Midwest Again Covered In Unhealthy Smoke From Canadian Wildfires
At one point Tuesday night, Chicago and Detroit had the worst air quality in the world. Axios explains why inhaling the smoke is a bad idea.
CNN:
Canada Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alerts For Over 80 Million From The Midwest To The East Coast
Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweeps across the US border Tuesday, prompting beach closures, warnings about reduced visibility and calls to stay indoors. ... As smoke crosses into the US, air quality alerts have been issued for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland as well as parts of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are being advised to stay indoors with their air conditioning running or, in some areas, wear N95 masks if they have to be outside. (Salahieh and Sutton, 6/28)
NPR:
Smoke From Canada Wildfires Has Reached Europe
The enormous band of smoke began reaching the Azores islands on Sunday and reached western Europe on Monday, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere, or IPMA. The smoke is also affecting Spain, France and other countries to the north. Unlike the low-lying smoke that triggered hazardous air quality alerts in the U.S. earlier this month, the smoke that has reached Europe seems to be hanging higher in the air, at 1,100 meters (3,609 feet) and above, according to climate agencies. (Chappell, 6/27)
Axios:
How Canada's Wildfire Smoke Affects Your Body
A new wave of wildfire smoke from Canada reached the U.S. on Tuesday, triggering air quality alerts for millions of people. Why it matters: Breathing in the unhealthy levels of smoke and other air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing lung and heart conditions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Knutson, 6/27)
The Star Tribune:
Health Experts Explain How To Keep Minnesota Kids Safe Outside When Air Quality Dips
Nick Witcraft, a research scientist and meteorologist for the MPCA, said ozone pollution is typically at its worst from noon to early evening. That's because ozone needs sunlight to form, so health experts say it's best to limit outdoor activities — for kids and adults — to the morning and late evenings. Wildfire smoke, on the other hand, ebbs and flows at the whims of the blazes from which it originates. (Campuzano and Johnson, 6/27)