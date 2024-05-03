- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
Sure, new parents are an anxious lot. But instruction manuals for devices meant to keep the baby safe and healthy are daunting and add to the anxiety. Why are they so confusing? (Darius Tahir, )
Bird Flu Is Bad for Poultry and Dairy Cows. It’s Not a Dire Threat for Most of Us — Yet.
Cattle across the country are infected by the H5N1 bird flu. The virus isn’t spreading among people — but if it evolves to do that, fears of another pandemic could be realized. (Amy Maxmen, )
California Floats Extending Health Insurance Subsidies to All Adult Immigrants
The legislature is considering taking the first steps to make Covered California plans available to immigrants without permanent legal status. The state has already extended Medi-Cal coverage to low-income immigrants. (Jasmine Aguilera, El Tímpano, )
A six-week abortion ban took effect in Florida this week, dramatically restricting access to the procedure not just in the nation’s third-most-populous state but across the South. Patients from states with even more restrictive bans had been flooding in since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Meanwhile, the CEO of the health behemoth UnitedHealth Group appeared before committees in both the House and Senate, where lawmakers grilled him about the February cyberattack on subsidiary Change Healthcare and how its ramifications are being felt months later. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Rachana Pradhan of KFF Health News join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week they think you should read, too. ( )
HHS Expects 100,000 'Dreamers' To Enroll In Obamacare Under New Rule
The Biden administration has announced that undocumented immigrants with protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will be eligible for a federal health plan under the ACA starting in 2025. It's estimated that about 100,000 of the 800,000 "Dreamers" will become insured under the change.
The New York Times:
Immigrants With DACA Protections Will Be Eligible For Obamacare
Thousands of undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain health care through the Affordable Care Act under a new federal rule, U.S. officials said this week. The new eligibility comes for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which since 2012 has protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as young people from deportation. The program also provides recipients with work permits. More than 500,000 immigrants have DACA protections but have been ineligible for benefits such as federal health insurance programs. (Aleaziz, 5/3)
CBS News:
Some 100,000 "Dreamers" Expected To Sign Up For Obamacare Under New Rule, White House Says
The administration decided not to expand eligibility for Medicaid for those migrants after receiving more than 20,000 comments on the proposal, senior officials said Thursday. Those officials declined to explain why the rule, which was first proposed last April, took so long to finalize. The delay meant the migrants were unable to enroll in the marketplace for coverage this year. More than 800,000 of the migrants will be eligible to enroll in marketplace coverage but the administration predicts only 100,000 will actually sign up because some may get coverage through their workplace or other ways. Some may also be unable to afford coverage through the marketplace. (5/3)
KFF Health News:
California Floats Extending Health Insurance Subsidies To All Adult Immigrants
Marisol Pantoja Toribio found a lump in her breast in early January. Uninsured and living in California without legal status and without her family, the usually happy-go-lucky 43-year-old quickly realized how limited her options were. “I said, ‘What am I going to do?’” she said in Spanish, quickly getting emotional. She immediately worried she might have cancer. “I went back and forth — I have [cancer], I don’t have it, I have it, I don’t have it.” And if she was sick, she added, she wouldn’t be able to work or pay her rent. (Aguilera, 5/3)
In Emotional Ceremony, Ariz. Governor Rids State Of 1864 Abortion Ban
The repeal of the archaic law that outlawed abortions completely will take effect 90 days after the legislative session ends, typically in June or July. After that, state law will ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
AP:
Arizona Governor's Signing Of Abortion Law Repeal Follows Political Fight By Women Lawmakers
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ signing of the repeal of a Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions was a stirring occasion for the women working to ensure that the 19th century law remains in the past. Current and former state lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates crowded into the 9th floor rotunda outside Hobbs’ office Thursday afternoon, hugging and taking selfies to capture the moment. Some wept. “It’s a historic moment, and it’s a place and time where thrilling moments all come together,” Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton said during the signing ceremony. “It’s a time where we are doing away with what is in the past that doesn’t fit the present.” (Snow and Lee, 5/3)
News Service of Florida:
Florida AHCA Issues Abortion Rules On Treating Emergency Medical Conditions
With a law now in effect preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Florida health care regulators on Thursday released rules related to treating emergency medical conditions that pose dangers to the lives of pregnant women or unborn children. The state Agency for Health Care Administration published two rules that apply to hospitals and abortion clinics. The rules came a day after the six-week law took effect that significantly restrict abortion access in the state. (Saunders, 5/2)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Abortion Access Changing Again In Florida And Arizona
A six-week abortion ban took effect in Florida this week. ... Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Rachana Pradhan of KFF Health News join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week they think you should read, too. (5/2)
Mother Jones:
The Governor Of Kansas Vetoed Four Anti-Abortion Measures. Republicans Rammed Them Through Anyway.
