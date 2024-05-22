First Edition: May 22, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: He Fell Ill On A Cruise. Before He Boarded The Rescue Boat, They Handed Him The Bill

Vincent Wasney and his fiancée, Sarah Eberlein, had never visited the ocean. They’d never even been on a plane. But when they bought their first home in Saginaw, Michigan, in 2018, their real estate agent gifted them tickets for a Royal Caribbean cruise. After two years of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, they set sail in December 2022. (Sable-Smith, 5/22)

KFF Health News: 4 Ways Vaccine Skeptics Mislead You On Measles And More

Measles is on the rise in the United States. So far this year, the number of cases is about 17 times what it was, on average, during the same period in each of the four years before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Half of the people infected — mainly children — have been hospitalized. It’s going to get worse, largely because a growing number of parents are deciding not to get their children vaccinated against measles as well as diseases like polio and pertussis. (Maxmen and Gounder, 5/22)

KFF Health News: California Pays Meth Users To Get Sober

Here in the rugged foothills of California’s Sierra Nevada, the streets aren’t littered with needles and dealers aren’t hustling drugs on the corner. But meth is almost as easy to come by as a hazy IPA or locally grown weed. Quinn Coburn knows the lifestyle well. He has used meth most of his adult life, and has done five stints in jail for dealing marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin. Now 56, Coburn wants to get sober for good, and he says an experimental program through Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, which covers low-income people, is helping. (Hart, 5/22)

KFF Health News: Exclusive: Senator Urges Biden Administration To Thwart Fraudulent Obamacare Enrollments

Stronger actions are needed immediately to thwart insurance brokers who fraudulently enroll or switch people in Affordable Care Act coverage, Sen. Ron Wyden, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, said Monday. “We want the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to hold these brokers criminally responsible for ripping people off this way,” he told KFF Health News. (Appleby, 5/21)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: DIY gel manicures could give you an allergic reaction and some aspiring specialist physicians are avoiding states with strict abortion laws. (5/21)

NBC News: Louisiana House Passes Bill To Make Abortion Pills A Controlled Dangerous Substance

The Louisiana House approved a bill Tuesday that would add two medications commonly used to induce abortions to the state’s list of controlled dangerous substances, making possession of the drugs without valid prescriptions a crime punishable by fines, jail time or both. The measure, which has drawn support from anti-abortion groups and alarm from medical professionals and reproductive rights advocates, would add the medications mifepristone and misoprostol to Schedule IV of the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. (Silva, Parra and Obregon, 5/21)

The Hill: Kamala Harris And Others React To Louisiana House Criminalizing Abortion Pills

Hours after the Louisiana House voted Tuesday to criminalize the possession of mifepristone and misoprostol without a prescription, lawmakers reacted to the vote, some expressing anger while others celebrated the legislation. The unprecedented legislation is the first time a state has declared abortion drugs as controlled substances. Vice President Kamala Harris posted on social media platform X responding to the vote, saying it’s “absolutely unconscionable.” (Irwin, 5/21)

The Washington Post: Trump Backtracks After Suggesting He’s Open To States Restricting Birth Control Access

Former president Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he did not support a ban on birth control, despite his responses in a television interview earlier in the day that suggested he was open to states restricting access to contraceptives. “I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. His post was a reversal of comments he made in an interview with KDKA News in Pittsburgh when he was asked whether he supported any restrictions on a person’s right to contraception. (Wang, 5/21)

Reuters: NY Top Court Rejects Church Challenge To Abortion Coverage Law

New York's highest court on Tuesday ruled that employers' health insurance plans have to cover medically necessary abortions, rejecting a lawsuit by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany claiming that the law's exemption for religious employers was too narrow. The New York Court of Appeals found that the rule, passed in 2017 by the state's Department of Financial Services (DFS), did not violate religious employers' freedom because both the rule and its religious exemption were neutral and generally applicable to all employers. (Pierson, 5/22)

Reuters: Kansas Abortion Providers Seek To Block Law Requiring Them To Report Patients' Reasons

Abortion providers in Kansas are asking a state court to block a new law requiring them to report patients' reasons for getting abortions to state authorities. In a motion filed late on Monday in Johnson County Civil Court, the providers said the law, passed by the state's Republican legislature in April over the veto of its Democratic governor and set to take effect in July, would violate their right to free speech under the U.S. Constitution and their patients' right to personal autonomy. (Pierson, 5/21)

The Washington Post: DOJ Sues Antiabortion Groups, Says Patients Were Blocked At Ohio Clinics

