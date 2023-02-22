Diagnosis: Debt
A woman stands outside in front of a tall white fence in late afternoon sun.

Diagnosis: Debt

More than 100 million people in America — a startling 41% of adults — are saddled with medical bills they cannot pay, according to a KFF Health News investigation with NPR and CBS News. The project exposed that medical debt — rather than fighting disease — is now a defining feature of the nation’s health care system.

Featured Stories

100 Million People in America Are Saddled With Health Care Debt

June 16, 2022

The U.S. health system now produces debt on a mass scale, a new investigation shows. Patients face gut-wrenching sacrifices.

A family stands together in a room painted dark blue.

In America, Cancer Patients Endure Debt on Top of Disease

July 9, 2022

Medical breakthroughs mean cancer is less likely to kill, but survival can come at an extraordinary cost as patients drain savings, declare bankruptcy, or lose their homes, a KHN-NPR investigation finds.

A woman holding a young child and kissing her on the cheek stands outside in front of a coniferous tree.

Nursing Homes Are Suing the Friends and Family of Residents to Collect Debts

July 28, 2022

Debt lawsuits — long a byproduct of America’s medical debt crisis — can ensnare not only patients but also those who help sick and older people be admitted to nursing homes, a KHN-NPR investigation finds.

A woman sitting in a red armchair looks at the camera.

Few Places Have More Medical Debt Than Dallas-Fort Worth, but Hospitals There Are Thriving

September 28, 2022

Some hospitals notch big profits while patients are pushed into debt by skyrocketing medical prices and high deductibles, a KHN analysis finds.

A man in a checkered shirt sits on a brown couch in a living room.

Knoxville’s Black Community Endured Deeply Rooted Racism. Now There Is Medical Debt.

October 28, 2022

Despite the end of Jim Crow segregation, its legacy lives on in medical debt that disproportionately burdens Black communities.

A Black woman in a light pink blouse and dark blazer sits behind a desk and looks off to her left.

How Banks and Private Equity Cash In When Patients Can’t Pay Their Medical Bills

November 17, 2022

Hospitals strike deals with financing companies, generating profits for lenders, and more debt for patients.

An Atrium Health sign directs drivers to the emergency department, was well as visitor parking and several other entrances.

What Germany’s Coal Miners Can Teach America About Medical Debt

December 14, 2022

Coal mining ended in Germany’s Saarland a decade ago, but the transition away from coal has been smoother than in West Virginia, which has more medical debt than any state in America.

A photo shows Dr. Eckart Rolshoven sitting at a desk for a picture.

Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KFF Health News Investigation Finds. Does Yours?

December 21, 2022

An examination of billing policies and practices at more than 500 hospitals across the country shows widespread reliance on aggressive collection tactics.

A photo shows the exterior of Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Debt At A Glance

Tell Us About Your Medical Debt

Have you been forced into debt because of a medical or dental bill? Have you had to make any changes in your life because of such debt? Have you been pursued by debt collectors for a medical bill? We want to hear about it.

Share Your Story

The Crisis

KFF Health News’ yearlong investigation exposed a staggering failure of U.S. health care: It systematically pushes patients into debt.

“Diagnosis: Debt” revealed the scope and severity of this crisis as no one has before: A quarter of those with debt owe more than $5,000. And nearly as many with any amount of debt don’t expect to pay it off in their lifetimes. Black Americans are 50% as likely as whites to owe money for medical care. And 20% of U.S. hospitals will deny nonemergency care to patients with an outstanding bill.

The investigation unmasked the opaque world of medical billing and collections and a vast new industry that preys on patients. And it garnered prompt attention and action in Washington and beyond.

In intimate, multimedia stories, “Diagnosis: Debt” documented the suffering and sacrifices this burden forces on patients and their families. KFF Health News and our partners at NPR and CBS News profiled people driven from their homes, new parents who took on extra work, and retirees pushed to bankruptcy because of debt.

Upended: How Medical Debt Changed Their Lives

Some lost their homes. Some emptied their retirement accounts. Some struggled to feed and clothe their families. Medical debt now touches more than 100 million people in America, as the U.S. health care system pushes patients into debt on a mass scale. Debtors are from all walks of life and all corners of the country. Here are their stories ― how they got into debt, what they’ve given up for it, and how they’re living with the burden.

