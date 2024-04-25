- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Genetics Studies Have a Diversity Problem That Researchers Struggle To Fix
Mandatory Reporting Laws Meant To Protect Children Get Another Look
Political Cartoon: 'Walk-In Clinic'
Researchers in Charleston, South Carolina, are trying to build a DNA database of 100,000 people to better understand how genetics affects health risks. But they’re struggling to recruit enough Black participants. (Lauren Sausser, )
The state is looking at ways to weed out false reporting of child abuse and neglect as the number of reports reaches a record high. (Kristin Jones, )
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Walk-In Clinic'" by Tim Oliphant.
Divided Supreme Court Justices Spar With Both Sides Over Emergency Abortion
Arguments were heard on conflicts between the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, or EMTALA, and Idaho's near-total abortion ban. The female Supreme Court justices strongly questioned the Idaho law, while the more conservative members of the bench floated three ways they could justify siding with Idaho over the Biden administration.
Politico:
Supreme Court Wrestles With The Fallout Of Dobbs In Arguments On Emergency Abortions
The Supreme Court heard nearly two hours of heated arguments Wednesday on the tension between Idaho’s near-total abortion ban and a federal law requiring hospitals to offer any treatment — including an abortion — needed to stabilize patients in an emergency. A few conservative justices at times joined the court’s liberal wing Wednesday in asking tough questions that picked apart Idaho’s argument that its hospitals should not be bound to provide abortions under the federal law at issue, known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. But it was far from clear whether those conservatives — most notably Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — were prepared to vote with the three liberals against Idaho. (Ollstein and Gerstein, 4/24)
The Hill:
Female Supreme Court Justices Push Back Most Strongly On Idaho Abortion Ban
The four female justices, including conservative Amy Coney Barrett, pushed back the hardest against Idaho’s assertion that its law, which prohibits doctors from performing an abortion except when a woman’s life is in danger, supersedes the federal emergency care statute known as EMTALA, or the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. (Weixel, 4/24)
Vox:
The Supreme Court Wants To Make It More Dangerous To Be Pregnant In A Red State, In Moyle V. United States
Members of the Court’s Republican majority proposed three possible ways they could try to justify a decision permitting Idaho to ban many medically necessary abortions. The weakest of these three arguments was proposed by Justice Samuel Alito, author of the Court’s 2022 decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. Alito pointed to a provision of EMTALA that requires hospitals to also offer stabilizing care to a pregnant patient’s “unborn child” if a medical emergency threatens the fetus’s life, though Alito did not really make a legal argument. He just expressed indignation at the very idea that a statute that uses the words “unborn child” could possibly require abortions in any circumstances. (Millhiser, 4/24)
CNN:
Takeaways From The Supreme Court’s Oral Arguments Over Emergency Abortions
To prevail, the Biden administration will need the votes of two members of the court’s conservative bloc, and with Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaling sympathies toward Idaho, the case will likely come down to the votes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett. The two justices had tough questions for both sides of the case. Here are the key takeaways from oral arguments. (Sneed and Fritze, 4/24)
Idaho Statesman:
Idaho Abortion Law: How Did We Get Here?
Since Idaho’s strict abortion laws went into effect following the court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, they have faced numerous legal challenges. Several have been elevated to the Idaho Supreme Court, and others have risen to the U.S. District Court or 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. (Blanchard, 4/24)
NBC News:
Mother Describes Leaving Idaho For Abortion As Supreme Court Considers State's Ban
It was the news that every expectant mother dreads. Twelve weeks pregnant with her second child, Jennifer Adkins learned her developing fetus had Turner syndrome, a rare chromosomal abnormality, and was unlikely to survive. On top of that, doctors warned that her own health could be in jeopardy. (Gallagher and Jarrett, 4/24)
Repeal Of Controversial 1864 Abortion Ban Approved By Arizona House
On a third attempt, Arizona House lawmakers voted 32-38 to repeal the Civil War-era law that the Arizona Supreme Court previously upheld. The bill next goes to the state Senate for consideration. Separately, California is considering a bill that would make it easier for Arizona abortion providers to practice in the state.
