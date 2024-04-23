Indiana Eclipse-Watching Party Might Have Been A Measles Exposure Event

The gathering at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on April 8 might have resulted in multiple people being exposed to measles, since an infected individual was in attendance. Meanwhile, a measles case in West Virginia is the first confirmed one in 15 years.

ABC News: Possible Measles Exposure At Indiana Children's Museum During Total Eclipse Event, Officials Say

People who attended a total solar eclipse event at a children's museum in Indiana may have been exposed to measles, according to museum and health officials. An infected individual traveled to the event at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on April 8 from out of state, the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) said in a news release late Friday afternoon. (Kekatos, 4/22)

WV MetroNews: State Says Confirmed Measles Case The First In 15 Years In West Virginia

WVU Medicine says a patient in Monongalia County has tested positive for measles, the first confirmed case in the Mountain State in 15 years. The unidentified adult patient came to an outpatient clinic last week. The positive test for measles was confirmed Monday. The patient did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home. WVU Hospitals notified the Monongalia County Health Department which is monitoring the case including doing contact tracing. (Nolting, 4/22)

On disabilities and special needs —

Axios: The Newest Employer Perk: Disability Coverage For Your Kids

Soon, your employer may help cover your bills in case your kid gets seriously sick or disabled. A company called Juno said it's selling the first workplace benefit in the U.S. that kicks in cash assistance for caregiving-related expenses if a child develops a debilitating condition. (Reed, 4/22)

The Washington Post: Some 11 Percent Of U.S. Children Have Been Diagnosed With ADHD

More than 1 in 10 children in the United States — about 11 percent of those ages 5 to 17 — have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. The report data was drawn from interviews, conducted in person and by phone from 2020 through 2022, with members of a representative sample of U.S. households. (Searing, 4/22)

In other health and wellness news —

NPR: New U.S. Heat Forecast Tool Predicts Health-Damaging Heat Risks

This summer, people across the U.S. will have a new way to keep track of dangerous heat headed their way through a new heat warning system called HeatRisk. The tool, developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will be used by National Weather Service offices across the country to give people an understanding of when heat goes from uncomfortable to dangerous. (Borunda, 4/22)

NBC News: When Does 'Old Age' Begin? Study Shows Perception Has Shifted Over Time

A study published Monday suggests that people in their mid-60s believe old age starts at 75 — but the older people get, the later they think it begins. The research, published in the American Psychological Association’s Psychology and Aging journal, examined data from around 14,000 participants in the German Aging Survey, which studies old age as a stage of life in Germany. The participants were born between 1911 and 1974 and entered the survey at ages 40 to 85. (Bendix and Mogg, 4/22)

The Washington Post: Nestlé Adds More Sugar To Baby Food In Poorer Countries, Report Finds

Nestlé adds more sugar to baby food sold in lower- and middle-income countries, while more affluent markets get healthier versions, according to a recent report released by a nonprofit group. The Swiss food giant’s products in lower-income countries contained up to 7.3 grams of added sugar per serving, while the same food sold in Europe often contained none, according to the findings of an investigation by Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), based on data from the market analysis company Euromonitor. (Jeong, 4/23)

