The 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright. The 2020 police shooting of Denzel Taylor. Two Black men killed nearly 80 years apart by the public health threat of their time. A reporting project told through a podcast, documentary film, and stories.

The Podcast

“Silence in Sikeston” explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on our health — from hives, high blood pressure, inflammation and heart disease to struggles with mental health.

In 1942, Cleo Wright was removed from a Sikeston, Missouri, jail and lynched by a mob. Nearly 80 years later, Denzel Taylor was killed by police in the same community. The deaths of these two Black fathers tell a story about the public health consequences of racism and systemic bias. Meet residents determined to live healthier lives after generations of community silence. “Silence in Sikeston” is the podcast about finding the words to say the things that go unsaid. This is an invitation. Perhaps this journalism, these stories, will spark a conversation that you’ve been meaning to have.

Host Cara Anthony KFF Health News @CaraRAnthony Read Cara's stories. Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony joined KFF Health News in 2019. She won a 2021 Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporting and her reporting on gun violence earned a 2021 Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. Cara is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, and a graduate of Tennessee State University.