Salmonella Poisoning Outbreak Prompts Trader Joe’s Basil Recall
Several agencies are looking into the outbreak, which has sickened 13 people across multiple states and is linked to a particular organic basil product. Havana syndrome, sicknesses from fake Botox, and more are also in the news.
USA Today:
Recall Issued For Trader Joe's Basil After Salmonella Poisons 13
Trader Joe’s basil is making people across the country sick, with the grocery chain store confirming Wednesday that the product was connected with a multistate salmonella outbreak. A number of agencies, including the FDA and CDC, are looking into the outbreak, which is linked to “Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging” sold between February 1 through April 6. (Encinas, 4/18)
The New York Times:
What Causes Salmonella Infections, And How To Avoid Becoming Sick
People often get sick with salmonellosis, the infection caused by the bacteria, after eating undercooked meat or other contaminated foods, but the microbes can lurk in many other places, too. “There’s all these different pathways that can lead to human illness,” said Dr. Louise Francois Watkins, a physician with the Enteric Diseases Epidemiology Branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here’s what you need to know about these sneaky bacteria, and how to keep yourself and your family safe. (Moyer, 4/18)
More health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Senators Call For Renewed Havana Syndrome Assessment After 60 Minutes Report
An ongoing, five-year 60 Minutes investigation into Havana Syndrome sparked new concerns in Washington. The March 31 report broadcast on 60 Minutes revealed new evidence of a potential Russian nexus tied to mysterious illnesses suffered by U.S. national security officials. In response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers last week sent a letter to President Biden calling for a "renewed assessment by the U.S. government" of what officials call "anomalous health incidents." (Chasan, Rey and Zill de Granados, 4/17)
NPR:
Fake Botox Sickened Patients In Several States. Here's How To Avoid It
Beware, Botox users: Public health authorities are warning that counterfeit versions of the injectable are circulating — and have already made patients sick — in several U.S. states. Nineteen people reported harmful reactions to botulinum toxin injections as of last Friday, including nine who were hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a release. They are located in nine states: Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington. (Treisman, 4/19)
NPR:
Schools Create Safe Spaces Amid Gun Violence, But Students Want More Security
The students at North Community High School in Minneapolis have seen a lot. Some things, morbid curiosities: a bullet, freshly fired, spinning and melting the rubber on the track surrounding the school's football field. Others, much more painful: the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr., shot and killed two years ago just blocks from the school. He was 15 years old, and the quarterback of the football team. (Anderson, 4/19)
The Washington Post:
Sleep Patterns, Disorders Differ Between Women And Men
Women are more likely to suffer from insomnia and say they have lower sleep quality. Men are more likely to have sleep apnea. Women’s circadian rhythms run earlier than men, and such disruptions have been associated with worse health outcomes. Men tend to overeat, and male shift workers have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, when sleep deprived. These and other major sleep differences are highlighted in a new review of ongoing research into sleep and gender and have implications for how women and men could be treated for sleep-related disorders. (Chesler, 4/18)