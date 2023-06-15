Morgue Manager At Harvard Med School Accused Of Body Part Thefts
News outlets cover a shocking accusation leveled at a morgue manager at Harvard Medical School and his wife. The pair are accused of stealing body parts, including heads and brains, and selling them as part of a nationwide network. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch calls out medical debt in the U.S.
WBUR News:
Harvard Medical School Morgue Manager Accused Of Stealing, Selling Human Body Parts As Part Of 'Nationwide Network'
A manager of Harvard Medical School's morgue and his wife are accused of stealing human body parts — among them heads, brains, skin and bones — from donated cadavers and selling them, according to a federal indictment. Cedric Lodge, 55, was identified as the morgue manager in a federal indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Lodge and five others, including his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, are facing charges of conspiracy and transport of stolen goods. (Jarmanning, 6/14)
The Boston Globe:
Harvard Morgue Manager Accused Of Stealing, Selling Body Parts
According to Harvard Medical School, Lodge’s responsibilities included “preparing for and intaking anatomical donors’ bodies, coordinating embalming, overseeing the storage and movement of cadavers to and from teaching labs, and, when studies were complete, preparing remains to be transported to and from the external crematorium and, when appropriate, for burial.” He did not manage other employees, according to the school’s media relations team. (Porter, 6/14)
KFF Health News:
International Rights Group Calls Out US For Allowing Hospitals To Push Millions Into Debt
Human Rights Watch, the nonprofit that for decades has called attention to the victims of war, famine, and political repression around the world, is taking aim at U.S. hospitals for pushing millions of American patients into debt. In a new report, published June 15, the group calls for stronger government action to protect Americans from aggressive billing and debt collection by nonprofit hospitals, which Human Rights Watch said are systematically undermining patients’ human rights. (Levey, 6/15)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins University And Health System Hit By MOVEit Data Breach; Students And Patients Asked To Be Vigilant
Students, staff and faculty at the Johns Hopkins University as well as patients at the related medical system may have had sensitive information exposed following a recent cybersecurity attack on widely used software, according to the institution. A data breach May 31 involving MOVEit, a file transfer software, impacted both the private research university as well as Johns Hopkins Medicine, the university and medical system said in a letter. (Belson, 6/14)
Stat:
Advisory Group Rejects Bid To Make Medical Device Tracking Easier
Every medical device has its own unique code, allowing manufacturers to keep track of their products once they enter the market. But while these codes are critical for recalling faulty devices or issuing updates, they rarely make their way into health records. (Lawrence, 6/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Top Takeaways From Modern Healthcare's ESG Summit
Tackling environmental, social and governance issues in the healthcare industry requires a long-term view that can often be overshadowed by daily operations. Health system executives at this week's Modern Healthcare’s ESG: The Implementation Imperative Summit addressed strategies to reduce carbon emissions, vetting suppliers based on their carbon footprints and incorporating sustainable governance structures, among other topics. Here are five takeaways. (Kacik, 6/14)