Read the Profiles

More Stories from the Project

Biden Administration Urged to Take More Aggressive Steps to Relieve Medical Debt

March 7, 2023

Consumer and patient advocates push for new federal rules to protect Americans from debt collectors and force hospitals to make financial assistance more accessible.

A family sitting together on a couch.

Kids’ Mental Health Care Leaves Parents in Debt and in the Shadows

October 19, 2022

A youth mental health crisis and a shortage of therapists and other care providers who take insurance are pushing many families into financial ruin. But it's rarely acknowledged as medical debt.

Medical Debt Sunk Her Credit. New Changes From the Credit Reporting Agencies Won’t Help.

October 6, 2022

New policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from harming people’s credit scores are on the way. But the concessions made by top credit reporting companies may fall short for those with the largest debt — especially Black Americans in the South.

A woman in a white shirt stands in front of a dark red couch.

After Wiping Out $6.7 Billion in Medical Debt, This Nonprofit Is Just Getting Started

August 16, 2022

Nonprofit RIP Medical Debt buys up unpaid hospital bills plaguing low-income patients and frees them from having to pay.

A woman in a green dress sits on a couch.

The Debt Crisis That Sick Americans Can’t Avoid

August 2, 2022

The federal government is stepping in to assist student loan borrowers. But little public attention has been focused on what is — statistically, at least — a bigger, broader debt crisis in our country: An estimated 100 million people in the U.S., or 41% of all adults, are saddled with pernicious health care debt.

A family stands together in a room painted dark blue.

How to Get Rid of Medical Debt — Or Avoid It in the First Place

July 1, 2022

Medical bills can add stress to the already stressful experience of dealing with a medical crisis. And if you can’t pay those bills, they can linger, wreaking havoc on your financial goals and credit. Here’s how to protect yourself.

A digital illustration in pencil and watercolor. A woman with pink, curly hair climbs up a spiral staircase. She is trying to avoid medical bills that fall from above like heavy snowfall. The staircase is colored various shades of vibrant blues and darken s at the center to appear bottomless. The image looks to be a dreamscape or nightmare of medical debt.

Medical Bills Can Shatter Lives. North Carolina May Act to ‘De-Weaponize’ That Debt.

June 21, 2022

Medical debt is most prevalent in the Southeast, where states have not expanded Medicaid and have few consumer protection laws. Now, North Carolina is considering two bills that could change that, making the state a leader in protecting patients from high medical bills.

A digital illustration in pencil and watercolor. In the center of the image, there is a square. Within that square is a hospital room. A concerned woman wearing yellows stands beside a hospital bed, holding a briefcase. There is a partially-deflated balloon in the corner that reads “Get Well!” Outside the room, it is raining medical bills and debt collection notices.

Audio Gallery

“Diagnosis: Debt” Featured on CBS

About the Project

“Diagnosis: Debt” is a reporting partnership between KFF Health News and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America.

The series draws on original polling by KFF, court records, federal data on hospital finances, contracts obtained through public records requests, data on international health systems, and a yearlong investigation into the financial assistance and collection policies of more than 500 hospitals across the country. 

Additional research was conducted by the Urban Institute, which analyzed credit bureau and other demographic data on poverty, race, and health status for KFF Health News to explore where medical debt is concentrated in the U.S. and what factors are associated with high debt levels.

The JPMorgan Chase Institute analyzed records from a sampling of Chase credit card holders to look at how customers’ balances may be affected by major medical expenses. And the CED Project, a Denver nonprofit, worked with KFF Health News on a survey of its clients to explore links between medical debt and housing instability. 

KFF Health News journalists worked with KFF public opinion researchers to design and analyze the “KFF Health Care Debt Survey.” The survey was conducted Feb. 25 through March 20, 2022, online and via telephone, in English and Spanish, among a nationally representative sample of 2,375 U.S. adults, including 1,292 adults with current health care debt and 382 adults who had health care debt in the past five years. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample and 3 percentage points for those with current debt. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher.

Reporters from KFF Health News and NPR also conducted hundreds of interviews with patients across the country; spoke with physicians, health industry leaders, consumer advocates, debt lawyers, and researchers; and reviewed scores of studies and surveys about medical debt.