Arizona Mirror:
Arizona House Votes To Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban Upheld By Supreme Court
After two weeks of thwarted attempts, the Arizona House of Representatives voted Wednesday to repeal a near-total abortion ban from 1864, with three Republican lawmakers breaking from their party to join Democrats in striking it down. (Gomez, 4/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Bill Allows Arizona Abortion Providers To Practice In California
Arizona abortion providers could practice in California under a new law designed to provide care to women who cross the state line as they face newly restrictive prohibitions at home. The bill introduced Wednesday aims to expedite temporary authorization for those Arizona doctors to practice in both states. ... The bill would also protect the privacy of medical professionals who practice in California. (Mays and Sosa, 4/24)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missouri House Votes To Defund Planned Parenthood
The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday approved legislation barring state Medicaid dollars for Planned Parenthood, sending the bill to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. (Suntrup, 4/24)
Vox:
How The Overturn Of Roe V. Wade Sparked A New Campaign For Abortion Rights Across The Europe Union
An unprecedented effort to expand abortion rights throughout Europe launches today, led by groups that were already fighting for reproductive freedom at the national level in their eight home countries. The My Voice, My Choice campaign aims to collect 1 million signatures in the next few months to pressure leaders of the European Union to commit to helping anyone who is not easily able to end an unwanted pregnancy where they live. (Cohen, 4/24)
Bloomberg:
US Births Fell Last Year To Lowest Total Since 1979, Report Says
US births declined in 2023 to their lowest level in more than 40 years, continuing a two-decade trend of Americans having fewer children. Total births for the year fell 2% to 3.59 million, according to preliminary data released Thursday from the US National Center for Health Statistics, a level not seen since 1979, when about 3.4 million US babies were born. The rate of US women of child-bearing age having babies is the lowest since the center began compiling statistics, said Brady Hamilton, an NCHS demographer and lead author of the report. (Nix, 4/25)
CBS News:
Pitt Study Sees "Dramatic Increase" In Tubal Ligation Rate In Young People After Roe V. Wade Overturned
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the issue of reproductive rights has been center stage across the country. While it might be a hot-button political issue, it's also very personal, and many women and men are taking the step of permanent contraception. The demonstrations, debates, and court rulings since Roe v. Wade was overturned have had personal impacts on people in their prime reproductive years. (Shumway, 4/24)
McKinsey's Advisory Role To Opioid Makers Under Criminal Investigation
Feds also are looking into whether the consulting firm obstructed justice. In other news, it appears patients are shunning a crucial medicine prescribed to treat opioid addition.
The Wall Street Journal:
McKinsey Under Criminal Investigation Over Opioid-Related Consulting
The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into consulting firm McKinsey related to its past role in advising some of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers on how to boost sales. Federal prosecutors are also probing whether McKinsey or any of its employees may have obstructed justice in relation to records of its consulting services for opioid producers, according to people familiar with the investigation, which has been ongoing for several years. (Gladstone, 4/24)
AP:
More Doctors Can Prescribe A Leading Addiction Treatment. Why Aren't More People Getting Help?
