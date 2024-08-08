The Injured
KFF Health News and KCUR are investigating what happens to children and adults who survive gun violence and suffer physically or emotionally for months afterward, if not the rest of their lives. The people profiled here survived the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration.
$2 Million Disbursed to Victims and Community Groups in Wake of Super Bowl Mass Shooting
The United Way of Greater Kansas City gave $1.2 million to victims and $832,000 to 14 community groups Thursday, hoping to reach other victims from the violence at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, as well as those working to prevent gun violence.
