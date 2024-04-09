CDC: Human Risk From Bird Flu Is Small, But States Should Prepare
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged state health officials to get ready with plans to rapidly test and treat any farm workers if they test positive after cattle have been found with bird flu.
Reuters:
US CDC Says Bird Flu Risk Low, But Asks States To Be Ready With Rapid Testing
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday bird flu risk to the public remains low even as it asked the state public health officials to be prepared to respond. The agency asked for plans to quickly test and provide treatment to potentially impacted farm workers following positive results among cattle herds. It also encouraged state health officials to communicate about any challenges they are facing. (4/8)
KSDK:
Bird Flu Outbreak: Eggs Are Safe To Consume
While an infected hen could pass the virus to an egg, the chance of being exposed to bird flu through eggs bought from the grocery store is incredibly low, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a 2010 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on the bird flu and the estimated risk of human exposure, if the avian influenza were detected in a flock of egg-laying hens, more than 99.99% of eggs that are hypothetically infected with the virus would be identified and removed before getting to store shelves. Those eggs “would still be in the distribution chain at the time of diagnosis and not yet be available for consumers to purchase,” the report says. (Jones, 4/8)
USA Today:
Can Cats Get Bird Flu? What To Know About The Virus And Your Pets
Researchers investigating the dairy farm infections in Texas did discover, however, that cows and one human were not the only mammalian victims of the recent outbreak: three cats found dead at the facilities prompted some further investigation into the spread. ... The short answer? Yes, cats can contract bird flu if they interact with infected birds. (Walrath-Holdridge and Cuevas, 4/8)
On CWD and covid —
CIDRAP:
Indiana Confirms Its First Chronic Wasting Disease Detection
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) late last week confirmed the state's first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD), which involves a male white-tailed deer harvested in La Grange County in the northeastern region of the state. ... No human cases have been reported, but health officials urge people to avoid eating the meat of infected animals and to take precautions when field-dressing or butchering cervids. (Schnirring, 4/8)
Axios:
Rural COVID Patients Likelier To Die After Hospitalization
A new Mayo Clinic study finds rural COVID-19 patients were 22% likelier to die after a hospital stay than their urban counterparts and that disparities persisted despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Why it matters: The findings underscore how the U.S. rural population is one of the most medically vulnerable groups, often having limited access to high-quality post-acute, primary, and specialty care, researchers wrote. (Bettelheim, 4/9)