It’s easier than ever for doctors to prescribe a key medicine for opioid addiction since the U.S. government lifted an obstacle last year. But despite the looser restrictions and the ongoing overdose crisis, a new study finds little change in the number of people taking the medication. Researchers analyzed prescriptions filled by U.S. pharmacies for the treatment drug buprenorphine. The number of prescribers rose last year after doctors no longer needed to get a special waiver to prescribe the drug, while the number of patients filling prescriptions barely budged. (Johnson, 4/24)
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Newly-Purchased Ranch Aims To Support Eastern Shoshone Community Members Recovering From Addiction
People recovering from addiction can sometimes have to wait for weeks or months to get into a residential treatment facility to get the help they need. Those shortages are especially felt in tribal communities in rural states like Wyoming and Montana – and last summer, inadequate treatment centers in Arizona made headlines for conducting a widespread Medicaid fraud scheme targeting Native Americans. But, a ten-acre ranch recently purchased by the Eastern Shoshone Business Council will help make that transition a little easier for tribal members. (Habermann, 4/24)
Rolling Stone:
How Country Music Is Addressing The Opioid Crisis, In Song and In Action
Country singers like Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Jaime Wyatt, and Elvie Shane are addressing the opioid crisis in songs and in action. (Gage, 4/23)
Starting Next Year, California Will Cap Annual Health Care Cost Increases
The new rule, approved Wednesday, will limit increases to 3% each year and will be phased in over five years, beginning in 2025 with a 3.5% limit. In other news, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched an investigation into the price of weight loss drugs.
AP:
New California Rule Aims To Limit Health Care Cost Increases To 3% Annually
Doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies in California will be limited to annual price increases of 3% starting in 2029 under a new rule state regulators approved Wednesday in the latest attempt to corral the ever-increasing costs of medical care in the United States. The 3% cap, approved Wednesday by the Health Care Affordability Board, would be phased in over five years, starting with 3.5% in 2025. Board members said the cap likely won’t be enforced until the end of the decade. (Beam, 4/24)
USA Today:
High Costs Of Cancer: Survivors Struggle With Job Demands, Finances
Working adults often face a second major worry when they're living with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis ‒ financial hardship. A new study reports nearly 3 in 5 working-age adults with cancer face at least one financial challenge, including taking unpaid leave or losing a job or health insurance, according to an American Cancer Society study published Tuesday. (Alltucker, 4/23)
CNN:
Ozempic, Wegovy: Sanders Launches Senate Investigation Into ‘Outrageously High’ Pricing Of Drugs
Sen. Bernie Sanders is taking aim at the high prices of the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. The Vermont senator, an independent who has long called out drug manufacturers for their costly products, is launching an investigation into the “outrageously high prices” Novo Nordisk charges for the drugs. (Luhby and Dillinger, 4/24)
NBC News:
How One State Is Trying To Make Weight Loss Drugs Cheaper
Novo Nordisk charges a monthly list price of around $1,350 each for Wegovy and Saxenda, while Lilly charges about $1,060 a month for Zepbound. North Carolina gets a rebate from the drugmakers that lowers those prices by a few hundred dollars; even so, the state says the drugs are too expensive for it to afford. “The cost of this drug can be anywhere from $10 to $70 to manufacture it, and it’s being sold for retail for well over $1,000,” North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell said. “I don’t know what word in the Webster’s Dictionary would best describe it other than being gouged.” (Lovelace Jr., McLaughlin and Kane, 4/24)
Stat:
Health Care Spending Will Be Boosted By Ozempic-Like Drugs, Reports Find
Spending on GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy ballooned last year and they’re set to cost the U.S. health care system and the federal government still more this year and beyond, two new reports released Wednesday show. One study from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists found that GLP-1 treatments were a main driver of the increase in overall drug spending by health entities such as pharmacies and hospitals last year. In particular, expenditures on Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide — sold as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity — doubled to $38.6 billion, making the drug the top-selling medicine in 2023. (Chen, 4/24)
Doctors Get New Weapon To Battle UTIs
It's the first time in two decades a new antibiotic — Pivya, as it will be marketed in the U.S. — has been approved to treat urinary tract infections. Also in the news: risks of antipsychotics for people with dementia, how "dallying" delayed the menthol tobacco ban, and more.
