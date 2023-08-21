Maryland Joins List Of States With Locally Acquired Malaria Case

Such cases are rare, NBC News reports. The patient, the latest in a string of such infections, hadn't recently traveled outside the U.S. Meanwhile, in Florida, four new cases of locally acquired dengue fever were reported between July 30 and Aug. 5, bringing the state's total to 10 this year.

NBC News: Maryland Reports First Locally Acquired Malaria Case In 40 Years

Another case of rare "locally acquired" malaria, this one in the Washington, D.C., area, has been reported amid a string of such infections since May, officials said Friday. The unidentified patient had not traveled recently outside the U.S., the Maryland Health Department said in a statement. The person was hospitalized and is recovering, it said. (Romero, 8/20)

Health News Florida: New Cases Of Locally Acquired Dengue Were Reported In Broward And Miami-Dade

Four new cases of the locally acquired mosquito-borne illness dengue fever were reported in Broward and Miami-Dade counties between July 30 and Aug. 5 by the Florida Department of Health. There have been 10 locally acquired cases in Florida this year. Eight in Miami-Dade and two in Broward. (Herrera, 8/18)

CBS News: Salmonella Outbreak Across 11 States Linked To Small Turtles

An 11-state salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday. At least 26 illnesses have been reported, with nine hospitalizations, the health organization said. The outbreak spans the country. Tennessee, with six cases, has been hit hardest. There are also cases in Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania and New York. (Chasan, 8/20)

San Francisco Chronicle: South Bay Airport Sparks Controversy In Fight To Ban Leaded Fuel

Two years ago, children in the heart of Silicon Valley were found to have blood lead levels higher than those found at the peak of the Flint, Mich., water crisis. One likely culprit: an airport where local pilots fill up their planes with fuel containing lead, embedded among schools, homes, parks, a Boys & Girls Club and a mall in a largely Latino community in East San Jose. (Hao, 8/19)

WUSF Public Media: An 'Alarming Level' Of PFAS Found In Some Florida Drinking Water, A Scientist Says

In Florida, the latest drinking water results show an “alarming level” of PFAS compounds at the Orangewood Water System in Holiday and in the city of Pembroke Pines. (Meszaros, 8/18)

St. Louis Public Radio: Wash U Scientists Cite Dangers Of Brown Carbon From Wildfires

Wildfire smoke may produce more damaging smoke particles than scientists had thought, according to a study led by Washington University scientists. The research team worked with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2019 to examine wildfire smoke across California, Idaho, Oregon and Arizona. Scientists analyzed the smoke produced by megafire events and the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and observed more light absorption from dark brown carbon, a previously overlooked particle. (Davis, 8/21)

On the heat wave —

Kansas City Star: 169 People Treated During Heat Warning At Garmin KC Air Show

More than 100 people were initially treated for medical concerns at the Garmin KC Air Show Saturday amid an extreme heat wave. The show went on Sunday as sweltering temperatures continued, and dozens more people were treated. Of those who received medical attention Saturday, five had to be transported to the hospital, Johnson County MED-ACT said in a post on Facebook reporting patient numbers. A sixth person was hospitalized Sunday. (Spoerre, 8/20)

NBC News: Hot Classrooms Are Impairing Student Learning And Health Amid Record-Hot Year, Teachers Say

Research has shown that hot classrooms can impair student learning. In one study published in 2020, researchers found that "students who experience hotter temperatures during the school year before their exams exhibit reduced learning" and that students scored lower with each additional day of temperatures around 80 degrees or above. The study also found that heat "has substantially larger impacts on the achievement of students in lower-income school districts," especially Black and Latino students. (Silva, 8/19)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription