KFF Health News’ yearlong investigation exposed a staggering failure of U.S. health care: It systematically pushes patients into debt.

“Diagnosis: Debt” revealed the scope and severity of this crisis as no one has before: A quarter of those with debt owe more than $5,000. And nearly as many with any amount of debt don’t expect to pay it off in their lifetimes. Black Americans are 50% as likely as whites to owe money for medical care. And 20% of U.S. hospitals will deny nonemergency care to patients with an outstanding bill.

The investigation unmasked the opaque world of medical billing and collections and a vast new industry that preys on patients. And it garnered prompt attention and action in Washington and beyond.

In intimate, multimedia stories, “Diagnosis: Debt” documented the suffering and sacrifices this burden forces on patients and their families. KFF Health News and our partners at NPR and CBS News profiled people driven from their homes, new parents who took on extra work, and retirees pushed to bankruptcy because of debt.