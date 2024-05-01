Perspectives: Inflation Reduction Act Will Make Meds More Affordable; Opill Will Need Teens To Be Educated
The Washington Post:
6 Ways The Biden Administration Is Lowering Drug Prices For Seniors
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, one of President Biden’s signature achievements, prescription drugs are set to become substantially more affordable for seniors. Yet many Americans seem unaware of just how monumental these changes will be. (Leana S. Wen, 4/30)
Miami Herald:
Students Should Be Able To Learn About Birth Control
Opill was recently recognized as the first FDA-approved over-the-counter daily birth control pill. While this is a step forward for contraceptive access, how can we make sure that young people - who are often navigating their sexual health for the first time and may not be well-informed on safe sex practices - know about the pill and how to obtain it? (Suhanee Mitragotri, 5/1)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Subcutaneous Administration Of A Monoclonal Antibody To Prevent Malaria
Subcutaneous administration of the monoclonal antibody L9LS protected adults against controlled Plasmodium falciparum infection in a phase 1 trial. Whether a monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously can protect children from P. falciparum infection in a region where this organism is endemic is unclear. (Kassoum Kayentao, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., et al, 4/26)