“By continuously finding ways to raise the issue and attempting to subvert the will of Kansans, these legislators are not representing the vast majority of those who elected them to office,” Gov. Laura Kelly told Mother Jones. (McShane, 5/2)
The Boston Globe:
How Republicans Are Navigating Abortion In Their Effort To Take Back The Senate
Senator Steve Daines of Montana knows to expect questions about abortion and acknowledges it’s important for Republican candidates to get their messaging right.But the content of those messages will depend on where they are running. “We’re advising our candidates first of all to take a position on abortion that best matches the state they represent,” Daines, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told reporters at a breakfast Thursday. (Villa de Petrzelka, 5/2)
Politico:
Spoiler Alert: RFK Jr. Freaks Out Both Sides Of The Abortion Debate
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ambiguous stance on abortion has advocates on both sides of the issue on edge. Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan have taken vague and sometimes conflicting positions on abortion — endorsing a 15-week ban before walking it back, and offering just enough detail for people across the ideological spectrum to hear what they want while committing to few specifics. (Ollstein, 5/3)
NPR:
Pregnant Women In Some States Can't Get Divorced
Missouri law requires women seeking divorce to disclose whether they're pregnant — and state judges won't finalize divorces during a pregnancy. Established in the 1970s, the rule was intended to make sure men were financially accountable for the children they fathered. Advocates in Missouri are now pushing to change this law, arguing that it's being weaponized against victims of domestic violence and contributes to the contraction of women's reproductive freedoms in a post-Roe v. Wade landscape. (Riddle, 5/3)
AP:
Halle Berry Shouts From The Capitol, 'I'm In Menopause' As She Seeks To End A Stigma
Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275 million toward research and education around menopause, the significant hormone shift women go through in middle age. Berry, 57, shouted about menopause outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. She said it’s a word her own doctor told her he was scared to say in front of her. “I’m in menopause, OK?” Berry yelled, eliciting chuckles from the crowd. “The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey.” (Seitz, 5/2)
New Rule Makes It Easier For People With Disabilities To Visit The Doctor
Health facilities will soon be required to update features such as elevators, ramps, exam tables, scales, mammogram machines, and more. Other health policy news is on Medicaid reimbursements, home health care workers, telehealth, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Nondiscrimination Rule For Patients With Disabilities Finalized
When the rule takes effect July 1, healthcare organizations will be required to modify facilities and medical equipment to cater to patients' physical and sensory needs. Facilities will have to update features such as elevators and ramps to ensure they are functional and meet federal standards. Medical equipment such as examination tables, scales and mammogram machines will need modifications to accommodate patients using wheelchairs or will need to be replaced. In addition, healthcare organizations must ensure websites, mobile apps and virtual care programs are user-friendly for people with disabilities and remove disability status as a factor in clinical support tools. (Hartnett, 5/2)
Stat:
New Medicaid Rule Could Lower Wait Times For Home-Based Care
Caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities could see a bump in their wages in the coming years, thanks to a forthcoming rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Broderick, 5/3)
North Carolina Health News:
New Federal Rule To Boost Pay For Home Health Workers
Under a new federal rule, home health care providers in North Carolina will be required to put most of the money they receive from Medicaid toward workers’ wages. The policy, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on April 22 as part of the Biden administration’s Expanding Access to Medicaid Services initiative, comes amid a national shortage of direct care workers. (Baxley, 5/3)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH Community Health Workers Push For Certification, Medicaid Reimbursement
Community health workers are sometimes called the “boots on the ground” of public health: doing outreach and education, connecting people with services and addressing barriers to getting care. A measure aiming to strengthen that workforce is up for a vote in the New Hampshire House Thursday. (Cuno-Booth, 5/2)
Stateline:
Many States Are Eager To Extend Medicaid To People Soon To Be Released From Prison
A new policy that allows states to provide Medicaid health care coverage to incarcerated people at least a month prior to their release has drawn bipartisan interest and a slew of state applications. Federal policy has long prohibited Medicaid spending on people who are incarcerated in jails or prisons, except for hospitalization. As a result, when people are released, they typically don’t have health insurance and many struggle to find health care providers and get needed treatment. (Hassanein, 5/2)
Stat:
Congress Unlikely To Permanently Extend Telehealth Flexibilities For Now
Members of Congress appear poised to advance another short-term extension of pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities instead of permanently addressing the issue, seven sources familiar with the talks said. (Aguilar and Zhang, 5/2)
Bill Proposes Rewards For Hospitals Who Demonstrate Drug Stewardship
A bipartisan bill suggests hospitals get bonus payments if their business practices help ensure adequate drug supplies in the face of ongoing shortages. Cyberattacks are also in the news, with a top intelligence official warning of rising threat, in the aftermath of the Change Healthcare hack.