The Justice Department on Monday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against two antiabortion groups and seven protesters it said wrongfully blocked patients’ access to medical care by preventing them from exiting their vehicles, filling waiting rooms and surrounding Ohio abortion clinics during 2021 protests. Protesters organized by the nonprofit Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and Red Rose Rescue, an affiliated group, occupied the waiting room of the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center on June 4, 2021, according to the lawsuit. The groups allegedly encouraged patients to not have abortions, then filled the waiting room and refused to leave, drawing a police response. The next day, protesters surrounded the Bedford Heights Surgery Center, lay in front of the clinic’s entrance and stood in front of a patient’s car door to prevent them from exiting, the lawsuit alleged. (Wu, 5/21)

The New York Times: South Carolina Bans Gender Transition Care For Minors

South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, signed a bill on Tuesday that bars health professionals from performing gender-transition surgeries, prescribing puberty blocking drugs and overseeing hormone treatments for patients under 18. The state now joins about two dozen others that have passed laws restricting or banning what doctors call gender-affirming care for minors. The law, which goes into effect immediately, also requires principals, teachers and other school staff members to tell parents when their children want to use a name other than their legal one, or pronouns that do not match their sex assigned at birth. (Hassan, 5/21)

The Washington Post: Denied Emergency Health Care? Feds Pledge To Speed Patient Complaints.

Patients who say they were denied emergency abortions and other emergency care can now file complaints directly with the federal government, officials announced Tuesday. Biden administration officials say that overhauling the process — which historically has been led by state agencies and involved a complex series of decisions — will expedite the federal government’s ability to investigate patients’ complaints and provide more transparency into emergency care access. (Diamond, 5/21)

Newsweek: SNAP Benefits Change Backlash Shocks Republican

The chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is "shocked" at the backlash he's faced after proposing changes to the program. As committee chair, Republican Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania will lead the lower chamber's efforts in drafting a new Farm Bill, a comprehensive spending package passed every five to six years that directs U.S. food and agriculture policy. Markup of the House draft of that bill is scheduled for Thursday. (5/21)

Politico: Hemp And Marijuana Go To War

A farm bill battle is pitting hemp against its closest cousin: marijuana. The fight centers on intoxicating hemp products, which have developed into a multi-billion-dollar industry subject to few rules and regulations. Some marijuana companies and trade groups are pushing Congress to close a loophole that allows the production and sale of intoxicating substances derived from legal hemp. The hemp industry has a very different ask for lawmakers: leave the federal definition of hemp unchanged. (Fertig, 5/21)

Military.com: Documents Show $43.5 Million In PACT Act Bonuses Plus Pay Raises For VA Human Resources Staff

The Department of Veterans Affairs paid $43.5 million in bonuses to more than 6,500 human resources specialists last year under allowances stipulated in the PACT Act, an amount the department's chief human capital officer described as "significant." Documents obtained by Military.com through a Freedom of Information Act request show the department paid an average of $6,598.13 in critical skills incentives, or CSIs, to 6,517 human resources specialists in the Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits Administrations through June 2023 in addition to salary increases under PACT Act provisions. (Kime, 5/21)

Military.com: Senators Demand Recoupment Of $10.8 Million, Dismissal Of VA Officials Who Authorized Executive Bonuses

A group of Republican senators is calling for the firing of Department of Veterans Affairs officials who authorized $10.8 million in incentive bonuses to senior VA executives last year, funding that was intended to be used to retain employees in critically understaffed jobs. They specifically requested the immediate dismissal of Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Benefits Joshua Jacobs and Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher. (Kime, 5/21)

NBC News: Sky-High Drug Prices? Senators Blame Patent Abuse

The drug industry’s top lobbying group on Tuesday faced fierce questioning at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that explored whether abuse of the patent system is responsible for keeping prescription drug prices sky-high in the United States. The patent system is meant to reward innovation by allowing drugmakers to exclusively sell new medications on the market for a set period of time — typically 20 years. (Lovelace Jr., 5/21)

The Mercury News: A Day With No Covid Deaths? It Finally Happened In California

It was a regular Tuesday in spring, sunny and warm, and a little foggy at the coast. But as April 2, 2024 came to a close, a silent victory emerged: the day had passed without a single Californian dying from COVID. Over the next several weeks, as death certificates were filed and processed, it would become the first day without an official COVID death since March 18, 2020, the day before Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order. (Blair Rowan, 5/21)

USA Today: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Bridge Access Program Expiring Soon

When COVID-19 vaccines entered the commercial market last fall, the federal government introduced a program to make shots accessible to people with limited coverage or no insurance. That program – which provided millions of free shots to low-income people – is now coming to a halt, U.S. health officials said. The Bridge Access Program is set to end in August, months earlier than local health departments and health centers expected, because when pandemic-era funding from Congress is expiring. (Cuevas, 5/22)

