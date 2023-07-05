As 2022 Ended, About 1 In 4 Americans Had Avoided Catching Covid
News outlets report on fresh CDC data that estimates that almost 1 in 4 people in the U.S. still hadn't caught covid after three years of the pandemic. But virtually every American over 15 had antibodies, either from the virus or from vaccines. Luckily, data show covid is still trending low.
The Hill:
Almost 1 In 4 People In The US Hadn’t Gotten COVID By The End Of 2022: CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that almost 1 out of 4 people in the U.S. still hadn’t been exposed to COVID-19 by the end of 2022 after nearly three years of the pandemic. In its final survey looking at the period between October and December 2022, the CDC estimated that about 77.5 percent of people had infection-induced antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (Choi, 7/3)
CBS News:
How Many Americans Still Haven't Caught COVID-19? CDC Publishes Final 2022 Estimates
Virtually every American ages 16 and older — 96.7% — had antibodies either from getting vaccinated, surviving the virus or some combination of the two by December, the CDC now estimates. The study found 77.5% had at least some of their immunity from a prior infection. (Tin, 7/3)
CIDRAP:
US COVID Markers Stay Low
The indicators the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses to track COVID activity remain low, according to yesterday's update. Nationally, hospital admission rates for COVID declined 5.3% over the past week, and deaths remained level. For hospitalizations, most counties remain in the green zone, except for a few in Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. (Schnirring, 6/30)
On covid vaccines —
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccine May Boost Antibody Response To MERS, Other Coronaviruses
A small Qatar University–led study published today in JAMA Network Open suggests that COVID-19 vaccination might enhance immunity against Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and, to a lesser degree, other human coronaviruses. The researchers analyzed antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and MERS-CoV, which causes MERS, as well as cross-reactive responses to other human coronaviruses using 18 sera samples from 14 men who had previous MERS-CoV infections before (12) and after (6) receipt of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Van Beusekom, 6/30)