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Approves Antibiotic for Increasingly Hard-to-Treat Urinary Tract Infections
It is the first time in two decades that the F.D.A. has approved a new antibiotic for U.T.I.s, which annually affect 30 million Americans. U.T.I.s are responsible for the single-greatest use of antibiotics outside a hospital setting. (Jacobs, 4/24)
AARP:
Antipsychotics Pose New Risks for People With Dementia
The use of antipsychotic medications for people with dementia has gone up in recent years, even amid warnings. A new study suggests that these drugs — developed for conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but sometimes prescribed for dementia — pose more risks to people with dementia than previously known. In people ages 50 and older with dementia, taking antipsychotics more than doubled the risk of pneumonia, the most common cause of death in people with dementia. And along with the known threat of stroke, the drugs increased the risk of acute kidney injury, blood clots, bone fracture, heart attack and heart failure. (Szabo, 4/24)
Roll Call:
Decades Of Dallying Led To Current Delay On Menthol Ban
The Biden administration’s delay in finalizing a ban on menthol cigarettes is the result of decades of resistance, delays and industry lobbying, according to former officials and public health advocates. (Clason, 4/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
At Moderna, OpenAI’s GPTs Are Changing Almost Everything
Moderna is expected to announce a partnership Wednesday with artificial-intelligence heavyweight OpenAI, a deal that aims to automate nearly every business process at the biotechnology company and boost the ChatGPT maker’s reach into the enterprise. As part of the transaction, some 3,000 Moderna employees will have access to ChatGPT Enterprise, built on OpenAI’s most advanced language model, GPT-4, by the end of this week. Further integration of AI into more of its processes could help Moderna outpace its plan to roll out 15 new products within the next five years, the Cambridge, Mass., company said. (Bousquette, 4/24)
Stat:
Colombia Issues Compulsory License For HIV Medication
After months of deliberation, the Colombian government has issued a compulsory license for an HIV medicine, the first time the country has taken such a step, one that also marks a significant move in the increasingly global battle over access to medicines. (Silverman, 4/24)
CNBC:
Walgreens Launches Cell, Gene Therapies In Service Expansion
Walgreens on Thursday said it will start to work directly with drugmakers to bring cell and gene therapies to U.S. patients as part of a broader expansion of its specialty pharmacy services. (Constantino, 4/25)
Stat:
U.K. Hospital Tries To Bypass Drugmakers, Develop Its Own Gene Therapy
Claire Booth, a gene therapy researcher in London, had hoped that a biotech company would take her team’s work on an experimental medication for an ultra-rare children’s disease and get it to market. It didn’t happen. Now, in an unusual step, the hospital where she works is trying to get the medicine approved on its own. (Joseph, 4/25)
KFF Health News:
Genetics Studies Have A Diversity Problem That Researchers Struggle To Fix
When he recently walked into the dental clinic at the Medical University of South Carolina donning a bright-blue pullover with “In Our DNA SC” embroidered prominently on the front, Lee Moultrie said, two Black women stopped him to ask questions. “It’s a walking billboard,” said Moultrie, a health care advocate who serves on the community advisory board for In Our DNA SC, a study underway at the university that aims to enroll 100,000 South Carolinians ... in genetics research. (Sausser, 4/25)
FTC's New Noncompete Ban Quickly Challenged By Lawsuit
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is among the groups that have already mounted a legal challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's rule banning noncompete agreements. Separately, Republican lawmakers are targeting the health sector's vertical integration habits.
