 million a year before, Oscar Health announced Tuesday. Revenue surged 46% to $2.1 billion, which the company attributed to premium increases, membership growth and lower risk-adjustment payments associated with its exchange business. (Berryman, 5/7)
Modern Healthcare:
KKR, Healthcare Realty Trust Form Joint Venture
Healthcare Realty Trust and global investment firm KKR have formed a joint venture to acquire outpatient medical properties. The healthcare real estate investment trust, whose portfolio includes almost 700 properties, said it would contribute 12 of them valued at $382.5 million to the joint venture and more could be added. KKR plans to make an equity contribution valued at 80% of the value of those properties and committed another $600 million for acquisitions or other investments. (DeSilva, 5/7)
The Boston Globe:
Business Leaders Launch Group To Keep Eye On Health Care Costs
Just in time for the health care debate to return to the State House, a new business coalition has emerged that promises to be an advocate for employers on the issue. The Employer Coalition on Health, which launched on Tuesday, will be led by Eileen McAnneny, who was president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation from 2015 through 2022. (Chesto, 5/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon Clinic’s Nworah Ayogu Leaves To Join Thrive Capital
Dr. Nworah Ayogu has departed Amazon Clinic, the technology giant’s direct-to-consumer telehealth marketplace. Ayogu said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that he has left Amazon Clinic, where he served as general manager and chief medical officer since it launched in November 2022. He is headed to venture capital firm Thrive Capital. (Turner, 5/7)
Bankrupt Steward's Aim To Sell Hospitals By June May Not Be 'Feasible'
Steward Health Care is attempting to offload its 31 hospitals after declaring bankruptcy earlier this week. Court filing also revealed that the company is $9 billion in debt. The upheaval has left many patients in a precarious position.
Reuters:
Bankrupt Steward Health Puts Its Hospitals Up For Sale, Discloses $9 Bln In Debt
Bankrupt Steward Health Care has put all of its 31 U.S. hospitals up for sale, hoping to finalize transactions by the end of the summer to address its $9 billion in total liabilities, its attorneys said at a Tuesday court hearing in Houston. Steward, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, hopes to keep all of its hospitals open over the long term, Steward attorney Ray Schrock told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Chris Lopez, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings. (Knauth, 5/7)
Modern Healthcare:
What Steward Health Care’s Bankruptcy Means For Patient Care
Massachusetts policymakers hope Steward Health Care’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization will expedite its exit from the state. Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 Monday, a move some industry observers expected as the for-profit hospital chain’s outstanding rent and vendor payments piled up. State lawmakers in Massachusetts and elsewhere have worked to pass laws aimed at preventing a financial spiral akin to Steward. (Kacik, 5/7)
In other news about the troubled health care industry —
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente Layoffs Hit 76 IT, Administrative Employees
Kaiser Permanente plans to lay off another 76 employees in late June, bringing the total to about 350 employees laid off since November. The most recent layoffs are effective June 21 and will include IT and marketing employees in California, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed April 22. Kaiser, which cited cost-cutting efforts, said in a statement Tuesday it will provide severance and career support for affected employees and help transition some to other roles. (Hudson, 5/7)
Bloomberg:
Kenvue To Cut About 4% Of Workforce As Services For J&J Expire
Kenvue Inc. shares rose after the consumer health company announced a roughly 4% reduction in its global workforce as part of an efficiency plan intended to make it more competitive. The cuts come as services provided to Kenvue by Johnson & Johnson are phased out as part of last year’s spin off from the pharmaceutical company. Kenvue, which didn’t offer details about which services from J&J were ending, expects to incur pre-tax restructuring costs of $275 million in each of the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 as a result of the cuts. (Garcia and Patton, 5/7)
Bloomberg:
CVS Starts Bond Sale Days After Cutting 2024 Outlook
CVS Health Corp. is selling $5 billion worth of bonds less than a week after shares plunged the most since 2009 on a downbeat quarterly report and cut 2024 outlook, joining a bevy of firms hitting the debt market following earnings season. The drug-store heavyweight and health insurer is offering notes in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (Mutua and Rutherford, 5/7)
WJCT:
Jacksonville-Based Baptist Health Agrees To $1.5 Million Settlement
Baptist Health System will pay $1.5 million to settle allegations involving discounts offered to some Medicare beneficiaries. The health system, based in Jacksonville, led its subsidiaries to offer discounts to patients to induce them to buy services reimbursed by federal health care programs or for referrals to those services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (Scanlan, 5/7)
Stat:
Endo Health Ordered By DOJ To Pay $1.5 Billion In Opioid Criminal Case
In the second-largest fine ever levied on a pharmaceutical company, Endo Health Solutions was ordered to pay nearly $1.1 billion in criminal penalties and another $450 million in criminal forfeiture for illegally marketing its Opana ER prescription opioid. (Silverman, 5/7)
RFK Jr. Said He Suffered Brain Injuries From A Parasite
The New York Times reports on a 2012 deposition by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that alleges neurological symptoms he was suffering were from a dead brain parasite. In other news, RFK Jr. says he has changed his mind about gender-affirming care for young people.
