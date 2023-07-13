Emergency Responders Brace As 111 Million Under Extreme Heat Warnings

The deadly heat dome breaking records in large parts of the South and Southwest of the U.S. is expected to last through the weekend, and officials are warning residents to take precautions. News outlets report on the dangers of extreme heat to the people's health.

The Wall Street Journal: Record-Breaking Heat Waves Set To Bake South And Southwest

A dangerous heat wave was building across the southwestern U.S. this week as millions of people there and in the South brace for record-breaking, and potentially deadly, temperatures. (Lukpat, 7/12)

AP: Dangerous Heat Wave Baking US Southwest Brings Triple Digit Temperatures, Fire Risk To California

After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned. (7/13)

Houston Chronicle: Houston Activates Heat Emergency Plan As Extreme Heat Returns

Houston activated its heat emergency plan Wednesday with the National Weather Service forecasting heat index values as hot as 109 degrees through Sunday. From the Wednesday afternoon alert through Sunday, the city intended to provide extra resources for residents, especially those without air conditioning, to take relief from the extreme heat, according to a statement from the Houston Health Department. (Breen, 7/12)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Workers Must Avoid Heat Injuries On Their Own Due To Few Protections

Maynor Estuardo Álvarez used to stand the Texas heat, but not anymore. Something changed in his body last summer while working as a painter in an apartment in Houston. It was the afternoon, the temperature had surpassed 100 degrees and the unit had no air conditioning. He suddenly felt his heart racing and started sweating profusely. His calves cramped, then his arms, followed by an unbearable pain under his ribs. He called his wife and told her: “I think I’m about to faint.” She advised him to drink water, but he said he was already doing so.“ Get out of there then,” she said. (Uranga, 7/12)

Also —

Axios: Too Hot To Handle: What The World's Increasing Heat Does To Our Bodies

With record high temperatures becoming the norm, humans are more regularly hitting the threshold of our ability to cope with heat. Researchers previously believed 95°F at 100% Fahrenheit, equal to about 115°F at 50% humidity, was the maximum a person could endure before losing the ability to adequately regulate body temperature over prolonged exposure. A 2022 study from Penn State researchers found that 87°F at 100% humidity was the maximum for young healthy individuals to adequately regulate. Another recent study suggests a range between 104°F and 122°F — depending on the humidity — is the threshold, NBC News reported. (Reed, 7/13)

Time: Heat Stroke Isn’t Just A Short-Term Danger

Heat stroke—the most dangerous form of heat-related illness—is a growing threat and creates a public health quandary since there’s still no available treatment other than simply cooling victims down. What’s more, early research seems to suggest heat stroke could lead to further health consequences down the line. Here’s what we know about the condition now, and what experts hope research can tell us in the coming years. (Weiss, 7/12)

Meanwhile, air quality issues are also in the news —

NBC News: The Year Of Wildfire Smoke: Why The U.S. Faces A Brutal Season

The June haze events were a wake-up call to communities unprepared for wildfire smoke, delaying hundreds of flights on the East Coast, shuttering outdoor events like baseball games and increasing hospital visits for ailments like asthma. But they’re likely just the start of the nation’s smoke troubles this season, according to wildfire experts, who expect Canada’s fires to belch smoke all summer and who also see conditions brewing for wildfire in parts of the U.S., including in the Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest. (Bush, 7/12)

The New York Times: Mayor’s Response To Wildfire Smoke Was Sluggish, New York Officials Say

As a carpet of acrid smoke darkened New York City’s skies and turned them orange last month, many New Yorkers looked to their city’s leaders for immediate guidance on how to stay safe, but were frustrated when they received none. Mayor Eric Adams and other officials have reacted defensively to accusations that they were not proactive enough during a crisis that brought historically unhealthy air to the city. They have repeatedly said that New York had never faced anything like the smoke conditions, and that they did their best to respond to a threat they could never have anticipated. (Gold, 7/12)

Houston Chronicle: Saharan Dust Cloud Arrives In Houston As Highs Near 100 This Weekend

Over the next couple of weeks, several surges of Saharan dust are likely to affect Southeast Texas. The one forecast to arrive locally Friday could create some problems for people with asthma or lung issues. While the vast majority of residents won’t notice any adverse health effects from the Saharan dust, sensitive groups could feel allergy-like symptoms such as itchy eyes, sneezing, or coughing. (Ballard, 7/12)

