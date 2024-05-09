Ascension Hospitals Report Cyberattack That Is Disrupting Clinical Operations
Nonprofit health system Ascension detected a cyberattack that has impacted hospitals in at least six of the 19 states in which it operates. Clinical operations have been disrupted, and a possible data breach is under investigation.
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension Reports Cybersecurity Incident, Possible Data Breach
Ascension has detected a cybersecurity incident that is disrupting its clinical operations, and has advised business partners to disconnect from its systems. The nonprofit health system said Wednesday it had discovered "unusual activity" on select network systems that it believes is due to a cybersecurity event. An Ascension spokesperson did not respond to questions about the extent of the disruption. (Hudson, 5/8)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Cyberattack Disrupts Clinical Operations At Ascension
Cybersecurity firm Mandiant is aiding Ascension's investigation. Ascension said if sensitive information was compromised, it will immediately notify affected individuals. News outlets are reporting that the incident is affecting Ascension facilities in Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Michigan. Ascension includes 140 hospitals and 40 older adult living facilities in 19 states. (Diaz, 5/8)
Pensacola News Journal:
Ascension Hospitals Are Experiencing A Cyberattack. What To Know
Ascension confirmed to the News Journal that it had detected “unusual activity on select technology network systems” early Wednesday afternoon. Ascension Florida spokesperson Gary Nevolis told the News Journal in a written statement that the health system responded immediately. Employees report to the News Journal that charting, scheduling and prescription writing systems are down. (Girod and Little, 5/8)