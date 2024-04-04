Biden, Sanders Share A Podium To Promote Low Drug Prices Effort
President Joe Biden was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) at the White House Wednesday to speak about the problem of high prescription drug costs, with an emphasis on asthma inhalers — including mention of how pharmacy benefit managers can stymie efforts to get lower-price drugs to patients.
The Washington Post:
Biden Summons Bernie Sanders To Help Boost Drug-Price Campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) joined President Biden at the White House podium Wednesday, with the president hoping that the fiery Vermont senator can help tap into popular frustrations against pharmaceutical companies and boost a drug-price campaign ignored by many Americans. Biden and Sanders discussed their joint efforts to lower the out-of-pocket cost of inhalers for tens of millions of Americans who rely on the devices to treat asthma and other conditions. (Diamond, 4/3)
AP:
Biden And Sen. Bernie Sanders Join Forces To Promote Lower Health Care Costs, Including For Inhalers
“Bernie, you and I have been fighting this for 25 years,” Biden said to Sanders ... “Finally, finally we beat Big Pharma. Finally.” Both men touted the lower health care costs that come through the Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care and tax package that Biden signed into law in 2022. It caps various health care costs for those on Medicare, including $35 a month for insulin and $2,000 a year for prescription drugs. No Republican lawmakers voted for the law. (Superville, 4/3)
Reuters:
Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders Push Companies To Cut Cost Of Asthma Inhalers, Prescription Drugs
Alex Schriver, a spokesperson for trade group PhRMA, defended industry practices, calling the White House event "another missed opportunity to address the real barriers between patients and their medicines." "When companies have introduced lower-priced versions of their medicines, insurers and PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) have refused to cover them because they make less money," Schriver said. (Holland and Bose, 4/3)