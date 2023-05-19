Investigation Into Navy Suicides Says Leadership Failed To Spot Signs
News outlets report on an investigation into a string of suicides among sailors assigned to the USS George Washington that turned up a number of failures. In other news, a bill to deliver cheaper health care to some vets who retire early and high injury rates among female army recruits.
The Hill:
Investigation Into Suicides On US Navy Ship Reveals Service Failures, Turns Eyes Toward Leadership
An investigation into a string of suicides of U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS George Washington has revealed failures in the working and living conditions at naval shipyards, leading to recommendations for improvements in mental health services, food and housing. “The conditions experienced by those assigned to the USS GEORGE WASHINGTON and MARMC are not the result of any act or inaction by any single leader. Collectively, Navy senior leadership, officer and civilian, let our standards slip — and in so doing we let our people down,” said Navy Chief Adm. Michael Gilday and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in a memo. (Mueller, 5/18)
Military.com:
'A 9/11-Like Event': Navy Report On Carrier Suicides Cites Missed Warning Signs, Leadership Failures
The ship was failing to provide many of the programs that were supposed to help the crew deal with stress. During a briefing to reporters, Adm. Daryl Caudle, the man who oversees much of the Navy's East Coast fleet, said he saw the cluster of deaths as "a 9/11-like event." (Toropin, 5/18)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other military health news —
Military.Com:
Guardsmen And Reservists Who Retire Early Could Get Cheaper Health Care Under Senate Bill
National Guardsmen and reservists who retire before age 60 would be eligible for low-cost military health care plans under a bill being introduced Thursday by a bipartisan pair of senators, potentially saving those retirees thousands of dollars per year. The bill, from Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would allow retired reserve personnel to sign up for some Tricare plans as soon as they begin receiving retirement pay, rather than having to wait until they're 60 years old, as is the case now. (Kheel, 5/18)
Military.com:
Nearly 1 In 3 Female Recruits Were Injured In Army Basic Training Last Year
Women are at least twice as likely as men to be injured in Army basic training, according to data collected over six years by the service. Most of those injuries were musculoskeletal -- meaning they affect the bones, muscles, joints and tendons of female recruits. Military.com obtained the injury data as the Army is looking for ways to boost recovery for men and women moving through boot camp. (Beynon, 5/18)