The Washington Post:
Groups Sue To Block FTC’s New Rule Barring Noncompete Agreements
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups on Wednesday sued the Federal Trade Commission over a new rule that would make most noncompete agreements illegal, setting up a potential showdown over the scope of the agency’s authority. (Mark, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Vertical Integration In Healthcare Under Fire From Republicans
The call to rein in giant healthcare corporations isn't just coming from the left. Conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill are growing increasingly vocal with their own demands to crack down on consolidation and vertical integration in the industry, spurred on most recently by the Change Healthcare ransomware attack. (McAuliff, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Anthem Blue Cross Faces Lawsuit Over Discharge Delay Allegations
The California Hospital Association is suing Anthem Blue Cross of California, alleging the insurer does not follow state laws related to patient discharge requirements. The suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges the payer delays patient discharges and refuses to transfer patients from hospitals to post-acute care facilities or services such as skilled nursing, behavioral health, long-term care, rehabilitation facilities or home health services. (DeSilva, 4/24)
Military.com:
Toxic Exposure Screenings: Vets Report Spotty Follow-Up On Questionnaire Meant To Boost Health Care And Benefits
Confusing. Lackluster. Generic. A little bit of a letdown. Those are some of the ways veterans are describing toxic exposure screenings they've gotten at Department of Veterans Affairs health centers, screenings that were designed as a tool to get more vets help after medical evidence accumulated that service had made many sick. Rolled out with great fanfare in November 2022, toxic exposure screenings for all VA patients were mandated by the PACT Act, the sweeping law passed in August of that year that expanded benefits and health care for millions of veterans exposed to environmental hazards during their military service. (Kheel, 4/24)
Stat:
Generative AI For Clinical Notes Has Limitations, New Studies Show
After stratospheric levels of hype, early evidence may be bringing generative artificial intelligence down to Earth. A series of recent research papers by academic hospitals has revealed significant limitations of large language models (LLMs) in medical settings, undercutting common industry talking points that they will save time and money, and soon liberate clinicians from the drudgery of documentation. (Ross, 4/25)
Modern Healthcare:
UPMC Layoffs Hit 1,000 Employees, Citing Market Challenges
UPMC is laying off about 1,000 employees, or slightly more than 1% of its workforce. The layoffs are effective immediately, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The cuts mostly affect non-clinical, non-member-facing and administrative employees, Paul Wood, chief communications officer at UPMC, said in a statement. (Hudson, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Optum Layoffs Target NaviHealth Employees, Document Shows
UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Care Solutions’ naviHealth division has laid off 114 people, or 15.2% of employees in certain job classifications who work in Tennessee and remote locations. The company attributed the layoffs to “a reduction in force or restructuring” and said the positions are being eliminated, according to a document sent to employees last week and obtained by Modern Healthcare. (Berryman, 4/24)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Bankruptcy, Management Change Possible, State Officials Say
Massachusetts officials are bracing for a potential bankruptcy filing by Steward Health Care as the cash-strapped hospital system nears a deadline to repay a consortium of lenders. Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said Wednesday that she is going “to bankruptcy school” with outside experts to prepare for what could be a major turn in the long-running struggle of the for-profit chain — one that could lead to new ownership and leadership for its eight hospitals in Massachusetts. (Weisman, 4/24)
Illinois Bill Aims To Prohibit Insurers' Use Of 'Step Therapy' Treatments
The Chicago Tribune reports on a bill that would limit insurers' ability to insist on patients trying alternate, often cheaper treatments before approving a physician-prescribed one. Separately, in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a major investment in mental health services.
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Bill Would Ban Step Therapy
Kim Albin has lost count of the number of times she’s had to battle health insurance companies over medications. Albin, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly 30 years, said health insurers have told her time and again that they won’t cover medications her doctors have prescribed until she first tries alternate, often cheaper, ones. (Schencker, 4/25)
CBS News:
New York Announces $33 Million For Mental Health Services. Here's How It Will Be Used
New York is making a major state-wide investment in mental health services. As part of her 2025 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced more than $33 million will go towards expanding services for New Yorkers struggling with mental illness and involved in the criminal justice system. CBS New York spoke to mental health experts and those who have benefited from programs that will receive funding. (Maldonado, 4/24)
Detroit Free Press:
Cardiac Emergency Response Bills For Schools Pass Michigan Senate
Bills requiring schools to create response plans for cardiac emergencies, and keep potentially lifesaving equipment nearby for when those emergencies happen, is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after the Michigan Senate passed House Bills 5527 and 5528 on Tuesday. HB 5527 would require public K-12 schools in Michigan to create cardiac emergency response plans by the start of the 2025-26 school year. (Lobo, 4/24)
The CT Mirror:
CT Paid Sick Leave Expansion Passes House; Heads To Senate Next
Thirteen years after Connecticut required a narrow slice of private-sector employers to offer five paid sick days annually, the House voted 88-61 on Wednesday for legislation that gradually would transform that limited mandate into a nearly universal benefit by Jan. 1, 2027. (Pazniokas, 4/24)
North Carolina Health News:
Cooper's Health Care Budget Helps NC's Most Vulnerable
Now that Gov. Roy Cooper has checked expanding Medicaid off his gubernatorial to-do list, he has shifted his health care focus to the needs of North Carolina’s most vulnerable — the young, the old and the disabled — in his proposed spending plan for the coming fiscal year. (Hoban, 4/25)
KFF Health News:
Mandatory Reporting Laws Meant To Protect Children Get Another Look
More than 60 years ago, policymakers in Colorado embraced the idea that early intervention could prevent child abuse and save lives. The state’s requirement that certain professionals tell officials when they suspect a child has been abused or neglected was among the first mandatory reporting laws in the nation. (Jones, 4/25)
Dairy Cows Must Be Tested For Bird Flu Before Moving States: USDA
Transporting dairy cattle across state lines now requires the animals be tested for bird flu, under new Department of Agriculture rules. Meanwhile, the FDA stressed that pasteurization is "very likely" to inactivate any H5N1 in milk because, like other viruses, it's heat-sensitive.
NBC News:
USDA Orders Dairy Cows To Be Tested For Bird Flu If Moved Across State Lines
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued a federal order that any dairy cows being transported from one farm to another across state lines should be tested for bird flu. The new order comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration said that fragments of the bird flu virus were found in samples of pasteurized milk on store shelves. (Edwards and Syal, 4/25)
NPR:
What Consumers Should Know About The Milk Testing Positive For Bird Flu
The FDA said there haven't been any studies specifically on whether pasteurization inactivates bird flu in cow's milk because bovine infections are so new. However, it added that previous studies have shown that pasteurization is "very likely to effectively inactivate heat-sensitive viruses, like H5N1" and that pasteurization has inactivated bird flu in eggs, a process that occurs at a lower temperature than for milk. The FDA said it detected bird flu in milk using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) tests, which "do not represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers." (Hernandez, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
As Bird Flu Spreads In Cows, Fractured U.S. Response Has Echoes Of Early Covid
Federal agencies with competing interests are slowing the country’s ability to track and control an outbreak of highly virulent bird flu that for the first time is infecting cows in the United States, according to government officials and health and industry experts. The response has echoes of the early days of 2020, when the coronavirus began its deadly march around the world. (Sun and Roubein, 4/25)
The Washington Post:
Fauci Agrees To Testify In Congress On Covid Origins, Pandemic Policies
Anthony S. Fauci has agreed to testify in front of the House panel investigating the nation’s coronavirus response, the first time the prominent infectious-disease expert will publicly face Congress since leaving government nearly 1½ years ago. Fauci, who helped steer the Trump and Biden administrations’ efforts to fight the virus, is scheduled to testify June 3 in front of the House Oversight select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, with lawmakers expected to press him on the still-unknown origins of the pandemic, the government’s vaccine mandates and other issues that remain politically divisive, more than four years after the outbreak began. (Diamond, 4/24)
