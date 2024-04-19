Bill To Expand California Aid-In-Dying Law Withdrawn Before Hearing
California state Sen. Catherine Blakespear removed the bill she wrote days before its first hearing, saying other legislators are reluctant to take up the measure that would have been the nation's most expansive aid-in-dying law. Other state news comes from Missouri, Connecticut, and elsewhere.
Politico:
Lawmaker Withdraws Sweeping California Bill To Expand Assisted Dying
The author of a California bill that aimed to create the most expansive assisted dying law in the country has pulled the proposal, meaning it won’t be considered this year. San Diego area Sen. Catherine Blakespear confirmed after POLITICO first reported that she removed her proposal, Senate bill 1196, from consideration before its first hearing, which was supposed to be Monday. (Bluth, 4/17)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Aldermen Pass Bill To Pay Residents' Medical Debt
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen this week unanimously approved a bill that would spend $800,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds to pay residents’ medical debts. Proponents say the bill would cancel millions of dollars in unpaid bills, freeing residents of a heavy financial and emotional burden. (Fentem, 4/18)
The CT Mirror:
CT ‘HUSKY For Immigrants’ Sees Strong Demand A Year After Launch
A Connecticut law expanding state-sponsored insurance coverage to certain children regardless of immigration status has seen explosive demand since it went into effect nearly 14 months ago. More than 11,000 children 12 and under who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for Medicaid because of their immigration status now receive state-sponsored Medicaid-like coverage. (Golvala and Carlesso, 4/19)
Chicago Tribune:
Cook County Approves $70M Transfer From Covering Migrant Health Care To Food Costs
Citing the changing needs of incoming migrants to Chicago, the Cook County Board of Commissioners Thursday approved a transfer of $70 million originally dedicated to providing them health care to instead cover costs of food service for new arrivals. (Stevens, 4/18)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Struggles To Diversify Its Mental Health Workforce
Lynette Carrillo felt alone. Looking around at her small doctoral psychology class at Texas Woman’s University in 2021, she realized she was the only Spanish speaker. At that point, Carillo had almost grown used to it. After nearly a decade pursuing degrees at Angelo State University in San Angelo and TWU in Denton, she could count on one hand how many professors and classmates came from diverse backgrounds. It’s just how the mental health field is, she thought. (Simpson, 4/19)
The Mercury News:
Move Over, Fentanyl? Stimulant Overdose Deaths Are Rising Fast
Deadly, addictive fentanyl has certainly earned the spotlight when it comes to overdose deaths — but carnage from stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine is rising at a much faster clip. Over the span of a single year, heroin deaths dropped almost 34% nationwide, while deaths from natural and semi-synthetic drugs (morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone) dropped nearly 13%. Methadone deaths dropped 1.1%, according to federal data presented at the recent American Society of Addiction Medicine conference in Dallas. (Sforza, 4/18)