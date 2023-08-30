Canada Now Warns Its LGBTQ+ Travelers Of US Laws Targeting Them
Our friendly neighbors to the north are being warned of potentially unfriendly state and local laws that target LGBTQ+ people as part of an update to the travel advisory for the U.S. In other global health news, Danaher is buying a British bio reagents company that's labeled "the Amazon of antibodies."
The Washington Post:
Canada Travel Advisory Warns LGBTQ People Of U.S. State Laws
Canada has updated its travel advisory for the United States to warn LGBTQ travelers that they are at risk of being affected by state and local laws, amid a recent surge in state-level legislation targeting the community. (Li, 8/30)
Axios:
Danaher Paying $5.7 Billion For The "Amazon Of Antibodies"
Danaher, a Washington, D.C.-based life sciences conglomerate, agreed to buy Abcam, a British provider of biological reagents for $5.7 billion in cash (including debt assumption). Abcam is often called the "Amazon of antibodies," and will allow Danaher to provide its lab equipment customers with a broad range of consumables. (Primack, 8/29)
Reuters:
England To Rollout World-First Seven-Minute Cancer Treatment Jab
Britain's state-run national health service will be the first in the world to offer an injection that treats cancer to hundreds of patients in England which could cut treatment times by up to three quarters. ... "It takes approximately seven minutes, compared with 30 to 60 minutes for the current method of an intravenous infusion," Marius Scholtz, Medical Director at Roche Products Limited said. (8/29)
Noticias Telemundo for Axios:
Uruguay To Offer Free Antidepressants To Combat Soaring Suicide Rate
Uruguay is tackling its staggering suicide rates by offering free antidepressants and establishing youth social and mental health centers as part of a national plan to promote wellbeing. The country's average suicide rate last year was more than double that in all of Latin America. There were 23 suicides per 100,000 people in 2022, up from 20 in 2019. The regional average last year was 9 per 100,000 people. (Franco, 8/29)