Stat:
Senate Drug Shortage Bill Would Pay Hospitals Bonuses For Good Contracting Practices
The Senate Finance Committee has drafted a bipartisan bill to mitigate drug shortages by rewarding hospitals for business practices that ensure an adequate supply of drugs. Drug shortages have been a persistent problem for years, and they’re worse than ever, according to a recent report by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Shortages are primarily a problem for hospitals and doctors who regularly administer drugs, including oncologists who have been running out of common chemo drugs. Generic injectables account for 67% of shortages, and more than half of drugs in short supply cost less than $1 per unit, according to the Finance Committee. (Wilkerson, 5/3)
CNBC:
U.S. Intelligence Chief Warns Congress Of Rise In Cyberattacks
The top U.S. intelligence official warned Congress of an alarming rise in cyberattacks at a hearing on global threats Thursday. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the number of ransomware attacks worldwide grew as much as 74% in 2023. The comments from Haines come as various companies, such as UnitedHealth Group, MGM Resorts and Clorox, have been disrupted by cyberattacks in the past year. (Anastasio, 5/2)
Military.com:
Veterans Health Information Feared To Be Stolen In Cyberattack That Shut Down Pharmacies
A top lawmaker is demanding answers on whether veterans' private health information was stolen in a cyberattack earlier this year after the company that was hacked acknowledged that a "substantial proportion of people in America" may have had sensitive information taken. In a letter to UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty that was publicly released Thursday, House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., demanded the company be more cooperative with the Department of Veterans Affairs and immediately tell the VA whether any veterans' information was stolen in the attack on subsidiary Change Healthcare, or CHC. (Kheel, 5/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
TD Bank Probe Tied To Laundering Of Illicit Fentanyl Profits
A Justice Department investigation into TD Bank’s internal controls focuses on how Chinese crime groups and drug traffickers used the Canadian lender to launder money from U.S. fentanyl sales. The investigation was launched after agents uncovered an operation in New York and New Jersey that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds from illicit narcotics through TD and other banks, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter. In that case and at least one other, prosecutors also allege the criminals bribed TD employees. (Tokar, Baer and Monga, 5/2)
Modern Healthcare:
How Marijuana Reclassification Could Spur Clinical Research
The federal government is poised to remove marijuana from the most dangerous class of drugs, which could open up more clinical treatments and research opportunities. The Justice Department is recommending reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug, down from a Schedule I drug. Its proposal, which would need to be cleared by the White House Office of Management and Budget, could allow researchers to investigate marijuana’s clinical applications more broadly. (Kacik, 5/2)
Scientists Say Bird Flu Began To Affect Cattle In Texas In Late 2023
Genetic "breadcrumbs," virus particles left behind, suggest H5N1 was spreading in cattle in Texas in December. Meanwhile, researchers are concerned that human bird flu cases among farm workers may be being missed as the outbreak spreads.
