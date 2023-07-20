Juul Seeks FDA Authorization For New Vape That Aims To Curb Underage Use

Juul is applying for FDA approval of its new high-tech vaporizer that prevents unauthorized refills and uses an app to restrict underage access.

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Has A New High-Tech Vape And Hopes The FDA Won’t Ban It

Juul Labs is seeking U.S. authorization for a next-generation vaporizer, while the e-cigarette maker waits for word on whether its current products can stay on the market. (Maloney, 7/19)

Reuters: Juul Seeks US Authorization For New E-Cigarette

Juul Labs said on Wednesday it was seeking U.S. authorization for a new e-cigarette that has age-verification capabilities and prevents the use of unauthorized refill cartridges. The vaporizer, which has a unique Pod ID chip to prevent the use of counterfeit cartridges and an app to restrict underage access, is already on sale in Britain after its launch in 2021 as JUUL2 System. In its latest premarket tobacco product application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration submitted on Tuesday, Juul Labs said it was seeking to sell tobacco-flavored pods at a nicotine concentration of less than 2%. (7/19)

On health insurance denials for the poor —

The New York Times: Health Insurers Deny Medical Care For The Poor At High Rates, Report Says

Private health insurance companies paid by Medicaid denied millions of requests for care for low-income Americans with little oversight from federal and state authorities, according to a new report by U.S. investigators published Wednesday. Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor that covers nearly 87 million people, contracts with companies to reimburse hospitals and doctors for treatment and to manage an individual’s medical care. About three-quarters of people enrolled in Medicaid receive health services through private companies, which are typically paid a fixed amount per patient rather than for each procedure or visit. (Abelson, 7/19)

On other public health matters —

Stateline: A ‘She-Cession’ No More: After COVID Dip, Women’s Employment Hits All-Time High

After fears of a “she-cession” during the pandemic, women have returned to the workforce at unprecedented rates. Much of the gain reflects a boom in jobs traditionally held by women, including nursing and teaching. Many good-paying jobs in fields such as construction and tech management are still dominated by men, a continuing challenge for states trying to even the playing field for women workers. (Henderson, 7/19)

Stateline: States Stiffen Penalties For Fentanyl, Despite Public Health Concerns

As they struggle to reduce drug overdose deaths, policymakers across the United States are embroiled in a heated debate over creating and increasing criminal penalties related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine. Legislators pushing the new wave of criminal penalties say the laws will deter drug distributors and hold offenders accountable. But opponents — including some public health officials — warn of potential consequences such as worsening the opioid crisis and pushing users toward more dangerous synthetic alternatives. (Hernández, 7/20)

The Washington Post: Rising Number Of Overdose Deaths Involve Mix Of Opioids With Cocaine, Meth

The evolving overdose crisis in the United States is making another lethal turn, federal disease trackers reported Wednesday: Increasingly, people dying from opioids are also using stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine. An analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that between 2011 and 2021, the age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths involving opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled, far outpacing the rate of deaths involving only cocaine. In 2021 alone, nearly 80 percent of the 24,486 cocaine overdose deaths recorded in the United States also involved an opioid. (Ovalle, 7/19)

USA Today: The Fittest City In America Ranks Health Of The 100 Largest Cities

Even as the nation moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of U.S. adults don’t get enough aerobic activity and fewer than 1 in 4 adults do enough aerobic and strength exercises. According to the latest fitness ranking of the nation's 100 largest cities, about 51% of adults get American College of Sports Medicine's recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity every week. Such routine physical activity helps stave off chronic disease and reduces or prevents symptoms of anxiety and depression. (Alltucker, 7/19)

Politico: Water Groups Sound The Alarm Over ‘Forever Chemicals’ Costs

During a national news conference held Tuesday, members of the Water Coalition Against PFAS underscored concerns around the financial realities of remediation, along with the industry's precarious position. They argued that cost estimates from Congress and EPA vastly underestimate the burden on water utilities, which the coalition asserted will wind up being passed to consumers if something is not done to address the issue. (Crunden, 7/19)

