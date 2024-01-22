Different Takes: Will Your Race Determine Your Emergency Care?; Legislation Would Improve Nursing
Opinion writers examine nursing home issues, nurse staffing shortages, and EMS disparities.
Newsweek:
Communities Must Address Racial Disparities In Emergency Medical Services
The recent conviction of two paramedics in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain has sent shockwaves through the emergency medical services (EMS) community. EMS clinicians and advocates fear that the jury's decision signals a trend toward criminalizing medical errors and worry about the impact it will have on the profession. The case also raised another issue, one that research consistently validates yet often gets ignored—racial bias in EMS care. (Michael S. Gerber and Jamie Kennel, 1/19)
Miami Herald:
SB 376 Sets Staff Levels For Patients, Nurses In Hospitals
When you go to a healthcare facility, like a hospital or ambulatory surgical center, you want to get the best care possible. Much of the care you would receive would most likely come from a nurse or multiple nurses. Nurses are on the front line of delivering and assuring quality care, as they are typically the person that you would interact with most during your time there. (Ileana Garcia, 1/19)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota's Out Of Time On Nursing Home Staff Crisis
The diverse stories and backgrounds of the residents I've cared for have enriched my life. However, my passion for the job can be overshadowed by the harsh realities of the nursing home industry, particularly the persistently low wages that contribute to an alarming rate of turnover among caregivers like me. (Therese Mondembe, 1/21)