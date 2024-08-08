Donate
The Injured
An outdoor memorial is sat up near Union Station in Kansas City. There is a sign that reads, "Kansas City / Strong / United." Flowers, stuffed animals, and other memorial gifts surround the sign.

KFF Health News and KCUR are investigating what happens to children and adults who survive gun violence and suffer physically or emotionally for months afterward, if not the rest of their lives. The people profiled here survived the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration.

Featured stories

They Were Injured at the Super Bowl Parade. A Month Later, They Feel Forgotten.

March 14, 2024

In the first of our series “The Injured,” a Kansas family remembers Valentine’s Day as the beginning of panic attacks, life-altering trauma, and waking to nightmares of gunfire. Thrown into the spotlight by the shootings, they wonder how they will recover.

Three People Shot at Super Bowl Parade Grapple With Bullets Left in Their Bodies

May 8, 2024

Despite the rise of gun violence in America, few medical guidelines exist on removing bullets from survivors’ bodies. In the second installment of our series “The Injured,” we meet three people shot at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade who are dealing with the bullets inside them in different ways.

Super Bowl Parade Shooting Survivors Await Promised Donations While Bills Pile Up

June 21, 2024

Families of the people hurt during the Feb. 14 mass shooting are carrying what one expert calls “victimization debt.” In the third story of our series “The Injured,” we learn about the strain of paying small and large medical bills and other out-of-pocket costs.

Share Your Story With Us

We are continuing to report on the effects of the parade shooting on the people who were injured and the community as a whole. Do you have an experience you want to tell us about, or a question you think we should look into?

Message KCUR’s text line at (816) 601-4777. Your information will not be used in an article without your permission.

More Stories From the Project

$2 Million Disbursed to Victims and Community Groups in Wake of Super Bowl Mass Shooting

June 28, 2024

The United Way of Greater Kansas City gave $1.2 million to victims and $832,000 to 14 community groups Thursday, hoping to reach other victims from the violence at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, as well as those working to prevent gun violence.

Credits

Reporters

Bram Sable-Smith
Peggy Lowe, KCUR

Producers

Lynne Shallcross
Hannah Norman

Editors

John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Taunya English
Madeline Fox, KCUR
Barbara Shelly, KCUR

Photographer

Christopher Smith