The New York Times:
RFK Jr. Says Doctors Found A Dead Worm In His Brain
In 2010, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was experiencing memory loss and mental fogginess so severe that a friend grew concerned he might have a brain tumor. Mr. Kennedy said he consulted several of the country’s top neurologists, many of whom had either treated or spoken to his uncle, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, before his death the previous year of brain cancer. Several doctors noticed a dark spot on the younger Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans and concluded that he had a tumor, he said in a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times. Mr. Kennedy was immediately scheduled for a procedure at Duke University Medical Center by the same surgeon who had operated on his uncle, he said. While packing for the trip, he said, he received a call from a doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who had a different opinion: Mr. Kennedy, he believed, had a dead parasite in his head. (Craig, 5/8)
The Hill:
RFK Jr. Pivots On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors, Says Treatment Should Be ‘Deferred Till Adulthood’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears more amenable to restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors, writing in a social media post that treatments including puberty blockers and hormone therapy should be reserved for individuals older than 18. “The more I learn, the more troubled I have become about giving puberty blockers to youth. Minors cannot drive, vote, join the army, get a tattoo, smoke, or drink, because we know that children do not fully understand the consequences of decisions with life-long ramifications,” Kennedy wrote late Monday in a post on the social platform X. (Migdon, 5/7)
Mother Jones:
This Anti-Trans, Pro-Life Activist Was Pardoned By Donald Trump. Now She’s Working For RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is best known for his famous family name, his anti-vaccine activism, and his unexpected third-party run for president. He’s not particularly well known for his passion for criminal justice reform. And yet, next month, he’s scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Detroit stop on the New Dawn for Justice Criminal Reform Tour. The six-city tour’s website promises it “amplifies the collective voice calling for equitable and humane reform” and encourages “individuals from all walks of life to contribute to the reshaping of our justice system.” The tour’s lead organizer is a Kennedy campaign staffer named Angela Stanton King. (Butler, 5/2)
In related election news —
NBC News:
Biden Campaign Goes After Trump On Health Care In $14 Million Ad Boost
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Wednesday announced $14 million in new spending across battleground states while launching an ad hitting former President Donald Trump on health care. A key component of the spending push is a new ad that lists Trump's past efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. (Korecki, 5/8)
Florida, Catholic Medical Group Sue To Retain Power To Refuse Gender Care
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Catholic Medical Association sued the Biden administration to try to block a transgender health care rule. Meanwhile, more details emerge on Kansas Republicans' reversal on gender-care bans.
