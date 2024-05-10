Company Issues Broad Recall Of Nuts Over ‘Undeclared Allergen’ Risk
Elsewhere, a mobile app has been recalled after patients with diabetes were injured when their insulin pumps unexpectedly stopped working. Also in the news: how muscle guarding, loneliness, and alcohol affect the body.
Newsweek:
Nut Recall As 'Life-Threatening' Warning Issued
Anut recall was issued this week alongside warnings of a possible "life-threatening" allergic reaction. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a recall announcement from the Texas Pecan company, based in Dallas. "Texas Pecan of Dallas TX is recalling 1 Lb and 8 oz products because it may contain an undeclared allergen," the announcement said. (Impelli, 5/9)
CBS News:
Faulty Insulin Pump Tech Led To Hundreds Of Injuries, Prompting App Recall
More than 200 people with diabetes were injured after technology defect caused their insulin pump to unexpectedly shut down, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The software glitch has prompted the recall of more than 85,000 versions of a mobile app, called t:connect and developed by Tandem Diabetes Care, the FDA noted on Wednesday. (Gibson, 5/9)
AP:
No Sign Of Widespread Lead Exposure From Maui Wildfires, Hawaii Health Officials Say
Lead screening conducted on west Maui residents after last summer’s devastating wildfires showed no widespread exposure to the toxic metal, Hawaii health officials said Thursday. ... Just 27 people’s screening results came out positive, and subsequent testing showed 15 of them did not have elevated blood lead levels and were determined to have had a false positive, the state health department said. (5/10)
The Washington Post:
Why Muscle Guarding Can Prolong Pain, Inhibit Recovery After Surgery
Stephen Clark, an Atlanta-area physical therapist, sees many patients who suffer from muscle guarding after a traumatic surgery or injury. Muscle guarding, which emanates from the brain, is a physical response to pain. For some, though, protracted muscle guarding can prolong pain and inhibit recovery. ... In muscle guarding, the brain seeks to protect an injured area by subconsciously directing the surrounding muscles to not function, or to lock, ostensibly to defend the body against additional pain or injury. (Theim, 5/9)
The New York Times:
How Loneliness Affects The Brain
Everyone feels lonely from time to time. ... Some people, though, experience loneliness not just transiently but chronically. ... These individuals seem to have “this persistent emotion that then shapes their behavior.” Research is mounting that this type of entrenched loneliness is bad for our health and can even change our brains, raising the risk for neurodegenerative diseases. Here’s what experts know about how chronic loneliness affects the brain, and some strategies to address it. (Smith, 5/9)
Stat:
Alcohol Isn't Healthy After All. Will New Dietary Guidelines Reflect That?
The issue of alcohol — and how much of it Americans should consume — is up for debate again as the dietary guidelines undergo updates and revisions, due in 2025. Already, there’s simmering debate over a growing body of research, plus clashing of interests and the same specter of controversy that’s followed the report since Nestle’s time. (Cueto, 5/10)