Stat:
H5N1 Bird Flu Virus Started Spreading In Cows In Texas In December
As agricultural authorities and epidemiologists try to get their arms around the scope of the latest confounding chapter in the decades-long story of the H5N1 avian influenza virus — its jump into U.S. herds of dairy cattle — they’re turning to the genetic breadcrumbs the virus leaves behind in the animals’ nose, lungs, and, primarily, milk. (Molteni, 5/2)
NPR:
Scientists Worry The U.S. May Be Missing Bird Flu Cases In Farm Workers
Officially, there is only one documented case of bird flu spilling over from cows into humans during the current U.S. outbreak. But epidemiologist Gregory Gray suspects the true number is higher, based on what he heard from veterinarians, farm owners and the workers themselves as the virus hit their herds in his state. "We know that some of the workers sought medical care for influenza-like illness and conjunctivitis at the same time the H5N1 was ravaging the dairy farms," says Gray, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (Stone, 5/2)
Stat:
Why H5N1 Bird Flu Is Keeping The CDC's Top Flu Scientist Awake
Vivien Dugan isn’t getting much sleep these days. The director of the influenza division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dugan is leading the team of CDC scientists that is working with partners — in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and state and local health departments — to respond to the H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle. (Branswell, 5/3)
Reuters:
Bird Flu Outbreak In Dairy Cows Fails To Deter US Raw Milk Sellers
U.S. sellers of raw milk appear undeterred by federal health warnings for consumers to avoid drinking unpasteurized milk in light of a bird flu outbreak that has affected dairy herds in nine states and sickened at least one dairy farm worker. Thirty of the 50 U.S. states permit the sale of raw milk, which accounts for less than 1% percent of U.S. milk sales. A nationwide survey of pasteurized milk - heated to kill pathogens - found avian flu virus particles in about 20% of samples tested. (Baertlein, Steenhuysen and Polansek, 5/2)
KFF Health News:
Bird Flu Is Bad For Poultry And Dairy Cows. It’s Not A Dire Threat For Most Of Us — Yet
Headlines are flying after the Department of Agriculture confirmed that the H5N1 bird flu virus has infected dairy cows around the country. Tests have detected the virus among cattle in nine states, mainly in Texas and New Mexico, and most recently in Colorado, said Nirav Shah, principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a May 1 event held by the Council on Foreign Relations. (Maxmen, 5/3)
CBS News:
1 Dead In Long Beach Tuberculosis Outbreak, 9 Hospitalized
One person died as a result of a tuberculosis outbreak among residents of a single-room occupancy hotel in Long Beach, health officials announced Thursday. Nine other people have been hospitalized. As of April 29, a total of 14 cases have been associated with the outbreak. Investigators have also identified 170 other people who may have been exposed. These potential patients are in the process of being screened, with additional exposures expected to increase. (Radin, 5/2)
USA Today:
Michigan County Confirms Bat With Rabies, More Transmissions To Come
A bat with rabies has been found in a small Michigan county, prompting local health authorities to remind residents about the dangers of the creatures and animal bites in general. As if the start of spring couldn’t get any more batty. Washtenaw County, which has a population of over 300,000, had been “enjoying a longer stretch” with no rabies-positive animals until Monday, the day they confirmed there was a bat with rabies in their midst. The last time a bat with rabies seen in the region was in 2022. (Encinas and DeLetter, 5/2)
The Boston Globe:
Moderna COVID Vaccine Sales Plummet 91 Percent
Plunging sales of Moderna’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine have touched off a Wall Street debate about the future of a biotech company once seen as the brightest star in the Massachusetts drug-making firmament. Sales of Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine fell 91 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, a dramatic illustration of waning demand for protection from the virus that caused a global pandemic. The Cambridge company’s earnings report, posted Thursday, continued a downward trend for sales of the biotech’s vaccine, Spikevax. (Saltzman and Weisman, 5/2)
The New York Times:
Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?
Within minutes of getting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Michelle Zimmerman felt pain racing from her left arm up to her ear and down to her fingertips. Within days, she was unbearably sensitive to light and struggled to remember simple facts. She was 37, with a Ph.D. in neuroscience, and until then could ride her bicycle 20 miles, teach a dance class and give a lecture on artificial intelligence, all in the same day. Now, more than three years later, she lives with her parents. Eventually diagnosed with brain damage, she cannot work, drive or even stand for long periods of time. (Mandavilli, 5/3)
Federal Noncompete Ban Triggers Worries For Rural Hospital Staffing
Attracting new recruits may be harder for rural providers now that the FTC ban is in place, Modern Healthcare says. Separately, Walmart and Walgreens are finding it difficult to make their health care operations profitable.
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Noncompete Ban May Leave Rural Providers Fighting To Recruit
The federal noncompete ban may squeeze rural nonprofit hospitals that continue to see labor costs rise, a new report shows. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission voted to finalize a rule preventing most employers from enforcing or issuing contracts that restrict employees from working for a competitor. (Kacik, 5/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Walmart, Walgreens Struggle To Make Healthcare Profitable
Walmart's healthcare strategy took an abrupt turn Tuesday, as the company announced plans to shutter all clinics and stop virtual care services. Industry watchers say Walmart's decision to close all 51 centers isn’t surprising, given the steep challenges retailers face to profitably deliver healthcare services. (Hudson, 5/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Cigna Medicare Advantage Sale Advances As Company Raises Outlook
Cigna Group has taken a big step forward to exit the Medicare Advantage business, a strategy that may pay off given industry headwinds. The Justice Department has completed its review of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage sale to Health Care Service Corp., a move that would allow the company to direct more attention toward its Evernorth Health Services segment, Cigna CEO David Cordani said on its first-quarter earnings call Thursday. (Kacik, 5/2)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Medline To Buy Ecolab’s Surgical Product Unit For $950M
Medline Industries, the Northfield-based medical products manufacturer and distributor, has agreed to acquire the surgical equipment segment of Ecolab for nearly $1 billion. The deal, announced this week, will give Medline innovative sterile drape products for surgeons, patients and operating room equipment as well as a fluid temperature management system. (Davis, 5/2)
Chicago Tribune:
After Two Strikes, Howard Brown Health Workers Ratify Contract
After a year and a half of negotiations and two strikes, a union representing 360 workers at Howard Brown has approved its first contract with the health care provider. The workers are represented by the Illinois Nurses Association but are non-nurses, including administrative staff, therapists, physician assistants and workers in the organization’s Brown Elephant thrift stores. It was ratified with 98% of members who participated voting in favor of it. (Schencker, 5/2)
California Supreme Court To Hear Controversial Case On HIV Drugs
The complex case involves an argument that drugmakers could be held negligent if they don't develop a particular drug. Also in the news: Amgen drops plans for an obesity pill, focusing instead on new injectable drugs to compete with Wegovy and Zepbound.
Stat:
Gilead HIV Drug Case To Be Heard By California Court
In a boost for Gilead Sciences, the California Supreme Court agreed to review a contentious legal theory that thousands of HIV patients have used in a closely watched case to argue drugmakers can be held negligent for failing to develop a medicine. (Silverman, 5/2)
Stat:
Amgen Goes All In On Injectable Obesity Treatment MariTide
Amgen said Thursday that it will no longer develop an early-stage obesity pill, and will instead focus on a more advanced injectable candidate that’s seen as a potential competitor to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. (Chen, 5/2)
Bloomberg:
Khosla Ventures, VCs Plow $100 Million Into Blood Test Startup Using AI
Blood-testing company Karius Inc. raised $100 million in a new funding round from investors, and will use the cash to get its technology for detecting hard-to-identify infections into more hospitals. The funding round was led by existing investor Khosla Ventures alongside 5AM Ventures and Gilde Healthcare. The company declined to give its valuation. (McBride, 5/2)
The Atlantic:
You Can Test Your Blood For 50 Kinds Of Cancer
It takes a certain amount of confidence to call your biotech company Grail. According to its website, the Menlo Park–based firm got its name because its “co-founders believed a simple blood test could be the ‘holy GRAIL’ of cancer detection.” Now the company claims that its “first-of-its-kind” screening tool, called Galleri, “redefines what’s possible.” At the cost of a needle stick and $949, the company can check your blood for more than 50 forms of cancer all at once. (Mazer, 5/2)
Stat:
More Tobacco Lobbyists Active In Statehouses
Around the country, statehouses from Harrisburg, Penn. to Tallahassee, Fla., are being flooded with tobacco industry lobbyists, according to a new report from the anti-smoking advocacy group Action on Smoking and Health. (Florko, 5/3)
Title IX Trans Rules Should Be Disregarded, Arkansas Governor Says
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, is joining a list of governors ordering their state to ignore new federal civil rights rules. And in Tennessee, an appeals court is weighing whether the state ban on amending gender on birth certificates is unconstitutional.
