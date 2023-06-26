‘Rage Giving’ By Abortion Rights Supporters Has Waned
After Roe v. Wade was overturned a year ago, abortion rights groups saw a huge influx of monetary donations from supporters, but that trend has dropped off over the last year. Abortion access news is reported from the states, as well.
AP:
'Rage Giving' Prompted By The End Of Roe Has Dropped Off, Abortion Access Groups Say
The “ rage giving ” did not last. Abortion access groups who received a windfall of donations following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off. After the Dobbs decision, some major funders of abortion access also have ended or shifted funding from organizations working in states where abortion is now banned, said Naa Amissah-Hammond, senior director of grantmaking with Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice. (Beaty and Gamboa, 6/24)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
The One-Year Anniversary Of The Decision Declaring No Right To Abortion Drew Clashing Views In Center City
Andrew Lefkowitz, a Glenside resident who was protesting Saturday, said he believes a backlash has been building against right-wing policies since last year’s ruling. “I feel like people are getting fed up with these Christian fascists, not just about abortion, but the banning of books and making it more difficult to get trans health care,” said Lefkowitz, who is 29. “I’m hoping to see more people in the streets nonviolently fighting.” (Mastrull and Fitzgerald, 6/24)
Abortion news from Arizona, Iowa, New Mexico, and Massachusetts —
AP:
Arizona Executive Order Safeguards Abortion Seekers And Providers From Prosecution
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations without a court order. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion. (6/24)
AP:
Planned Parenthood To Close Some Centers In Iowa While Increasing Services At Others
Planned Parenthood plans to close three Iowa locations but provide more services at others in response to increasing demands for abortions, staff shortages and increasing costs. The consolidation at Planned Parenthood North Central States, which provides abortions in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, comes as states that provide abortions have seen a sharp increase in people coming from states that have prohibited or sharply restricted the procedure, The Des Moines Register reported. (6/24)
AP:
New Mexico Has Telephone Hotline For Women Seeking Access To Abortion Clinics
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance. The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is (833) 767-3776. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources. (6/25)
The Boston Globe:
Abortion Alarm Spurs Push For Mass. Cellphone Data Privacy Law
Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem is tired of waiting. She’s pushing for a state law that would ban tech companies from selling the vast troves of location data they collect from millions of wireless phones. Such data could be used by states that strictly regulate abortion to prosecute women seeking abortions or doctors who provide them, even across state lines. (Bray, 6/25)