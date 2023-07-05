Perspectives: Ideas to Make Scripts More Affordable; Stricter Regulation Needed In Generic Drug Market
Stat:
Sen. Bill Cassidy On How To Lower Drug Prices
Many formerly debilitating and fatal chronic diseases, genetic conditions, and cancers are now curable or manageable thanks to medical innovation. Treatments that would once have been miraculous are commonplace. But if a patient cannot afford innovative treatments, to them it is as if that innovation never occurred. (Bill Cassidy, 7/5)
Bloomberg:
How The FDA Should Deal With Tainted Drugs From India And China
In recent months, US regulators uncovered serious lapses in quality control at Indian pharmaceutical factories making generic drugs for sale in America — including contaminated products, unsanitary conditions, poorly trained staff and suspicious quantities of shredded documents. (6/30)
Stat:
Prescription Digital Therapeutics Are Key To Pharma’s Future
Five years from now, when patients walk into a doctor’s office presenting symptoms of almost any condition you can envision — whether migraine, multiple sclerosis, or obesity — their physician will offer a new kind of treatment plan that involves both pharmaceutical-based medication and a prescription digital therapeutic. (David Benshoof Klein, 7/3)