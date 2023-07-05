Deadly Holiday Weekend Of Gun Violence: 4 Days, 11 Mass Shootings
Even before the spate of July shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Baltimore, and elsewhere, the U.S. was on track for the most gun deaths for this point in a year since 2006.
NPR:
July Has Already Seen 11 Mass Shootings. The Emotional Scars Won't Heal Easily
These are among the 11 mass shootings — defined as acts of gun violence injuring or killing at least four people — that have occurred this month, and 346 mass shootings since the beginning of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings have been rising in recent years, as have other kinds of gun violence, making firearms a major public health issue. This year alone, more than 21,000 people have died due to gun violence. Of those deaths, 12,210 were suicides. (Chatterjee, 7/4)
USA Today:
Deadly Shootings In Philadelphia, Fort Worth And Other US Cities
Even before this weekend, the nation had already seen more mass killings and victims at this point in the year than in any other year since at least 2006. But Independence Day weekend has emerged as a particularly bloody holiday in the United States. The nation has witnessed an average of five mass shootings on Independence Day over the past decade − more than on any other day of the year. (Voyles Pulver, 7/4)
Politico:
Biden Again Calls For Stricter Gun Measures After String Of Shootings
President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called for further gun restrictions following a string of deadly shootings as the nation celebrates Independence Day. “Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives,” Biden said in a statement. “We pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence.” (Berg, 7/4)
On a ceremony one year after the Highland Park shooting —
The Hill:
Highland Park Shooting Marked With Remembrance, Renewed Call For Gun Reform
Highland Park, Illinois, celebrated July 4th in somber remembrance, one year after seven people were killed in a mass shooting during the previous running of the city’s parade. The community gathered in a ceremony to remember the seven people killed and dozens injured, and to “reclaim” the Independence Day parade route from the tragedy. (Robertson, 7/4)