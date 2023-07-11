Doxycycline Has Promise As Post-Sex STD Preventative
NPR reports research shows that as post-exposure prophylaxis, doxycycline can lower the risk of contracting bacterial STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Separately, the Washington Post covers research showing 1.3 billion people will have diabetes worldwide by 2050.
NPR:
Doxy-PEP, A Dose Of Doxycycline Taken After Sex, May Prevent Some STDs
A promising line of attack against sexually transmitted infections puts a cheap and widely available medication to a new use. The treatment – a form of post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP – is a dose of the antibiotic doxycycline taken in the hours immediately after sex which works to extinguish an STI before it leads to symptoms or spreads to others. (Stone, 7/11)
The Washington Post:
1.3 Billion People Worldwide Projected To Have Diabetes By 2050
The number of people worldwide with diabetes is projected to more than double in the next three decades, reaching 1.3 billion by 2050, according to research published in the Lancet. The researchers found that 529 million people had diabetes in 2021 and that the climb in diabetes numbers would increase the prevalence of the disease from 6 percent of the world’s population to nearly 10 percent by 2050. The study’s findings are based on the analysis of data from more than 27,000 sources in 204 countries and territories. (Searing, 7/10)
The Hill:
A Record Share Of Americans Is Living Alone
Nearly 30 percent of American households comprise a single person, a record high. Scholars say living alone is not a trend so much as a transformation: Across much of the world, large numbers of people are living alone for the first time in recorded history. (De Vise, 7/10)
NPR:
What To Know About Prime, The Logan Paul Drink That One Senator Wants Investigated
It's fruity flavored, it pops in TikTok videos and, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, it poses a serious risk to the health of America's teenagers. Prime energy drinks (stylized by the company as PRIME), a growing status symbol among Gen Z'ers, are facing backlash this week after Schumer, D-N.Y., called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate the products, saying they contained more caffeine than is safe for child consumption.Here's what to know about the hype and the risks. (Olson, 7/11)
CIDRAP:
Five More European Countries Report Severe E-11 Infections In Newborns
Following reports in May of enterovirus-echovirus 11 (E-11) neonatal sepsis cases in France, five more countries in Europe have reported similar cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a recent update. (Schnirring, 7/10)