Reuters:
Florida Sues Biden Administration Over New Transgender Healthcare Rule
Florida's top prosecutor and a Catholic medical group on Tuesday sued the Biden administration in an effort to block a rule that they say will force doctors to provide gender transition care against their judgment or face heavy penalties. The lawsuit by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Catholic Medical Association (CMA), filed in federal court in Tampa, takes aim at a new rule, opens new tab published by the U.S. Department of Health and Services (HHS) on Monday that would ban discrimination in healthcare on the basis of gender identity. (Pierson, 5/7)
The 19th:
Inside Kansas Republicans’ Reversal On Gender-Affirming Care
When Kansas state Rep. Susan Concannon learned that the state’s proposed gender-affirming care ban would gut mental health services for kids across the state, she knew she would have to break from her party. Concannon, a Republican who has represented Beloit and the surrounding counties in the legislature for 11 years, would have to change her vote and oppose the ban. (Rummler, 5/7)
The 19th:
West Virginia Republicans Center Anti-Trans Rhetoric In Gubernatorial Primary
The Republicans vying to be governor of West Virginia are trying to outdo one another on how much they aim to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, with transgender individuals specifically in their bull’s-eye. (Becker, 5/7)
Los Angeles Times:
Supreme Court Poised To Enter Debate Over Transgender Care For Minors
After steering clear of the divisive issue for months, the Supreme Court may be on the verge of deciding whether to jump into the national debate over medical treatment for transgender youths. As soon as Thursday, justices may vote behind closed doors on whether to grant an appeal that seeks to block a new Tennessee law prohibiting medical treatments that enable a “minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.” They have been in no hurry to act, however, and it’s possible they will put off the issue again. (Savage, 5/7)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Los Angeles Times:
Bill Could End Holdup For Studies On Psychedelics, Addiction Treatment
California lawmakers could soon clear a governmental logjam that has held up dozens of studies related to addiction treatment, psychedelics or other federally restricted drugs. The holdup revolves around the Research Advisory Panel of California, established decades ago to vet studies involving cannabis, hallucinogens and treatments for “abuse of controlled substances.” It has been a critical hurdle for California researchers exploring possible uses of psychedelics or seeking new ways to combat addiction. (Alpert Reyes, 5/7)
Stateline:
Montana Could Be A Model As More GOP States Weigh Medicaid Work Requirements
Two decades ago, Jeff Beisecker and his family returned to Great Falls, Montana, from a religious mission to the Philippines. Beisecker had no health insurance and no steady source of income, and neither did his wife. Fearful of being without coverage, Beisecker enrolled himself, his wife and their four children in Medicaid for nearly a decade while he worked his way to a steady, full-time job. ... An increasing number of Republican-led states want to require Medicaid recipients to work, arguing that doing so will help them rise out of poverty. (Chatlani, 5/7)
KFF Health News:
They Were Shot At The Super Bowl Parade — And Might Have Bullets In Their Bodies Forever
James Lemons, 39, wants the bullet removed from his thigh so he can go back to work. Sarai Holguin, a 71-year-old woman originally from Mexico, has accepted the bullet lodged near her knee as her “compa” — a close friend. Mireya Nelson, 15, was hit by a bullet that went through her jaw. ... Nearly three months after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting left at least 24 people injured, recovery from those wounds is intensely personal and includes a surprising gray area in medicine: whether the bullets should be removed. (Sable-Smith and Lowe, 5/8)
Cancer Society To Study Black Women's Disproportionate Death Rate
The American Cancer Society's study may be the largest investigation in the country into low cancer survival rates among Black women. Separately, scientists raise alarm over cancer risk of in-car flame retardant chemicals.
