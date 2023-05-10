Doctors, Experts Say AI Is Threat To Humanity, Should Be Regulated

The group wrote a letter in the BMJ Global Health, which says that for artificial intelligence, "the window of opportunity to avoid serious and potentially existential harms is closing." Meanwhile, Modern Healthcare covers a new company from Northwell Holdings and Aegis Ventures to use AI for diagnosing some diseases.

Axios: Docs Warn About AI's "Existential Threat To Humanity"

Artificial intelligence poses "an existential threat to humanity" akin to nuclear weapons in the 1980s and should be reined in until it can be properly regulated, an international group of doctors and public health experts warned Tuesday in BMJ Global Health. (Reed, 5/10)

Read the article — Threats by artificial intelligence to human health and human existence

Modern Healthcare: Northwell, Aegis Launch AI Company To Screen, Diagnose Diseases

Northwell Holdings and Aegis Ventures are starting a company that uses retinal imaging and artificial intelligence to detect and diagnose diseases. The investment arm for Northwell Health and venture firm Aegis are launching Optain with $12 million in funding through Ascertain, the joint venture AI platform company they created with $100 million in seed funding in April 2022 to form companies and commercialize healthcare AI solutions. Optain is the first company to come out of this collaboration. (Perna, 5/9)

In news about health care personnel —

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Doctor Shortage Would Worsen With Malpractice Bill, Physicians Say

Proposed legislation that would dramatically increase the cap on awards for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases would intensify a doctor shortage in Nevada, opponents say. Voters nearly 20 years ago approved the cap on noneconomic damages when medical malpractice insurance rates skyrocketed in the state, threatening retention and recruitment of physicians. (Hynes, 5/9)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Penn Medicine Residents Voted To Unionize, Creating The Biggest New Union In Philadelphia In More Than 50 Years

Residents and fellows in the University of Pennsylvania Health System have voted to unionize, becoming the first group of training doctors in Pennsylvania to do so. In an election administered by the National Labor Relations Board, just over 1,000 people voted, and 89% approved unionization for house staff — the industry term for these physicians in training. About 1,400 total workers would be represented by the union, Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR). (McLellan Ravitch, 5/9)

AP: Former Nurse Sentenced For Dosing Error Seeks License Return

A former Tennessee nurse who was convicted of homicide last year after a medication error killed a patient argued Tuesday that the state Board of Nursing acted improperly when it revoked her license. Nurses around the country rallied for RaDonda Vaught during her criminal trial, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake made nursing intolerable. Vaught was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation. (Loller, 5/9)

AP: Kansas Physician Admits To Role In Telemedicine Fraud Scheme

A doctor from Kansas admitted Tuesday to a role in a telemedicine fraud scheme for unnecessarily ordering genetic testing and orthotic braces, defrauding Medicare of about $16 million. Gautam Jayaswal, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He could face up to five years in prison and must repay the money. (5/9)

In other health care industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Oscar Health To Exit California Health Insurance Market

Oscar Health plans to halt sales on the Covered California health insurance exchange at the end of year as new CEO Mark Bertolini reevaluates the company's position, executives told investors Tuesday. (Tepper, 5/9)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta-Based NextGen Sued For Healthcare Data Breach Of 1M Customers

NextGen Healthcare, which makes and sells software for medical and other healthcare providers, is the target of a federal lawsuit charging that it was negligent in defending itself against a cyberattack that permitted hackers access to information about more than a million consumers. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, claims the Atlanta-based company did not follow federal and industry guidelines for protecting data. (Kanell, 5/9)

Wyoming Public Radio: Cody Hospital Launches The First Hospital-Owned Medical Flight Program In Wyoming

Cody’s hospital recently launched the first hospital-owned medical transport program in the state. First Flight of Wyoming will serve the Greater Basin Region with medical flights out of state. Cody Regional Health operates the largest EMS network in the state. CEO Doug McMillan said that’s why the flight program is needed. (Kudelska, 5/9)

The Boston Globe: Brigham Creates Institute Focused On Immunology With Record $100 Million Gift

Brigham and Women’s Hospital will launch a new institute focused on immunology and inflammation, thanks to a $100 million gift, the largest in the hospital’s history. The donation, from Gene Lay, founder and CEO of San Diego-based company BioLegend, will establish the Gene Lay Institute of Immunology and Inflammation. (Bartlett, 5/9)

