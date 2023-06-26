FDA Approves First And Only Pill For Alopecia In Teens

The once-daily pill from Pfizer, called Litfulo, helped about a quarter of patients regain 80% or more of hair coverage on their scalp after six months of treatment. Health experts called it a "game changer" for affected teens and their self esteem.

USA Today: New Hair-Loss Treatment For Teens With Alopecia Comes After Years Of Limited Options

There have never been any real treatment options for children and teens with alopecia areata. But that’s about to change as the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first and only medication on the market for the skin disease available to Americans under 18. “It’s really a game changer,” said Dr. Kristen I. Lo Sicco, associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, who is also Lee’s doctor. “It’s important for a child – especially as they’re developing – to have their sense of self and regain their sense of confidence.” (Rodriguez, 6/23)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: ADA: All Diabetes Patients Should Be Screened For Liver Condition

The American Diabetes Association said Sunday that all adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes should be screened for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, an increasingly prevalent condition that can lead to serious liver damage. There are no approved medications for the disease, but among available diabetes drugs, the ADA singled out GLP-1 treatments as an option doctors could consider, according to recommendations published during the annual ADA conference. (Chen, 6/25)

Axios: FDA Creates Path For Psychedelic Drug Trials

Federal regulators are laying out guidance for psychedelic drug trials for the first time, in a move that could encourage the mainstreaming of substances like magic mushrooms and LSD as behavioral health treatments. Why it matters: Psychedelics are turning into a multi-billion industry and gaining widespread acceptance after decades of concerns about recreational use of the products — and the high risk for misuse. But research to date has largely been backed by private sponsors. (Gonzalez and Moreno, 6/26)

NPR: An Alzheimer's Drug Is On The Way, But Getting It May Still Be Tough. Here's Why

The first drug shown to slow down Alzheimer's disease is likely to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration by July 6. In theory, the move would make lecanemab (Leqembi) available to more than a million Medicare patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. In practice, though, the number is likely to be much smaller. (Hamilton. 6/26)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Gene Therapy Pioneer Jim Wilson Warns Of Philadelphia Biotech Challenges

For years, gene therapy has been a high-tech engine of the Philadelphia-area economy. But lately, some investors have balked at fueling that engine with additional funds, one of its pioneers warned at an industry conference on Friday. The reason? Gene therapies are designed to alleviate — even cure — genetic diseases with just one dose, University of Pennsylvania scientist Jim Wilson told a crowd of more than 300 at the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel, in King of Prussia. (Avril, 6/23)

On the weight-loss drug frenzy —

The New York Times: A Pill Form Of Ozempic Is On The Horizon

The next iteration of Ozempic and Wegovy — the much-discussed, hard-to-obtain injectable medications known for their ability to induce weight loss — may come in pill form. Researchers presented data in two studies on Sunday at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions conference, one of which showed that 50 milligrams of semaglutide — the active compound in Ozempic and Wegovy — taken orally each day is roughly as effective as weekly Wegovy shots in reducing weight in people who are overweight or obese. Wegovy injections contain 2.4 milligrams of semaglutide. (Blum, 6/25)

USA Today: More Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Are Showing Promising Results

Several more experimental weight-loss medications are showing effectiveness in clinical trials, though it's still too early to know whether people will be able to keep the weight off long-term. Until a few years ago, drug development in the area had been marked by failures and less-than-impressive weight loss. But a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists are revolutionizing the field. (Weintraub, 6/23)

Stat: Poll: Half Of U.S. Adults Would Spend $100/Month For Weight Loss Drugs

Almost half of Americans would be willing to spend up to $100 a month for new weight-loss medicines such as Wegovy, and one-third say they would indefinitely pay whatever they can afford to get the drugs, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll. Although 47% say they would only spend the money up to a point — such as losing a certain amount of weight, or up until a special event — demand is so great that nearly one-quarter said they would pay up to $250 each month. And another 17% percent are willing to shell out as much as $500 each month. The survey, which polled 2,046 U.S. adults, was conducted earlier this month. (Silverman and Chen, 6/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription