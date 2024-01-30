Mifepristone Supreme Court Case Will Be Heard On March 26

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for March 26 in a closely watched case over access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used most commonly in the U.S. for a medication abortion. Issues of FDA authority are also at stake in the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about access to the abortion medication mifepristone on March 26. The lawsuit is the first major test of abortion limits to go before the highest court since the same panel overturned federal abortion rights in June 2022. It also could have massive ramifications for the Food and Drug Administration’s authority. (Owermohle, 1/29)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. Supreme Court Sets Up Showdown Over Whether Abortion Is Protected By State Constitution

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday stopped just short of recognizing abortion access as a right protected by the state’s constitution. But in a fractured decision, three of the five justices weighing that question signaled that they could be open to making such a finding in the future. The debate arose in a case on a much narrower issue — a challenge to a state law limiting Medicaid funding for abortions except in cases involving rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother. (Roebuck, Gantz, and McGoldrick, 1/29)

WUSF: Abortion Rights Supporters Worry About A Bill To Expand Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Abortion rights supporters in Florida are concerned about legislation that could allow parents to sue for civil damages in the death of a fetus. The bill would add “parents of an unborn child” to the list of people allowed to file wrongful death lawsuits. It specifies that legal action could not be brought against the mother. (Colombini, 1/29)

Los Angeles Times: Kamala Harris Brings Abortion Rights Tour To San Jose

Vice President Kamala Harris brought her abortion rights tour to California on Monday, elevating the issue in a left-leaning state as Democrats nationwide warn that Republicans could enact a federal ban on the procedure if they take control of Congress on election day. At an event at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose, Harris applauded the state for having some of the nation’s strongest abortion access protections but rallied California voters to remain “vigilant” and to take the issue seriously in congressional races in November. (Mays, 1/29)

Politico: The Anti-Abortion Plan Ready For Trump On Day One

Anti-abortion groups have not yet persuaded Donald Trump to commit to signing a national ban if he returns to the White House. But, far from being deterred, those groups are designing a far-reaching anti-abortion agenda for the former president to implement as soon as he is in office. In emerging plans that involve everything from the EPA to the Federal Trade Commission to the Postal Service, nearly 100 anti-abortion and conservative groups are mapping out ways the next president can use the sprawling federal bureaucracy to curb abortion access. (Ollstein, 1/29)

Business Insider: Evangelical Christian Voters Say Supporting Trump Is All About Abortion. It's More Complicated Than That

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, many wondered how evangelical Christians could vote for him, a twice-divorced real estate magnate better known for a reality TV show, playboy image, and rumored affairs than for his faith. There was a common refrain: It's all about abortion. For a certain segment of evangelical Christians and Republicans, that's certainly true. But increasingly, for those who identify as evangelical Christians, abortion is not at the top of the priority list, experts said. (Vlamis, 1/29)

Other health news from the Trump and Biden administrations —

CBS News: Trump-Era White House Medical Unit Gave Controlled Substances To Ineligible Staff, Watchdog Finds

A new report from the Department of Defense inspector general found the military-run White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible staff, in violation of federal law and policy, with senior leaders in the unit directing practices out of line with Pentagon guidance. The report also found White House military medical unit providers said they weren't empowered to deny requests from senior unit leaders. (Watson, 1/29)

The Washington Post: Merrick Garland To Undergo Back Surgery, Will Briefly Hand Off Duties

Attorney General Merrick Garland will hand off duties over the weekend to his top deputy while he undergoes lower back surgery on Saturday, Justice Department spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. Hinojosa described the surgery as “minimally invasive” and said Garland, 71, would be under general anesthesia for about 90 minutes. He is expected to return home the same day as the surgery and plans to report back to work next week. (Stein, 1/29)