Stat: Citing H5N1 Threat, CDC Urges Peak Flu Monitoring This Summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked local and state health officials Tuesday to maintain flu surveillance operations at peak-season levels over the summer in a bid to remain watchful for any signs of human-to-human spread of the H5N1 bird flu virus. (Branswell, 5/21)

CIDRAP: Wastewater Testing For H5 Avian Flu Virus Could Provide Early Warning, Outbreak Insights

In new results published yesterday, scientists from WastewaterSCAN detected significant levels of H5 influenza in three treatment plants in communities where H5N1 has been detected in cattle. (Schnirring, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital System Demanded $25 Million To Stay Out Of A Union’s Health Insurance Plan

Peter Goldberger, who leads a major union benefits fund, was on the verge of completing a new health-insurance deal with Aetna to cover its 210,000 members. Then he learned the union fund would have to pay the powerful NewYork-Presbyterian hospital system $25 million—to stay out of its plan. The 32BJ Health Fund didn’t want its insurance to include NewYork-Presbyterian, which the Service Employees International Union affiliate says has high prices. But Aetna’s contract with the hospital system required the insurer to get a signoff from NewYork-Presbyterian to omit it from a client’s plan. (Mathews, 5/21)

Modern Healthcare: Prime Healthcare To Switch 2 PA Hospitals To Nonprofit Status

Prime Healthcare plans to switch two Pennsylvania hospitals to nonprofit status. The for-profit, privately held health system wants to transfer ownership for Philadelphia-based Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Bristol, Pennsylvania-based Lower Bucks Hospital to Prime Healthcare Foundation, its nonprofit that operates 14 hospitals in six states. (Hudson, 5/21)

Fortune Well: Cyberattacks Are Soaring—Treat Them As An 'Act Of War', Health Care Exec Warns

The Change Healthcare cyberattack that disrupted nationwide health care systems earlier this year—affecting a third of Americans at a total loss of $100 million—was a major wake-up call: Such attacks in the health care industry are on the rise. And they should be treated with utmost seriousness, agreed a panel at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday. “In my world, it’s almost an act of war,” said Stephen Gillett, chairman and CEO of Verily, a life sciences company. “It’s that level of aggression toward infrastructure. Those are people’s lives, their personal information. That is not something that should just be a tech issue that we’re solving for.” (Greenfield, 5/21)

The Boston Globe: Tufts Medicine Lays Off 174 Employees

Tufts Medicine, one of the state’s largest health care systems, is laying off about 1.3 percent of its 13,000-person workforce as it continues to weather financial difficulties. The “vast majority” of the 174 employees whose jobs will be cut are “administrative and non-direct patient care roles,” according to a statement sent by a Tufts spokesperson to the Globe on Tuesday. (Gerber, 5/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Public Hospital Nurses Reach Tentative Agreement To Avert Strike

San Francisco public nurses reached a tentative agreement with the city Tuesday, potentially ending the threat of a strike authorized just days ago over staffing shortages and unsafe conditions for patients at the city’s public hospital and clinics. The union representing the nurses, SEIU Local 1021, said the nurses secured improvements in several areas, including retention and recruitment, safety, and reduction in the use of contractors. (Parker, 5/21)

Bloomberg: Many Quit Weight-Loss Drugs Too Early For Benefits, Insurer Says

Nearly 60% of Americans who started taking weight-loss drugs between 2014 and 2023 didn’t continue long enough to see meaningful health benefits, according to a study of people covered by members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association insurance trade group. About 30% of people who were prescribed the drugs stopped in the first month, according to data published in a report from the association. (Tozzi, 5/21)

CBS News: Nestle To Launch Food Products That Cater To Wegovy And Ozempic Users

Nestle is launching a new line of high-fiber, protein-packed foods directed at the growing number of Americans on Wegovy or Ozempic, and others trying to lose weight. Called Vital Pursuit foods, the products are "well-suited to support a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey" the Swiss food and beverage maker said Tuesday, but "are portion-aligned" for consumers taking GLP-1 medications, also known as semaglutides. (Brooks, 5/21)

Reuters: US FDA Staff Says Guardant's Test May Fail To Detect Some Pre-Cancerous Tumors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Tuesday raised concerns that Guardant Health's blood test for a cancer of colon or rectum may fail to detect some types of tumors that can later become cancerous. The comments come ahead of the FDA's meeting with outside advisers on Thursday. (5/21)