CIDRAP:
Data: Optimal Initiation Of Paxlovid In Hospitalized COVID Patients Is 3 To 5 Days
Taking the SARS-CoV-2 antiviral drug nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) 3 to 5 days after COVID-19 symptom onset—not earlier or later—may result in the greatest reduction in viral loads, viral transmission, and viral rebound in hospitalized patients, a University of Hong Kong–led study finds. (Van Beusekom, 4/24)
CNN:
Surgeons Perform First Combined Heart Pump And Pig Kidney Transplant
The first transplant surgery to combine a mechanical heart pump as well as a gene-edited pig kidney has been completed at NYU Langone Health, the system said Wednesday. (Dillinger, 4/24)
Research Roundup: Salmonella; Immunotherapy; CRISPR; And More
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Salmonella More Common On Larger Commercial Farms, Study Reveals
In a new comparison of different size poultry farms, researchers at North Carolina State University found that rates of Salmonella and multidrug resistance in fecal and environmental samples were higher on larger commercial farms compared to smaller backyard farms. The study is published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease. The researchers focused on backyard broiler farms. Broiler chickens are those being raised for meat and not eggs. (Soucheray, 4/24)
ScienceDaily:
Tumor Cells Evade The Immune System Early On: Newly Discovered Mechanism Could Significantly Improve Cancer Immunotherapies
Tumors actively prevent the formation of immune responses by so-called cytotoxic T cells, which are essential in combating cancer. Researchers have now uncovered for the first time how this exactly happens. The study provides rationales for new cancer immunotherapies and could make existing treatments more effective. (Technical University of Munich (TUM), 4/24)
Stat:
CRISPR Base Editing Used To Treat Liver Disease In Fetal Monkeys
The ambitious idea of using CRISPR to cure genetic diseases before birth is one step closer to reality. Scientists reported on Monday that they used a form of the technology known as “base editing” to alter the DNA of laboratory monkeys in the womb, substantially reducing the levels of a toxic protein that causes a fatal liver disease before the animals had even been born. (Molteni, 4/22)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Higher Death Risk In Black Women With Multidrug-Resistant Bloodstream Infections
A nationwide analysis of US patients hospitalized with bloodstream infections (BSIs) caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) found that Black women had an increased risk of death compared with White women and Black men. (Dall, 4/22)
Viewpoints: We're Running Out Of Time To Contain H5N1; Supreme Court Ignoring Reality In Idaho EMTALA Case
Editorial writers tackle bird flu, emergency abortion care, "Havana Syndrome," and weight-loss drugs.
The New York Times:
We Are Blowing The Fight To Contain Bird Flu
The outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza among U.S. dairy cows, first reported on March 25, has now spread to at least 33 herds in eight states. On Wednesday, genetic evidence of the virus turned up in commercially available milk. Federal authorities say the milk supply is safe, but this latest development raises troubling questions about how widespread the outbreak really is. (Zeynep Tufekci, 4/24)
Bloomberg:
In Idaho Emergency Abortion Case, Supreme Court Must Preserve EMTALA
On Wednesday, a divided Supreme Court listened to arguments over a state’s abortion ban – its first such hearing since the justices overturned Roe v. Wade. The case, in which the Joe Biden administration is challenging Idaho’s abortion ban, literally puts the health and even the lives of pregnant women on the line. (Lisa Jarvis, 4/25)
The New York Times:
How A Loss In The Emergency Abortion Case Could Become A Win For Biden
If you had asked me at the start of this Supreme Court term what the blockbuster abortion case would be, I would have focused on the one that could limit access to mifepristone, a drug used in a majority of U.S. abortions. But oral arguments last month suggested strongly that the justices might not even think that case has standing — which is to say, that decision is likely not to make much of a difference. (Mary Ziegler, 4/25)
Scientific American:
Soviet-Era Pseudoscience Lurks Behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ Worries
That history today offers us insight into the origin of Havana syndrome, the controversial medical condition best known for afflicting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials. Many victims of these “anomalous health incidents” believe they suffer from brain injuries from a secret Russian acoustic or radiological microwave weapon. (Keith Kloor, 4/24)
The New York Times:
Ozempic And Wegovy Have Health Benefits Beyond Weight Loss
Last year was called the year of Ozempic, though it was also a year of Ozempic backlash and Ozempic shortages, which could persist for years. (David Wallace-Wells, 4/24)