Mass. Cancer Care Center Abruptly Closes, Leaving Patients In A Lurch

Steward Medical Group officials are hoping to reopen Brockton facility once they find a new physician. Meanwhile, Minnesotans will have to travel farther for in-patient care after Mahnomen converts to rural emergency hospital.

CBS News: Patients Devastated After Steward Closes Cancer Care Center In Brockton

Another headache for patients of Steward Health Care. Cancer patients now must go elsewhere for treatment, after their clinic suddenly shut down. Steward Medical Group officials say the hematology oncology service at its Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton has temporarily paused, "because the physician left, and will be re-opened as soon as we recruit a new one." (Mutasa, 4/19)

Minnesota Public Radio: Facing Financial Problems, Mahnomen Hospital Cuts In-Patient Care

It may sound strange, but the hospital in Mahnomen, Minnesota won’t have hospital stays for its patients anymore. The tiny hospital is converting to a rural emergency hospital, leaving many rural Minnesotans far from in-patient care. It’s the first to do so in Minnesota after the option was created in at the start of 2023, but probably won’t be the last. (Wurzer and Younger, 4/18)

KFF Health News: He Thinks His Wife Died In An Understaffed Hospital. Now He’s Trying To Change The Industry

For the past year, police Detective Tim Lillard has spent most of his waking hours unofficially investigating his wife’s death. The question has never been exactly how Ann Picha-Lillard died on Nov. 19, 2022: She succumbed to respiratory failure after an infection put too much strain on her weakened lungs. She was 65. For Tim Lillard, the question has been why. (Wells, 4/19)

KFF Health News: In San Francisco’s Chinatown, A CEO Works With The Community To Bolster Hospital

Chinese Hospital, located in the heart of this city’s legendary Chinatown, struggles with many of the same financial and demographic challenges that plague small independent hospitals in underserved areas across the country. Many of its patients are aging Chinese speakers with limited incomes who are reliant on Medicare and Medi-Cal, which pay less than commercial insurance and often don’t fully cover provider costs. (Wolfson, 4/19)

CBS News: El Dorado Hills Clinic Is Expanding. Here's What That Means For Patients

A local hospital is expanding its services to not only provide care to a wider range of people but also attract more talent. "Population health in Marshall is us taking responsibility for the whole of our community so particularly our patients but really the whole community," Martin Entwistle, Associate Chief Medical Officer, said. (Reilly, 4/18)

Also —

Modern Healthcare: Included Health Moves Into Specialty Care

Included Health and other companies that offer digital health products to employers are facing an uncertain market, with would-be clients sometimes overwhelmed by options and potentially skeptical of virtual-first services. According to Included Health President Robin Glass, simplification is the answer. “Employers are standing up and saying they have 20 different benefits that they're managing and it’s just too much,” Glass said in an interview. (Perna, 4/18)

CBS News: Robotic Surgery Program Now Performed At Cook County Health

A robot could soon operate on patients at Stroger Hospital who need surgery. Cook County Health officially launched its Robotic Surgery Program. County board members and health officials gathered at Stroger on Wednesday for the big reveal. They said robotic surgery is often better for patients because it can be less invasive and performed through small incisions. The goal is to ensure that all patients, regardless of age, race, wealth, or status, can access the best possible medical care. (4/17)

