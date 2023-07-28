Bipartisan Effort Aims At Reinforcing Drug Stockpiles To Prevent Shortages
NBC News says a new bipartisan push by a group of senators comes in response to a report from early this year showing over 295 medications are in short supply. Meanwhile, prominent experts are asking the Biden administration to ensure data on patients taking new Alzheimer's treatments is public.
NBC News:
Bipartisan Senate Bill Aims To Bolster Drug Supply Chain By Prioritizing U.S. Manufacturing
A bipartisan group of senators aims to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain with a bill that focuses on boosting stockpiles through increased drug manufacturing in the U.S. and allied countries. The legislation, introduced Thursday and first shared with NBC News, was drafted in response to a report published in March that found more than 295 medications, including lifesaving treatments, are in short supply nationwide. (Tsirkin, 7/27)
Also —
Stat:
Experts Call On CMS To Ensure Sharing Of Alzheimer's Drug Data
More than two dozen prominent health policy experts are urging the Biden administration to ensure that patient data collected about a new Alzheimer’s treatment is accessible to the public, which they say is critical to understanding the risks and benefits of the medicine. (Silverman and Cohrs, 7/27)
Bloomberg:
FDA Is Monitoring International Probes Into Novo, Lilly Obesity Drugs
US regulators are monitoring international probes into patient reports of suicidal thoughts that may be associated with a new class of drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Co. used for diabetes treatment and weight loss. Earlier this month, the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency received several reports of suspected adverse drug reactions associated with semaglutide — the active ingredient in Novo’s diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. The agency, known as MHRA, also received reports linked to liraglutide — the active ingredient in Saxenda. (Rutherford, 7/27)
Modern Healthcare:
Surescripts, FTC Reach Settlement In Antitrust Case
The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed settlement Thursday with health information technology company Surescripts over a lawsuit accusing the company of using anticompetitive practices to illegally maintain a monopoly over two e-prescription drug markets. The settlement woud bar Surescripts from engaging in exclusionary conduct and enforcing non-compete agreements with its current and former employees. The FTC said the settlement would open up competition and benefit consumers. (Eastabrook, 7/27)