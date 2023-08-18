Spanish Speakers Face Delays, Dropped Calls At Florida’s Medicaid Call Center

NBC News reports that an average Spanish-speaking caller had to wait nearly four times longer than an English-language caller to speak to a representative. The inefficiencies are keeping many people out of Medicaid, a report says. AP says nearly one in three states have been warned by federal Medicaid officials that their call center wait times are too long.

NBC News: In Florida, Hours Of Delays And Dropped Calls Are Keeping Many Hispanic Families Out Of Medicaid, Report Says

Research from UnidosUS, the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights advocacy organization, first shared with NBC News, shows that an average Spanish-language caller had to wait nearly four times longer than an English-language caller to be able to speak to a representative at Florida’s Medicaid call center. And that’s if their call wasn’t dropped. Almost one third (30%) of all Spanish-language calls were disconnected before the caller reached a representative, compared to 10% of English-language calls, according to the report published Thursday. (Acevedo, 8/17)

AP: Feds Raise Concerns About Long Call Center Wait Times As Millions Dropped From Medicaid

As millions of Medicaid recipients face the potential loss of health coverage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, state call centers are getting inundated with questions from people needing help. In some cases, federal officials say, it’s taking too long to get answers. Nearly one-third of the states have received warnings from federal Medicaid officials that their lengthy call center wait times may be causing people to hang up — and give up — as they attempt to renew Medicaid coverage amid a massive nationwide effort to clean up the rolls of the government health insurance program for lower-income residents. (Lieb, 8/17)

In other Medicaid news —

AP: North Carolina's Governor Visits Rural Areas To Promote Medicaid Expansion Delayed By Budget Wait

With a Medicaid expansion kickoff likely delayed further in North Carolina as General Assembly budget negotiations drag on, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wrapped up a week of rural travel Thursday to attempt to build pressure upon Republicans to hustle on an agreement. Cooper met with elected officials and physicians in Martin, Richmond and Yadkin counties to highlight local health care challenges, which include shuttered hospitals, rampant drug abuse and high-quality jobs. (8/17)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Coverage For Hospital-At-Home Sought By Providers

As the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services weighs the future for hospital-at-home services under Medicare, providers are pressing more states to extend it to Medicaid beneficiaries. Eight states—Arizona, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas—either have policies or have passed legislation allowing Medicaid beneficiaries to receive hospital-level care in their homes, and New York is considering such a move. (Eastabrook, 8/17)

In Medicare news —

WUSF Public Media: The Pricing Of Medicare Part D Prescription Drugs Is Outpacing Inflation

The rising cost of prescription drugs is squeezing Medicare enrollees. A new report by AARP found that the top 25 drugs — covered under Medicare Part D — have almost tripled in price since they first entered the market. The report also found that all but one drug listed saw price increases that exceeded the rate of inflation. (Paul, 8/17)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Shared Savings Program Revised To Attract Providers

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a plan to kickstart provider participation in one of its largest alternative payment models, but providers say they're leery that recent changes to the Medicare Shared Savings Program will prove sufficiently enticing to holdouts. CMS' goal is that all fee-for-service Medicare enrollees will be under accountable care organizations or other valued-based care arrangements by 2030, and the agency is relying on potential cost savings to shore up the Medicare trust fund, which is projected to run dry by 2031. (Tepper, 8/17)

KFF Health News: A New Medicare Proposal Would Cover Training For Family Caregivers

Even with extensive caregiving experience, Patti LaFleur was unprepared for the crisis that hit in April 2021, when her mother, Linda LaTurner, fell out of a chair and broke her hip. LaTurner, 71, had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia seven years before. For two years, she’d been living with LaFleur, who managed insulin injections for her mother’s Type 1 diabetes, helped her shower and dress, dealt with her incontinence, and made sure she was eating well. (Graham, 8/18)

