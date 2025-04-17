Donate
Dead Zone
The train crossing of a rural road surrounded by three low buildings.

Dead Zone

Millions of rural Americans live in counties with doctor shortages and where high-speed internet connections aren’t adequate to access advanced telehealth services. A KFF Health News analysis found people in these “dead zones” live sicker and die younger on average than their peers in well-connected regions. KFF Health News and partner InvestigateTV tell the stories of residents whose health care falls into the gap.

Featured articles

Millions in US Live in Places Where Doctors Don’t Practice and Telehealth Doesn’t Reach

March 10, 2025

Nearly 3 million Americans live sicker, shorter lives in the hundreds of rural counties where doctor shortages are the worst and poor internet connections mean little or no access to telehealth services.

Rural Hospitals and Patients Are Disconnected From Modern Care

April 9, 2025

Technological gaps handicap rural hospitals as billions in federal funding to modernize infrastructure lags. The reliance on outdated technology and piecemeal systems challenge staffs and erode patient care.

Credits

Reporters

Sarah Jane Tribble
Holly K. Hacker
Caresse Jackman, InvestigateTV

Producers

Lydia Zuraw
Lynne Shallcross
Eric Harkleroad

Editors

Nathan Payne
Emily Featherston, InvestigateTV
Brandon Wissbaum, InvestigateTV
Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise

Photographers

Andi Rice
Owen Hornstein, InvestigateTV