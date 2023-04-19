Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Shows No Net Health Benefit: Study

A new report says lecanemab, a new Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen, doesn't show a net health benefit over current drugs, and at its current price isn't long-term value for the money. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban's drug company, aimed at lowering prices, is setting up its own pharmacy network.

Axios: New Alzheimer's Drug Doesn't Show Net Benefit, Report Finds

Eisai and Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug lecanemab doesn't show a net health benefit over current treatment options and, at its current price, represents low long-term value for the money, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review said in a report on Monday. Why it matters: The findings cast doubts on the first treatment shown to delay cognitive decline from Alzheimer's — which affects over six million people in the U.S. (Bettelheim, 4/18)

In other pharmaceutical and biotech news —

Stat: Mark Cuban's Drug Company Sets Up A Pharmacy Network

In its latest bid to upend the pharmaceutical supply chain, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company has enlisted three dozen pharmacies around the U.S. that will accept a card that consumers can use to purchase prescription medicines at lower prices. (Silverman, 4/18)

Axios: Biobot Analytics Expands Into Norovirus Wastewater Analysis

Leading wastewater surveillance firm Biobot Analytics is now able to monitor for norovirus, Axios is first to report. Why it matters: Norovirus — which typically causes gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting — is a little-understood yet highly communicable (and sometimes fatal) disease. (Fitzpatrick, 4/19)

Fox News: AI Health Care Platform Predicts Diabetes With High Accuracy But 'Won't Replace Patient Care'

With 37.3 million people in the U.S. living with diabetes — 8.5 million of whom are undiagnosed, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the disease is one of the deadliest and most expensive in the country. Cedar Gate Technologies, a medical tech development company in Greenwich, Connecticut, announced on Tuesday a new AI-based solution that aims to reduce the burden of diabetes for both patients and providers. (Rudy, 4/19)

Bloomberg: AI Therapy Becomes New Use Case For ChatGPT

Milo Van Slyck missed an appointment with his therapist in early April, so he decided to try something new: telling ChatGPT about his problems. (Metz, 4/18)

Reuters: J&J Talc Unit Asks Judge To Halt Cancer Lawsuits As It Pursues $8.9 Bln Settlement

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary is again asking a U.S. judge to pause tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's baby powder and other talc products cause cancer, as it seeks to resolve the litigation in bankruptcy after a federal appeals court found its first attempt improper. (Knauth, 4/18)

On obesity drugs —

Reuters: Teladoc Expands Telehealth Services To Capture Obesity Drug Market

Teladoc Health Inc is expanding its telehealth services to include prescribing obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, in the latest sign of growing interest in a multi-billion dollar market. Shares of the company jumped 11% after Teladoc announced its foray into the weight-loss drugs market, which is globally expected to grow to $50 billion in sales by 2030. (Sunny, 4/18)

Bloomberg: Blackstone Slashes Its Ozempic Costs With AI Diabetes Program

Blackstone Inc. is trying to curb rising employee health costs with an AI-powered individualized approach to diabetes to reduce people’s reliance on costly new drugs. Early results are promising. (Tozzi, 4/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Unexpected Ozempic Side Effect? Weird Dreams

Ozempic and other similar medications are doing more than helping people tighten belts and fit into old outfits. Many users are reporting bizarre, vivid and eerily realistic night visions that bear no resemblance to their past dreams. (Loftus, 4/18)