Reuters: Medical Device Company To Pay $42 Million To Resolve US Lead-Testing Defect Charges

A medical device company has agreed to pay $42 million and plead guilty to resolve U.S. charges that it concealed a malfunction in its lead-testing devices that resulted in thousands of children and other patients receiving inaccurate, low test results. Federal prosecutors in Boston in court filings on Tuesday said Magellan Diagnostics, now owned by Ohio-based Meridian Bioscience, had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve felony fraud conspiracy charges and agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanors. (Raymond, 5/21)

Stat: Liver Decline Slowed By Off-Label Use Of Nerve Pain Drug

There are three FDA-approved drugs for treating alcohol use disorder. But a different medication, one frequently used off-label for the condition, could provide greater benefit to patients with alcohol-associated liver disease, a new study suggests. (Cueto, 5/22)

CBS News: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill To Expand Mental Health Insurance Coverage In Michigan

Treatment for mental health and substance use disorders can add up quickly. A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday aims to make sure insurance covers mental health treatments like physical health services. "Insurance can cover anywhere from $60 an hour to $200 an hour, so if you're thinking of something that is ongoing and maybe even weekly, that can really add up," said Duane Breijak, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Michigan. (Meyers, 5/21)

Fox News: North Dakota Ranked Best State For Childbirth, According To A Report

A new study revealed the top 10 best and worst states for childbirth, based on nine criteria, including the cost of health care and child care, maternal and infant mortality rates, and postpartum expenses — which were determined by data produced by the CDC and the Health Care Cost Institute, among others. The Birth Injury Lawyers Group, based in Arizona, analyzed all 50 states. Each state received a score ranging from 40 to 100, with a final composite score from 40 to 85, based on the importance of various criteria, in order to evaluate the best and worst states to give birth in 2024. (Regalbuto, 5/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Anti-Hate Hotline Logged 1,000-Plus Reports In First Year

California’s anti-hate hotline, launched in response to a rising number of hate incidents in the state, documented slightly more than 1,000 reports in its first year, officials announced this week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of the California vs. Hate network last May noted that hate crimes in recent years had reached their highest level since 2001. Hate crimes spiked 33% in 2021 from 2020, which saw the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a historic racial justice movement and nationwide increases in hate crimes against Black and Asian Americans. (Flores, 5/21)

Stateline: States Need To Keep PFAS ’Forever Chemicals’ Out Of The Water. It Won’t Be Cheap

In recent years, Michigan has spent tens of millions of dollars to limit residents’ exposure to the harmful “forever chemicals” called PFAS. And some cities there have spent millions of their own to filter contaminated drinking water or connect to new, less-polluted sources. “We’ve made significant investments to get up to speed,” said Abigail Hendershott, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, which serves as a coordinating group for the state’s testing, cleanup and public education efforts. (Brown, 5/21)

The Boston Globe: Woburn Startup Gradiant Has New Tech To Zap ‘Forever Chemicals’

Amid a growing awareness that drinking water is contaminated with harmful “forever chemicals,” one local startup has a new solution. Woburn-based Gradiant, an MIT spinout focused on water purification technologies, says its new process not only filters out perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS, but destroys the dangerous substances as well. (Pressman, 5/21)

CNN: Tiny Plastic Shards Found In Human Testicles, Study Says

Human testicles contain microplastics and nanoplastics at levels three times higher than animal testes and human placentas, a new small study found. (LaMotte, 5/21)

ABC News: STIs, Including Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Increasing Globally: WHO

The number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) around the world is increasing and is a "major concern" for health officials, according to a new report published Tuesday from the World Health Organization (WHO). The report found four curable STIs -- chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis -- are responsible for more than 1 million infections daily among adults between ages 15 and 49. Cases of syphilis, in particular, have been rising rapidly. (Kekatos, 5/21)

CNN: Horrible Nightmares And ‘Daymares’ Linked To Autoimmune Disease

Nightmares and “daymares,” dreamlike hallucinations that appear when awake, may be little-known signs of the onset of lupus and other systemic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, according to a new study published Monday in the journal eClinicalMedicine. (LaMotte, 5/21)

CNN: Fish Oil Supplements May Cause Harm, Study Finds. ‘Is It Time To Dump Them?’ Expert Asks

As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay. About 20% of adults older than age 60 in the United States frequently use these products with the aim of supporting heart health. (LaMotte, 5/22)

AP: Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation Over Ketamine Level Found In His Blood

Authorities have opened an investigation into how Matthew Perry received the supply of ketamine that killed him, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with a probe into why the 54-year-old “Friends” star had so much of the drug in his system, LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said in an email. (5/21)

