Neuralink’s First Human Brain Implant Trial Gets Underway
The patient received the first human Neuralink system Sunday and is said to be recovering well. It received FDA permission to begin human trials back in May, and the company began recruiting patients in the fall.
CNBC:
Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants Brain Tech In Human Patient For The First Time
Elon Musk’s neurotech startup Neuralink implanted its device in a human for the first time on Sunday, and the patient is “recovering well,” the billionaire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. The company is developing a brain implant that aims to help patients with severe paralysis control external technologies using only neural signals. (Capoot, 1/29)
The Washington Post:
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants Brain Chip In First Human Subject
Placed in the part of the brain that plans movements, the device is designed to interpret a person’s neural activity, so they can control external devices such as a smartphone or computer with their thoughts, Neuralink’s website says. The device is currently in clinical trials, which are open to some individuals who have quadriplegia due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or a spinal cord injury, according to a recruitment pamphlet. Musk said Monday that the first Neuralink product will be called Telepathy and initially used by people who have lost the ability to use their limbs. “Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer,” he wrote. “That’s the goal.” (Ables, 1/30)
Bloomberg:
Neuralink: What To Know About The First Human Brain Implant At Musk’s Startup
Neuralink builds on decades of technology aimed at implanting electrodes in human brains to interpret signals and treat conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. One early device is known as the Utah array, which was first demonstrated in a human in 2004. Many competitors have entered the field, including Synchron and Precision Neuroscience. (McBride, 1/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip In Human. Big Tech Will Be Watching
It’s a potentially significant breakthrough in the field of brain-computer interface technology and the development will also have implications for the tech sector. Musk’s aim is for people to control smartphones and computers. Big Tech names such as the likes of Apple, Microsoft and others will undoubtedly be monitoring Neuralink’s progress even if they don’t plan to get involved in brain-computer interface technology for now. (Keown, 1/30)
In case you missed it —
Wired:
The Gruesome Story Of How Neuralink’s Monkeys Actually Died
Elon Musk says no primates died as a result of Neuralink’s implants. A WIRED investigation now reveals the grisly specifics of their deaths as US authorities have been asked to investigate Musk’s claims. (Mehrotra and Cameron, 9/20/23)