The Hill:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Orders State To Ignore New Title IX Rules
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ordered the state on Thursday to defy new changes to Title IX that add protections for transgender students. Sanders, the onetime press secretary to former President Trump, is the latest in a growing coalition of Republican governors to explicitly reject the Biden administration’s update to the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex discrimination in schools and education programs that receive federal funding. (Migdon, 5/2)
Reuters:
U.S. Appeals Court Weighs Tennessee Ban On Changing Sex In Birth Certificates
A lawyer for a group of transgender women on Thursday urged a U.S. appeals court to revive claims that Tennessee's decades-old policy of not allowing people born in the state to amend their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity violates the U.S. Constitution. A three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Nashville heard arguments in the four plaintiffs' appeal of a judge's ruling that said birth certificates are merely historical records that do not implicate the women's constitutional rights. (Wiessner, 5/2)
The 19th:
Where Does The Supreme Court Stand On Transgender Health Care Bans?
The Supreme Court has yet to take up a case that answers the question of whether statewide bans on gender-affirming care are unconstitutional. That question, which would have far-reaching implications for trans youth and their families across the country, is at the center of a different legal battle in Tennessee the high court may choose to hear this year. Attorneys working for LGBTQ+ rights have asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the state’s trans care ban violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection and due process clauses. (Rummler, 5/2)
AP:
Georgia Governor Signs Law Adding Regulations For Production And Sale Of Herbal Supplement Kratom
Georgia’s governor on Thursday signed a bill putting new regulations on the production and sale of products containing kratom, a plant-based supplement. The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, prohibits the sale of kratom to anyone under 21 and says it must be kept behind a counter or in a display area that is only accessible to store employees. It also limits the concentration of kratom’s main chemical components in products sold in Georgia, imposes new labeling requirements and adds penalties for violations. (Brumback, 5/2)
CNN:
Pennsylvania Nurse Sentenced To Life In Prison After Admitting She Intentionally Gave Patients Excessive Insulin Doses, Prosecutors Say
A Pennsylvania nurse accused of killing three patients at skilled nursing facilities around the state and attempting to kill 19 other individuals in her care pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. (Balarajan, Sykes and Alvarado, 5/2)
The Hill:
DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Lab-Grown Meat
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill banning lab-grown meat in his state Wednesday, in what he described as an effort to “save our beef.” “Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said in a press release Wednesday. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.” (Suter, 5/2)
Research Finds Less Frequent Colon Cancer Screening OK For Some
Researchers found that a negative colonoscopy could be followed by another screening every 15 years, instead of 10. Separately, studies linking cellphone use with nearsightedness trigger worries over "epidemic" of sight problems and its impact.
NBC News:
Colon Cancer Screening May Be Safe Every 15 Years For Some, Research Suggests
New research suggests patients with an average risk of colon cancer may only need to undergo a colonoscopy screening every 15 years instead of the recommended 10. Swedish researchers found that waiting an extra five years after a first negative colonoscopy carried about the same risk of later having a colorectal diagnosis or dying from the disease as getting screened every 10 years. Extending screening time could reduce “unnecessary invasive examinations,” according to the study published Thursday in JAMA Oncology. (Sullivan, 5/2)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Your Cellphone May Be Causing Nearsightedness, Now At Epidemic Levels
Around half of the global population could need corrective lenses by 2050 — a health care burden that already costs Americans an estimated $7.2 billion annually. It’s because myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is at epidemic levels, according to Rochester Institute of Technology professor Andrew Herbert. ... “Two recent studies featuring extensive surveys of children and their parents provide strong support for the idea that an important driver of the uptick in myopia is that people are spending more time focusing on objects immediately in front of our eyes, whether a screen, a book or a drawing pad,” Herbert told the Conversation. (Boyce, 5/2)
CNN:
Women Need To Exercise And Eat Differently Than Men. Dr. Stacy Sims Explains
For centuries, medical researchers have exclusively studied men, downplaying or outright ignoring sex differences and extrapolating their findings to women. However, women are not physiologically the same as men — marked most plainly with the onset of menstruation at female puberty and two X chromosomes — and thus have often been given incomplete, poor and even harmful medical advice. (McManus, 5/2)
Fox News:
Cat Owners Could Be At Higher Risk Of Schizophrenia, Study Suggests, But More Research Is Needed
Research published in Schizophrenia Bulletin found that people who are exposed to cats may have more than double the chances of developing schizophrenia and other similar mental disorders later in life. Australian researchers from the University of Queensland conducted a systematic review of 17 studies performed in 11 countries between Jan. 1, 1980, and May 30, 2023. (Rudy, 5/2)
KFF Health News:
Oh, Dear! Baby Gear! Why Are The Manuals So Unclear?
