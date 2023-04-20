Republican Bid To Reverse VA Abortion Rule Narrowly Fails In Senate

In a 51-48 vote Wednesday, senators rejected a Republican-backed resolution to repeal a Department of Veterans Affairs policy that has expanded some abortion services for veterans. The Hill also reports on how abortion politics more broadly are roiling Congress and statehouses.

Military.com: Effort To Repeal VA Abortion Policy Narrowly Fails In Senate Vote

An effort by opponents in the Senate to undo the Department of Veterans Affairs' decision last year to begin providing abortions fizzled out Wednesday after a resolution to repeal the policy narrowly failed to overcome a key procedural hurdle. The Senate voted 51-48 against advancing the resolution offered by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., that would have reversed the abortion policy the VA implemented following the Supreme Court's ruling last year that ended nationwide abortion rights. (Kheel, 4/19)

The Hill: Abortion Politics Roils Senate GOP

Abortion politics is emerging as a major headache for Republicans heading into the 2024 election and threatens to derail their chances of winning control of the Senate, as some Republicans think happened in last year’s midterm election. Republicans are all over the map on what role the federal government should play in limiting abortion. (Bolton, 4/19)

The Hill: Democratic Governors Draw Contrast With GOP On Abortion

Democratic governors across the country are pitching their states as “abortion sanctuaries” as they counter a growing number of Republican-led states seeking to tighten abortion restrictions. Governors like J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jay Inslee of Washington and Jared Polis of Colorado have taken steps to preserve abortion access, like stockpiling mifepristone or signing legislation offering residents outside their home states legal protections while seeking an abortion. (Vakil and Weixel, 4/20)

In abortion news from Kansas, Nevada, and Florida —

AP: 2nd Abortion Regulation Bill Vetoed By Kansas Governor

Kansas’ governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would require clinics to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped using an unproven drug regimen. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s action pushed back state GOP efforts to restrict abortion despite a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights in August 2022. It was the second time within a week that she vetoed an anti-abortion bill approved by the Legislature, which has Republican supermajorities and conservative leaders. (Hanna, 4/19)

AP: Nevada Senate Advances Bill Preserving Abortion Protections

The Nevada state Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would strengthen existing protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers from outside prosecution and penalties as Democratic leadership vows to make the western swing state a safe haven for abortion patients. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated that Lombardo could sign the bill as written. (Stern, 4/20)

NPR: Mental Health Not Considered In "Life Of The Mother" Exceptions

Under a new six-week abortion ban signed late Thursday by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and under the state's active 15-week abortion ban, there are exceptions when the life of the pregnant person is at risk, but not if the danger stems from a psychological condition. That's the case in several states around the country. (McCarthy, 4/19)

In related news about reproductive health in Mississippi —

AP: Mississippi Governor Touts 'Culture Of Life' With New Laws

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said bills he signed Wednesday are designed to improve foster care, speed up adoptions and help private organizations provide aid to pregnant women in the state that brought the U.S. Supreme Court case that upended abortion rights nationwide. “Mississippi has moved to the next phase in our pursuit to build a culture of life,” Republican Reeves said during a signing ceremony. “That phase is the new pro-life agenda. ... This next phase will not be easy, and it will not be free. But it is the right thing to do.” (Pettus, 4/19)

