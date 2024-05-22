Perspectives: Psychedelic Therapies Coming To Florida; Steps To Mitigate Opioid Epidemic Are Backfiring
Miami Herald:
Two Ways To Make Psychedelic Therapy Available To All In Florida
The FDA has now granted breakthrough therapy designation to several psychedelic-based therapies: two psilocybin-based therapies for the treatment of depression, LSD for anxiety, and MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD.) Florida already has begun preparing for the advent of psychedelic-based therapies, as many psychedelic drug development companies have relocated here alongside the already high concentration of entrepreneurs and investment funds advancing the psychedelic therapeutic ecosystem. (Sam Clark, 5/21)
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Reforms Meant To Combat Opioids Are Now Hampering Addiction Care
Buprenorphine, the only drug currently available at pharmacies to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain. It's an unfortunate side effect of a pharmacy system under pressure and, ironically, regulations that were meant to curb the opioid epidemic in the first place. (5/20)
Stat:
Leveraging Data From Real-World Settings
Thanks to new regulatory frameworks like the Food and Drug Administration’s Breakthrough Therapy designation, drugs are coming to market faster than ever. A 2024 analysis of drugs included in this program showed they had 23% shorter clinical development timelines than those that were not part of the program, with no negative effects on their safety profiles. (Jenna Phillips, 5/22)