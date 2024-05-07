Psych Hospital Often Falsified Records To Its Benefit, Former Staffers Allege
Workers at Jacksonville's Brynn Marr Hospital in North Carolina say management told them to exaggerate diagnoses. In other news, researchers explore the teen mental health crisis.
North Carolina Health News and WRAL-TV:
Former Psych Hospital Staff Allege They Were Told To Falsify Records
Days after her 21st birthday in March 2023, Mo Hatcher found herself short of breath and dizzy, feeling helpless at what she described as minor inconveniences to most people, but major events for her. Hatcher had a history of anxiety, but her panic attacks had become more frequent and intense, at times feeling like a heart attack, she said. Hatcher asked her parents to take her to Brynn Marr Hospital, a psychiatric facility near her home in Jacksonville, so she could gain better control of her anxiety. (Knopf, 5/7)
On teen mental health and social media —
The New York Times:
Are Schools Too Focused On Mental Health?
In recent years, mental health has become a central subject in childhood and adolescence. Teenagers narrate their psychiatric diagnosis and treatment on TikTok and Instagram. School systems, alarmed by rising levels of distress and self-harm, are introducing preventive coursework in emotional self-regulation and mindfulness. Now, some researchers warn that we are in danger of overdoing it. (Barry, 5/6)
Vox:
What Researchers Want You To Know About Teen Suicide
Between 2000 and 2015 in an affluent, predominately white community in the US, 19 young people died by suicide through what’s known as suicide clusters. These clusters refer to an unusually high rate of suicide for a community over a short period of time, often at least two deaths and one suicide attempt, or three deaths. Suicide clusters are an extreme example of youth mental health struggles — an issue that’s been getting more attention since the pandemic and one that’s at the center of an increasingly charged national conversation around social media and phones. (Cohen, 5/7)
Politico:
Newsom’s Wife Has Tough Words For State’s Premier Industry
The wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the tech industry Monday, accusing one of the state’s premier industries of standing in the way of efforts to protect kids from the harmful effects of social media. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, took swipes at Silicon Valley, accusing major firms of failing to address social media addiction and mental health problems among young people. (Mason and Korte, 5/6)
Also —
CBS News:
Miss USA Noelia Voigt Suddenly Resigns, Urges People To Prioritize Mental Health
Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in 2023, unexpectedly stepped down on Monday and posted a message to social media urging people to prioritize their mental health. (Chasan, 5/6)
CBS News:
Antioch Mental Health Crisis Team Touts Positive Results, No In-Custody Deaths After 1 Year
Across the Bay Area, communities are looking for ways to deal with mental health crises without involving police. Antioch created it's own private crisis response team, and after 12 months the city's mayor says results have been positive. ... While it may be difficult to measure success on such a thing, the numbers are looking good. One number stands out from the rest. Zero. That's how many people have died while in police custody since the community response team was created. (Ramos, 5/6)
Axios:
Injured Workers Need Mental Health Attention: Study
People overcoming physical workplace injuries may have accompanying behavioral health challenges that could keep them off the job almost three times as long, according to an analysis from business insurer Sentry. (Goldman, 5/7)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.