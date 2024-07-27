Donate
Journalists Drill Down on Ongoing Covid Risks, Escalating Health Care Costs
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed the spike in covid cases across the U.S. on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on July 24.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed health care affordability on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 19.

