Silence in Sikeston

The 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright. The 2020 police shooting of Denzel Taylor.
Two Black men killed nearly 80 years apart
by the public health threat of their time.
A reporting project told through a podcast, documentary film, and stories.

The Podcast

“Silence in Sikeston” explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on our health — from hives, high blood pressure, inflammation and heart disease to struggles with mental health. 

In 1942, Cleo Wright was removed from a Sikeston, Missouri, jail and lynched by a mob. Nearly 80 years later, Denzel Taylor was killed by police in the same community. The deaths of these two Black fathers tell a story about the public health consequences of racism and systemic bias. Meet residents determined to live healthier lives after generations of community silence. “Silence in Sikeston” is the podcast about finding the words to say the things that go unsaid. This is an invitation. Perhaps this journalism, these stories, will spark a conversation that you’ve been meaning to have.

Host

Cara Anthony
KFF Health News
@CaraRAnthony
Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony joined KFF Health News in 2019. She won a 2021 Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporting and her reporting on gun violence earned a 2021 Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. Cara is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, and a graduate of Tennessee State University.

• • •

Episode 1 — Racism Can Make You Sick
Coming Sept. 10, 2024

Host Cara Anthony visits with a witness to the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright and asks about the physical and emotional burden of racial violence.

• • •

Episode 2 — Hush, Fix Your Face
Coming Sept. 17, 2024

Staying silent in the face of racial violence is a survival tradition many Black families have passed down to keep their children safe.

• • •

Episode 3 — Trauma Lives in the Body
Coming Oct. 1, 2024

Police body-cam video from the 2020 shooting death of Denzel Tayor launches a conversation about the loss experienced by his three daughters.

• • •

Episode 4 — Is There a Cure for Racism?
Coming Oct. 8, 2024

A debate between a confident teenager and a candid police chief leads to a discussion about what it will take to stop racism from making Black people sick.

The Film

Silence in Sikeston premieres September 16 at 9/8c on WORLD’s Local, USA, online at worldchannel.org, on YouTube and on the PBS app.

Credits

KFF Health News credits

Reporter: Cara Anthony

Editors: Taunya English, Kytja Weir, Simone Popperl

Copy Editors: Terry Byrne, Gabe Brison-Trezise

Audio Producers: Zach Dyer, Taylor Cook 

Web Producers: Lynne Shallcross, Oona Zenda, Lydia Zuraw

Photographer: Michael B. Thomas

Social Media Producers: Tarena Lofton, Hannah Norman

Retro Report credits

Director: Jill Rosenbaum

Producer: Cara Anthony

Writer: Jill Rosenbaum

Reporter: Cara Anthony

Editors: Cheree Dillon, Brian Kamerzel

Senior Producer: Karen M. Sughrue

Executive Producer: Kyra Darnton

World credits

Host: Tina M. McDuffie

Producer & Editor: Hannah Paul

Digital Producer: Sharon Wong

Editor: Jill Poisson, Cecilia Préstamo

Assistant Editor: Abhi Indrekar

Digital Associate Producer: Brigitte McIndoe

Post Production Assistant: Jenny Tan

Senior Editorial Advisor: Judith Vecchione

Project Manager, Acquisition and Distribution: Georgiana Lee