CNN:
Largest Study Of Its Kind To Investigate Why Black Women Are More Likely To Die From Most Types Of Cancer
The American Cancer Society said Tuesday that it is seeking participants for what may be the largest national study of its kind, one that aims to solve the mystery of why Black women have the lowest survival rate of any racial or ethnic group in the US for most cancers. (Christensen, 5/7)
CBS News:
Study Raises Concern Over Exposure To Flame Retardant Chemicals Used In Some Car Seats
According to a study published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, "vehicles are likely important sources of human exposure to potentially harmful [flame retardants]." Those most likely to be exposed are commuters, full-time vehicle drivers and children. According to the study, children are at greater risk than adults even for equivalent commuting times. (Werner, 5/7)
The Washington Post:
Olive Oil Use Associated With Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Is olive oil really a health boon? Or is it just a sign of healthy eating habits? A study published in JAMA Network Open on Monday rekindles that debate. The observational study led by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health examined two groups of U.S. health professionals and found daily olive oil consumption is associated with a lower risk of dying from dementia. (Amenabar, 5/7)
CBS News:
New Study Finds Using Hearing Aids Can Reduce Risk Of Death By Nearly 25%
Many people don't take action when their hearing needs help. A new study found that this could affect how long they live. At the Swallow Cliff stairs in Palos Park, visitors can huff and puff while their eyes and ears take in nature. One can imagine not being able to enjoy the sounds due to hearing loss. Audiologist Kristen Conners, of Prescription Hearing, explained some of the signs that mean it might be time for a hearing test. (Victory, 5/7)
NBC News:
Panera Says It's Phasing Out Its Controversial Charged Lemonade Nationwide
A Panera Bread spokesperson says the restaurant chain is phasing out its Charged Lemonade, a highly caffeinated beverage that has been blamed for at least two deaths in lawsuits. ... A spokesperson for Panera said Tuesday that the nationwide discontinuation of the Charged Lemonade comes after a “recent menu transformation.” (Chuck, 5/7)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Young adults who got hooked on vaping struggle to kick the habit and vehicle tires emerge as a major source of air pollution. (5/7)
For Months, Change Healthcare Doled Advice On How To Avoid Cyberattacks
Change Healthcare published articles and policy papers expressing the need for extra cybersecurity measures. In a cruel bit of irony, its own devastating hack might have been avoided if it had universally used two-factor authentication.
Roll Call:
Change Healthcare Lacked Safeguards Even As It Gave Security Advice
In the months surrounding UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s $13 billion purchase of software company Change Healthcare Inc. in 2022, experts at Change published articles and policy papers extolling the need for cybersecurity measures in the health care industry. While it dished out that advice, one of Change’s web portals used to provide remote access was not equipped with one of the most basic cybersecurity features it extolled: multi-factor authentication. (Ratnam, 5/7)
In other technology and AI news —
Stat:
Apple Watch's A-Fib History Cleared By FDA For Use In Clinical Trials
The Apple Watch has secured a new qualification from the Food and Drug Administration that could make the smartwatch an appealing tool for medical device companies hoping to illustrate the benefits of a common heart procedure. (Aguilar and Lawrence, 5/8)
KFF Health News:
Forget Ringing The Button For The Nurse. Patients Now Stay Connected By Wearing One
Patients admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital get a monitoring device about the size of a half-dollar affixed to their chest — and an unwitting role in the expanding use of artificial intelligence in health care. The slender, battery-powered gadget, called a BioButton, records vital signs including heart and breathing rates, then wirelessly sends the readings to nurses sitting in a 24-hour control room elsewhere in the hospital or in their homes. (Galewitz, 5/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Predictive AI Could Reduce Violence Against Nurses, Doctors
Artificial intelligence is touted as a way to ease clinicians' workload. A hospital in Dallas is using it to keep them safe. Parkland Memorial Hospital, the city's large safety-net hospital, is using AI to protect its doctors and nurses from violent patients. It joins a growing number of health systems deploying AI to tackle the pressing issue. (Perna, 5/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Can AI Accurately Triage ER Patients? UCSF Study Suggests Yes
In one of the first studies to test whether artificial intelligence can help triage real-world emergency room patients, new UCSF research suggests AI could one day help doctors make one of the most critical decisions in medicine: who to give urgent medical care to first. The study, published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open, found that an AI model can accurately prioritize the sickest patients 89% of the time. (Ho, 5/7)
