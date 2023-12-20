Paxlovid Cuts Death Rates In Half When Taken On Day Zero Or 1
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Early Paxlovid For COVID-19 Halved Death, Hospitalization In New Study
Starting the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) 0 or 1 day after COVID-19 symptom onset halved 28-day all-cause death and hospitalization rates compared with waiting 2 or more days, University of Hong Kong researchers report in Nature Communications. (Van Beusekom, 12/19)
ScienceDaily:
Secret Vulnerabilities Of Cancer's 'Death Star' Revealed
Researchers have comprehensively identified the allosteric control sites found in the protein KRAS. These are highly sought after targets for drug development, representing secret vulnerabilities which can be exploited to control the effects of one of the most important causes of cancer. (Center for Genomic Regulation, 12/18)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Astellas' Combination Therapy For Bladder Cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Astellas Pharma's (4503.T) Padcev in combination with Merck's (MRK.N) Keytruda for a type of bladder cancer. In April, FDA had granted accelerated approval to this combination for treating patients suffering from the disease that are ineligible for chemotherapy with the commonly used cancer drug, cisplatin. (12/15)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Arcutis' Drug To Treat Chronic Skin Disease
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics' (ARQT.O) drug for treating a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis in individuals nine years of age and older. Shares of Arcutis jumped 20% in extended trade to $2.94. (Jain, 12/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Bristol Myers Squibb To Discontinue Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Trial
Bristol Myers Squibb said its study that evaluated treating metastatic colorectal cancer through a combination of nivolumab and relatlimab will be discontinued. The global biopharmaceutical company on Friday said the decision regarding the Phase 3 Relativity-123 trial comes after receiving a planned analysis conducted by an independent data-monitoring committee. (Ojea, 12/15)