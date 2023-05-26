Experts: You Can’t Safely ‘Wean’ People Off Gender Meds As Bans Demand
Stat reports on medical experts' opposition to some gender-affirming care bans that include forced halts for young trans people already undergoing treatment. And in Texas, a leading trans care doctor is leaving the state ahead of a ban on minors receiving gender-affirming care.
Stat:
Doctors Oppose Trans Health Bans That Aim To Wean Youth Off Meds
In a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation, 19 U.S. states thus far have banned at least some gender-affirming health care for minors — care that is evidence-based and supported by the major medical and professional organizations. The state of Texas may soon add to that count, with legislators passing a bill last week that Governor Greg Abbott has promised to sign when it comes across his desk. (Gaffney, 5/26)
KERA News:
Top Trans Care Doctor Leaving Texas After Lawmakers Pass Senate Bill 14
As Texas prepares to ban gender-affirming care for minors, a leader in the field is closing her practice and leaving the state. Dallas-based pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Ximena Lopez started GENECIS, a clinic for transgender youth, in 2014. At the time, she expected some backlash from the community. The first pediatric gender clinic in the United States had been around for only seven years, at Boston Children’s Hospital. (Rivera, 5/25)
WUSF Public Media:
Limits On Transgender Care Force Some Florida Health Centers To Pause Treatment For Adults
The shot of testosterone Noah Lovell takes each week has become a form of resistance for him since Florida officials started limited transgender rights. “No matter what, I’m not going to let them take my joy,” Lovell said. For the last year or so, the Lakeland resident has received hormone therapy (HRT), through Planned Parenthood and says it’s critical to helping his body align with his identity. (Colombini, 5/25)
AP:
Tennessee's Transgender Care Exclusions Are Discriminatory, A Federal Lawsuit Alleges
Tennessee’s decision to exclude gender-affirming care for its employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. Attorneys representing Gerda Zinner, 30, and Story VanNess, 38, say the two were denied even though their medical teams deemed the services medically necessary. Zinner still works for the state as an academic adviser but VanNess has since left her position as a special education teacher after unsuccessfully appealing her case. (Kruesi, 5/25)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Jones Signs New Protections For St. Louis’ Transgender Community
The City of St. Louis has acted to give its transgender residents additional levels of protection, following a legislative session in which their access to health care and ability to participate in sports came under attack. Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Thursday that her office said established “new practices in key city departments to be more inclusive of diverse gender identities.” (Lippmann, 5/25)