Stat:
AI Doesn't Have To Replace Humans To Accelerate Medicine
When patients are dealing with a sexually transmitted infection, they don’t always get advice on whether they should come into the clinic in a timely fashion. So patient interface company Healthvana created a conversational AI chatbot to quickly answer some of their questions. It had two options: standard AI persona or a drag queen. (Trang, 5/7)
Young Patient In Duchenne Gene Therapy Study Died, Says Pfizer
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Reuters:
Pfizer Reports Patient Death In Duchenne Gene Therapy Study
A young patient died due to cardiac arrest after receiving Pfizer's experimental gene therapy being tested in a mid-stage trial for a muscle-wasting disorder called Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the drugmaker told Reuters on Tuesday. "A fatal serious adverse event was reported as cardiac arrest for a participant in the Phase 2 DAYLIGHT study," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response. (Jain, 5/7)
Reuters:
US FDA Panel To Discuss Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Drug On June 10
Eli Lilly said on Tuesday a panel of independent U.S. FDA advisers will discuss its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug, donanemab, on June 10. Donanemab has faced two separate regulatory delays in the United States, while a similar therapy by Eisai and partner Biogen, called Leqembi, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval last year. (5/7)
CIDRAP:
Xofluza May Lower Secondary Flu Attack Rate Better Than Tamiflu
Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, BMX) appears to be more effective than oseltamivir (OTV, Tamiflu) in lowering the secondary attack rate (SAR) of flu, according to a new study based on transmission dynamics in Japanese households. The study was published yesterday in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses. (Soucheray, 5/7)
Bloomberg:
Novo Asks For More Time To Answer Sanders On Ozempic’s Price
Novo Nordisk A/S is asking for more time to answer questions from US Senator Bernie Sanders on the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy, the company’s blockbuster drugs for diabetes and weight loss. “We plan to respond to the latest inquiry in a timely manner; however given the tight turnaround requested, we will need additional time to develop our response,” a spokesperson for the Danish drugmaker said Tuesday in an emailed response to questions. (Kresge and Muller, 5/7)
Stat:
Life Science Leaders Imagine How To Accelerate Drug Development
Drug development is essentially a long, expensive bet: 90% of drugs fail during clinical trials, goes one of the life science industry’s most oft-quoted statistics. But new ways of identifying and testing therapies, a more precise understanding of disease, and a renewed sense of urgency to address longstanding public health issues could change that dynamic, life science leaders argued this week. (Wosen, 5/7)
Different Takes: Bird Flu Might Be The Next Pandemic; Stop Treating Menopause Like It's A Secret
Editorial writers discuss these topics and others.
The Washington Post:
If H5N1 Spreads Among Farmworkers, It Could Lead To A Pandemic
The discovery of bird flu virus particles in milk has moved the federal government to take more aggressive action to prevent the further spread of H5N1 on dairy farms. The Agriculture Department has rightly issued new testing recommendations meant to keep the virus from spreading across state lines. But this additional testing will do little to address the primary threat that H5N1 poses to humans: the infection of farmworkers. (Jennifer B. Nuzzo, Lauren Sauer and Nahid Bhadelia, 5/7)
The Washington Post:
How The Medical Field Is Failing Menopausal Women
Imagine a medical condition that disrupts people’s sleep, impacts their mental health and interferes with their work. It’s also associated with a range of uncomfortable symptoms, including night sweats, brain fog, joint aches, fatigue, weight gain, decreased libido and heart palpitations — all of which can last more than a decade. (Leana S. Wen, 5/7)
Scientific American:
A Fight About Viruses In The Air Is Finally Over. Now It’s Time For Healthy Venting
After four years of fighting about it, the World Health Organization has finally proclaimed that viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID, can be spread through the air. (Maggie Fox, 5/7)
Stat:
It Shouldn't Be Easy To Buy Synthetic DNA To Recreate A Deadly Virus
It should be hard — exceedingly hard — to obtain the synthetic DNA needed to recreate the virus that caused the deadly 1918 influenza pandemic without authorization. But my lab found that it’s surprisingly easy, even when ordering gene fragments from companies that check customers’ orders to detect hazardous sequences. (Kevin M. Esvelt, 5/8)
Bloomberg:
Would You Get Tested For An Alzheimer's Gene?
In a new paper in Nature Medicine, an international team of neurologists makes the compelling case that people with two copies of a gene called APOE4 aren’t just at risk of Alzheimer’s — they have a distinct form of the disease and are almost certain to develop its telltale brain plaques by age 65. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/7)