HHS Making Plans To Get Uninsured Free Covid Vaccines, Treatments, And Tests

The Biden administration is expected to release the initiative this week, Politico reports, to keep tools for combatting covid free through 2024 for those who are uninsured. Other pandemic news covers vaccine mandates and new virus research.

Politico: Biden Administration Developing Plan To Get Covid Vaccines To The Uninsured

The Biden administration plans to roll out a new initiative this week guaranteeing free Covid vaccines, treatments and tests for the uninsured into 2024, two people briefed on the matter told POLITICO. The program comes as the White House prepares to wind down its pandemic response operation. It also represents an effort to ensure vulnerable Americans can still access shots and treatments once the government shifts broader responsibility for Covid care to the private sector. (Cancryn, 4/18)

More on the vaccine rollout —

Reuters: Employer COVID-19 Vax Mandates: Still Legal, But For How Long?

While the clamor for vaccine mandates has subsided, many employers remain committed to having their employees fully up to date with their COVID-19 boosters. But will they be able to enforce such a policy? The answer is: It depends. (Samuel and Shimada, 4/18)

AP: Judge: Mississippi Must Give Religious Exemption On Vaccines

Mississippi must join most other states in allowing religious exemptions from vaccinations that children are required to receive so they can attend school, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden handed down the decision Monday in a lawsuit filed last year by several parents who say their religious beliefs have led them to keep their children unvaccinated and out of Mississippi schools. According to the lawsuit, some of the plaintiffs are homeschooling their children, while others have family or work connections in Mississippi but live in other states that allow religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations. (Pettus, 4/18)

Reuters: COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Yield Small Payouts From U.S. Government

Of more than 8,000 people who filed claims with the federal government alleging injuries from COVID-19 vaccines, three have now received cash payouts, new government data shows. Their combined compensation? Less than $5,000. (Greene, 4/18)

More on the spread of covid —

Reuters: AstraZeneca Confident New COVID Antibody Protects Against Known Variants

AstraZeneca is confident that its new version of COVID-19 antibody treatment could protect immunocompromised patients against all known virus variants, its vaccines head said. Laboratory studies show the antibody, called AZD3152, neutralizes all known variants of COVID-19 and AstraZeneca has support from regulators to make the treatment available by the end of this year, Iskra Reic said in an interview on Tuesday. (Fick, 4/18)

The New York Times: Covid May Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes, Researchers Find

People infected with the coronavirus were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes within a year of their infection, compared with those who had not been exposed to the virus, researchers in Canada reported on Tuesday. Men were more likely to develop diabetes than women, the scientists found. People who were so sick that they were hospitalized were more than twice as likely to go on to a diabetes diagnosis, compared with those who were not infected. (Rabin, 4/18)