Since becoming a father a few months ago, I’ve been nursing a grudge against something tiny, seemingly inconsequential, and often discarded: instructional manuals. Parenthood requires a lot of gadgetry to maintain a kid’s health and welfare. Those gadgets require puzzling over booklets, decoding inscrutable pictographs, and wondering whether warnings can be safely ignored or are actually disclosing a hazard. (Tahir, 5/3)
The New York Times:
Orangutan Seen Healing His Facial Wound With Medicinal Plant
It was the first known observation of a wild animal using a plant to treat a wound, and adds to evidence that humans are not alone in using plants for medicinal purposes. (Main, 5/2)
The Washington Post:
How The Arrival Of Iodized Salt 100 Years Ago Changed America
In the early 20th century, iodine deficiency was ravaging much of the northern United States. The region was widely known as the “goiter belt,” for the goiters — heavily swollen thyroid glands — that bulged from many residents’ necks. The issue was more than cosmetic: Iodine deficiency during pregnancy and lactation often led to children with severely diminished IQ and other permanent neurological impairments. (Cavanaugh, 5/1)
The Washington Post:
Most IVF Errors Go Unreported In The Lightly Regulated Fertility Industry
Most of the time, experts say, errors and accidents go unreported in the burgeoning fertility industry, which is largely self-policed. It is not mandated to report errant episodes to the government, the public, any professional organization or even patients — despite a code of ethics that explicitly says practitioners should promptly tell patients about lost or destroyed genetic material. (Bernstein and Torbati, 4/28)
The Washington Post:
Inside The Ground Game To Win Florida Abortion Referendum Votes
There was standing room only for the volunteers gathered near the University of Florida on a recent afternoon to learn how they could campaign in favor of a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Among the tips they got: Don’t mention President Biden or Donald Trump by name. Describe abortion as a health-care issue, not a political one. And don’t be afraid to get personal. (Rozsa, 5/2)
The New York Times:
From Baby Talk To Baby A.I.
Could a better understanding of how infants acquire language help us build smarter A.I. models? (Whang, 4/30)
The New York Times:
Robert Oxnam, China Scholar Beset By Multiple Personalities, Dies At 81
Robert B. Oxnam, an eminent China scholar who learned through psychotherapy that his years of erratic behavior could be explained by the torment of having multiple personalities, died on April 18 at his home in Greenport, N.Y., on the North Fork of Long Island. He was 81. (Sandomir, 5/2)
Viewpoints: Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Is Latest Target In War On Women; Where Are The Doctors?
Editorial writers examine pregnancy protections, physician shortages, IVF rules, and more.
Bloomberg:
Republican Attorneys General Challenge New EEOC Rule On Abortion Accommodations
Republican-led states keep finding ways to challenge the authority of the federal government on anything that doesn’t line up with their conservative worldview. This time the target is a new law that requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant employees. (Patricia Lopez, 5/3)
USA Today:
How Can I Find A Doctor? Physician Shortage Is Changing Medicine
The most urgent threat to our health isn't a microscopic virus or strain of bacteria. It's a shortage of doctors. A whopping 83 million Americans don't have sufficient access to a primary care provider. Within a decade, we could be short almost 50,000 primary care physicians. (Dr. Vin Gupta, 5/1)
The Atlantic:
America’s IVF Failure
When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos are children, effectively banning in vitro fertilization, it produced an uproar. In response, the state legislature quickly granted IVF clinics sweeping immunity, regardless of what egregious errors they may make. (Emi Nietfeld, 5/2)
Stat:
An AI-Based Second Opinion Service Could Improve Patient Care
Millions of Americans rely on the internet to answer questions about their own health. The public release of powerful artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT has only accelerated these trends. (Adam Rodman and Arjun K. Manrai, 5/3)
Stat:
People With Bipolar Disorder Must Help Direct Research, Clinical Care
Doctors have observed and treated bipolar disorder for thousands of years. Known throughout history by many names, like depression, mania, manic-depressive illness, or psychosis, the disorder is common and closely tied to that which makes us human: our thinking, our behavior, our hopes, and our ambitions. (Kay Redfield Jamison, 5/3)